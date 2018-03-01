Let the Crypto Gains Witch-Hunt Begin

The days of anonymity are gone.

Although, you probably knew that. You’ve probably donated your entire personal life to Mark Zuckerberg by now. If you haven’t, your bank knows everything about you anyway, through your spending habits.

One of the last remaining digital blackspots is being taken now.

Early cryptocurrency investors once had the luxury of buying and selling alternative currencies in privacy. Now that privilege is being lost.

When cryptocurrencies first became a thing, many libertarians hailed the idea of anonymous transactions. The ability to move our cash freely in society, without the oversight of your friendly government official.

Those days are over.

Governments hate competition. They don’t like not knowing what you’re up to.

And the banks? Well, they’d hate to lose control of the money supply.

After all, if you start putting your cash into non-regulated government currencies – like gold or bitcoin – banks go out of business.

Like all good suppressions of freedom, the heavy-handed push to chase down bitcoin profits comes from the land of the free.

Just four days ago, Coinbase — one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges — scored a ‘summons’ from the US tax body, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), asking for the account details of more than 13,000 investors.

Let the crypto profit-taking witch-hunt begin…

The timing couldn’t have been better for our local tax man, either.

According to The Australian, this cash grab from the IRS means the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) can finally begin its own ‘long-awaited blitz on cryptocurrencies’.

The ATO plans to target crypto investors using the recently updated Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act. The updated crypto laws are coming into effect next month.

The anonymity of cryptocurrency trading is gone.

Although, as Jim Rickards points out today, that was always going to happen. Even though it was inevitable, the cryptocurrency legacy will be blockchain. And this technology, which is driving bitcoin, will be incredibly disruptive to financial markets.

Just let the tax man get his cut first.

Kind regards,

Shae Russell,

Co-editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia