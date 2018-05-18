Lithium and Oil Still Happy Hunting for Investors

Oh how the world could rumble if this forgotten giant starts to flex its muscles…

The mainstream press has you distracted by North Korea, Iran and China.

Not me.

I’m looking at Japan right now. The central bank there is driving Japanese capital right out on the risk curve.

As I’ll explain, this capital could pour out all over the world and come as a huge boost to Aussie investors like you…

Interest rates are so low in Japan that banks and insurers can’t make money.

The 10-year bond in Japan yields 0.05%.

It’s a ridiculously small figure.

But the Bank of Japan pins it there by buying up any supply that threatens to take it higher.

Now what do we see?

Japan Post Bank, a large Japanese lender, plans to launch a US$1.5 billion in-house hedge fund according to the Financial Times.

Japan Post Bank has the second largest level of deposits in Japan. It’s a huge bank. But it does still need to generate a return. And now, driven to this outcome by the Bank of Japan, it’s going to try and do it through speculation.

Japan rose from the ashes of the Second World War to become the richest country in the world by using its banks to provide credit to strategic industries. It built wealth and power through investment and innovation.

This culture is crumbling. Japan is now turning to casino capitalism.

But this seems likely to lead to Japanese money pouring out of the country looking for returns all over the world.

Some of that is going to show up in Australian asset markets. The new hedge fund might even start buying up equity in Australian lithium miners…

Competition in lithium is heating up

This week we got news that Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] has entered into a binding agreement with Kidman Resources Ltd [ASX:KDR] for lithium hydroxide.

The catch is that KDR is not in production yet. In fact, it’s not expected to deliver lithium hydroxide until after 2021. So Tesla is putting deals down for the years ahead.

That’s not the only thing happening in this sector. China’s Tianqi Lithium is going to buy a US$4 billion stake in Chile’s SQM, the world’s biggest lithium producer.

This follows on from earlier in the week when the president of Albemarle’s (a specialty chemicals company) lithium division said its customers were pushing for 10-year supply contracts.

What this tells you is that the overriding concern in the industry is security of supply.

This suggests the lithium story is not over for Aussie miners…

The world is setting up for an oil spike

It’s been running for a while now. Back in 2015 you could buy most lithium stocks on the ASX for a pittance.

In 2016 they exploded in price. Now they wax and wane with sentiment around the adoption of electric cars and perception of supply relative to demand.

We know where one company sees the world going at least.

Bloomberg reports that Spain’s oil and gas player Repsol is going to limit the production growth of its ‘upstream’ energy division. This is the exploration, drilling and producing part of the industry.

It wants to transition its business into the renewable sector.

The world might be developing a major problem here. Oil and gas use isn’t going down anytime soon.

But oil companies might not be prepared to invest to maintain their current and future output if this trend keeps accelerating.

Who’s going to invest billions in projects with timelines measuring in the decades when demand is destined to go away and the green lobby might push to keep the reserves locked in the ground anyway?

It could drive oil through the roof in a final, massive blow-off top — north of $250 a barrel — before the world economy transitions away from fossil fuels completely.

Only time will tell. It’s something to keep in mind for the future, but not necessarily tomorrow.

We have to get to US$100 a barrel first. Which could come as quickly as this year, according to the chief of French oil major Total. He suggests geopolitics — in particular the Iran situation — could drive oil prices to that level.

The figures from Total suggest that Iran has delivered one million barrels to the market since sanctions were lifted in 2015. Those barrels could go away soon.

The market now largely pivots around US shale. Some of these shale oil players must be kicking themselves right now.

The Wall Street Journal reports that only five of the top 20 frackers had positive cash flow in the first quarter of the year.

That’s because most of them entered into contracts to sell their oil when it was trading in the $50–55 range. On top of this, they’re now battling rising costs.

Of course, these hedges will eventually expire, and they can cash in if oil can hold this price range or go higher.

But it may limit future production because they’ll need to conserve cash now by spending less on drilling new wells and other capital expenditure.

We’ll see.

It does seem that everything is pointing to much higher oil prices in the near future, which is potentially great news for ASX-listed oil stocks, in particular one tiny explorer currently trading for less than 50 cents.

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia