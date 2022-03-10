Jim Rickards on How the Pandemic Has Sparked a Multi-Generational Shift

James G. Rickards is the global strategist of Jim Rickards’ Strategic Intelligence, the flagship advisory newsletter from Fat Tail Investment Research.



He is a lawyer, economist, and investment banker with 35 years of experience working in capital markets on Wall Street. He was the principal negotiator of the rescue of Long-Term Capital Management by the US Federal Reserve in 1998.



His clients include institutional investors and government directorates. His work is regularly featured in the Financial Times, Australian Financial Review, Evening Standard, New York Times, The Telegraph, and Washington Post, and he is frequently a guest on BBC, RTE Irish National Radio, CNN, NPR, CSPAN, CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox, and The Wall Street Journal.



He has contributed as an advisor on capital markets to the US intelligence community, and at the Office of the Secretary of Defence in the Pentagon. Rickards is the author of The New Case for Gold (April 2016), and three New York Times best sellers, The Death of Money (2014), Currency Wars (2011), and The Road to Ruin (2016) from Penguin Random House.

