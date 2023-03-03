Learn the Secrets to Gold Stock Investing before the Next Rally!

Investing in gold stocks, especially in the last two years, has been so much of a heartache that one might wonder how there are still gold enthusiasts surviving? There must be a way that they overcome the emotional roller coaster and come out of it much richer than before. If you’re curious to know more, I’ll share with you how I do it below…

There’s a well-known saying that every long-term position results from a short-term trade that went wrong.

For those who bought gold mining company shares in the last two years, they would’ve accumulated several such positions.

For two years, gold stocks were in a bear market. There were several false rallies that gave the false hope that things were turning around. It took a turn for the worse when the US Federal Reserve and other central banks started aggressively raising rates in March 2022. The sell-off turned brutal, and by September, only the most faithful gold investors remained. The rest had scrambled out, taking severe losses.

It hasn’t been easy for them.

Things started turning around after September 2022, and soon gold stock investors were getting ready to rise up to do a victory lap this January, as the ASX Gold Index staged a 60% rally.

‘This is it; the bull market is clearly here!’, they said.

Well, last month gave them a good gut punch as gold pulled back significantly in USD terms from US$1,950 an ounce to a low of just over US$1,800 an ounce. The ASX Gold Index fell almost every single day in February, as you can see in the figure below:



Source: Thomson Reuters Refinitiv Datastream [Click to open in a new window]

While the index fell around 15% from its highs, a lot of gold producers fell more than 20%. The small end, namely the explorers, even saw prices fall below their lows last year.

Many who had been patient in hanging onto their positions last year saw their portfolios dip deeper into the red.

Check out this figure below showing how gold investors fared buying established producers (measured by the ASX Gold Index [ASX:XGD]) and the speculative explorers (measured by my own Speculative Gold Stocks Index):

Source: Thomson Reuters Refinitiv Datastream [Click to open in a new window]

There’s likely carnage with their long-term positions, which could’ve been short-term trades once upon a time.

But all isn’t lost. Far from it.

Suppress your emotions amidst the roller coaster ride

Unless you’ve been in this space for at least seven years, you’d think that those who invest in gold stocks are on a fool’s errand.

I understand this perception, though I’d vehemently disagree in principle.

I’ve got results to back it up in case you want to take a look.

Yes, it’s not easy to keep a clear head when your portfolio is going through the roller coaster ride, with more plunges than climbs. Many just dump their holdings to cut losses.

The first time is the hardest, no doubt. You’re sailing through a treacherous passage, and every wave could potentially see your wealth shrink.

However, there are people you can follow who have done this before, several times over.

The veterans that I follow include Rick Rule, Eric Sprott, Don Durrett, Peter Schiff, and Adam Hamilton. The common theme in their recipes for success is their ability to focus on the drivers of value, rather than simply letting the market movements shake them.

In fact, most of them are excited when prices are low. This allows them to go bargain hunting while encountering less competition from other investors.

For something as cyclical as gold, what the company is actually worth can differ widely from what the market is willing to pay. Therefore, an emotional investor will focus on the current price rather than the company’s future potential, which could exceed the current price by a lot.

What comes next is deciding whether to hang on to a position or let go if it falls further or fails to rally within your time frame. This one is hard, especially given the cyclical nature of gold. A great company could lie dormant or look like a dog stock simply because investor interest is so low, as has been the case over past nine months.

Again, this is where you suppress your emotions and let the company’s numbers do the talking.

Sure, there’ll be times when the soft cycle for gold stocks lasts so long that even good companies end up having to dilute their capital heavily to stay alive. In these cases, your initial purchases could be deeply underwater.

What separates the veterans from the rest is their ability to discern the situation and decide whether to double down on such a company, to do nothing, or to cut losses without giving it a chance to recover.

Those who have succeeded may have to wait a while to see things play out in their favour. It doesn’t often show itself immediately.

Let me share an example with you based on my own experience.

Case Study — Toughing it out in a bear market with Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources [ASX:SLR] is a well-known, mid-tier gold producer with two operating mines in Western Australia and one in Canada. I made my first purchase in August 2013 at 88 cents after the massive capitulation in the gold stock space arising from gold took a king hit in April 2013. The share was trading at $3 at the start of the year. The company continued to decline into 2014 and languished into 2015, even as several of its peers started rallying. It had a pretty good year in 2016, but grinded down in 2017–18.

Things started turning around significantly for the company in 2019 after it merged with Doray Minerals. The share price rose seven-fold or so from late-2018 to July 2020.

Here’s a figure of the price history:



Source: Thomson Reuters Refinitiv Datastream [Click to open in a new window]

As you can see, I’d have to wait until mid-2019 to see the share price return to what I paid in my first purchase. However, I had increased my holdings as the price fell and started to make a profit from my positions by late 2015 before the share itself went on its first bull run! Henceforth, the subsequent rallies handed me the cherry on top in terms of my trading gains with this company.

What made me so confident about this company that I’d double down on it as the price sagged? I saw that its operations were profitable even during hard times, it had a solid cash balance, and it was debt free — so it didn’t face any immediate pressure to raise capital and water down its future gains.

Of course, I don’t strike it rich for every company that I take a position in. However, you can see that my results show I’m more often successful than not.

And I can tell you that I look like an amateur when you line me up against the mining legends! They’ve been in this game longer than I’ve lived on this Earth!

To conclude, I hope I’ve given you a different perspective on gold stock investing, despite what they’ve gone through the last two years. Also, I hope that you can see that something that’s had it so bad may set up for something real good going forward.

Let me add this: The worse it has been, the better the future potential.

It really was THAT bad for gold stocks during 2021–22. Which leads me to believe the future is going to be THAT good.

