Jim Rickards on Russia’s Gold Reserves

In this video, Jim Rickards discusses the build up of gold reserves in the Russian central bank and the reasoning behind such a setup.

The Jim Rickards Strategic Intelligence Newsletter

A portfolio manager at the West Shore Group, an adviser on international economics and financial threats to the US Department of Defense and the US intelligence community. And the facilitator of the first financial war game at the Pentagon. Jim Rickards is no ordinary financial newsletter writer.

His history and connections get him into the same room as some of the biggest elites on the planet — including key decision makers at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the US Federal Reserve.

These conversations give him an exclusive insider’s view into what is REALLY happening…well before they hit mainstream news.

For instance: What will the next big crisis look like? How can you chart a safe course through it? What investments could die in its duration…and which will flourish?

Jim Rickards’ Strategic Intelligence sets out to answer these questions for you