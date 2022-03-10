Jim Rickards on How the Pandemic Has Sparked a Multi-Generational Shift
“We are heading for and Economic Depression”
In this interview, Jim Rickards talks about how the pandemic has created a multi-generational shift in the economy. He believes the pandemic is not going away and talks about the impacts on the economy, the technical recession, and in fact he thinks we are in a depression which is worse than a recession.