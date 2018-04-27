Japanese Capital Prepares to Boost Aussie Property Market

In the US state of Maryland, the local specialty dish is crabs with a spice called Old Bay.

I ploughed threw a bunch when I was there last year. And believe me, a cold beer to go with the dish is mandatory, such is its saltiness.

I don’t think Maryland is famous for much else.

But its status in the world of markets recently went up a notch.

This development — like the famous butterfly effect — could ripple all the way out here to Australia.

And as I’ll explain below, it could send Aussie property values even higher than they are now…

In March, a US company called Dominion Energy put the finishing touches to its new US$4 billion LNG export terminal in Maryland.

It’s only the second export terminal in the lower 48 states.

It was not so long ago that the US was building import terminals to bring in gas from overseas.

Now the US is on track to be a top three global supplier in gas. It’s been an extraordinary shift thanks to the shale revolution in the country’s prolific energy basins.

Few countries are as blessed as the United States when it comes to natural resources and arable land.

This month, a Japanese LNG tanker pulled up in Maryland and loaded up on US gas.

The US embassy in Tokyo tweeted that it will be the ‘first of many’ to power millions of Japanese homes and businesses.

No doubt it will. Japan is the largest LNG buyer in the world.

This development is also a real boon for the world as a whole.

Low energy costs will keep inflation down worldwide and lower costs for Japanese businesses. That should make them even more profitable than they are now.

These businesses will then start looking for somewhere to invest their retained earnings.

And that’s where it gets interesting for us here in Australia…

The Australian reported yesterday that Japanese groups could have as much as $20 trillion to allocate to buying up assets worldwide, especially in real estate.

The Japanese Government Pension Investment Fund alone is the biggest pool of retirement savings in the world.

These guys may not even want to invest in Australia. But they don’t have much choice.

Japanese government bonds yield nothing. A 10-year bond, for example, carries a return of 0.05%.

In any case, the Bank of Japan (the central bank) owns 80% of 10-year Japanese bonds. It’s hoovered up most of the supply as part of its monetary shenanigans.

This deliberate policy of suppressing the yield curve is sending Japan’s regional lenders bankrupt.

This will allow Japan’s big banks to knock out some competition and buy up distressed assets.

But that’s not our area of interest today.

All you need to note is that Japanese investment managers need to go hunting worldwide to generate returns and meet liabilities.

That puts US, UK and Australian commercial property assets in the crosshairs of serious Japanese money.

Expect to see more deals involving Japanese capital in Australia.

It’s another reason I don’t see a major property collapse anytime soon.

Indeed, things are looking as active ever here…

A construction index that the Australian Financial Review cited yesterday puts the commercial building sector’s growth at the fastest pace in more than 12 years. And, according to the same article, Master Builders Australia also expects commercial construction to surge.

I’ve seen enough recent development projects to believe it, including:

The redevelopment of the Jam Factory on Chapel Street in Melbourne has finally been given approval. There’s $450 million in investment right there.

A $100 million warehouse project in West Footscray from a different developer has been greenlit.

Crown Group is beginning its $1 billion Eastlakes project.

$200 million of new towers have received the go-ahead in Newcastle.

And rich-lister Paul Little is putting up a 30-storey hotel tower in Melbourne’s CBD.

So this building cycle can run for a while yet.

What’s more, today’s Financial Review reports that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is ‘splurging hundreds of millions of dollars’ on transport and health projects in Western Australia to prop up his political base.

He’s got the cash. The federal government is currently receiving a higher windfall from stronger commodity prices and tax revenues than previously expected.

This outcome is entirely predictable.

I suggest this gives the Aussie economy a bias to the upside. Now’s still the time to be accumulating the best stocks you can find.

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia