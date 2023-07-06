Look Alive! Beware the French Chaotic Descent

France is now in their fifth year of civil unrest. And the French people are now showing the same fury that led to the French Revolution. The anger is directed at their globalist head of state, President Emmanuel Macron. Dubbed the ‘President of the rich’, Macron has managed to divide the nation by serving the upper class at the expense of the rest. Find out the global impact this has, as well as how to remain steadfast amidst the impending doom to come…

History may not always repeat, but it sure does rhyme.

For several years, discontentment among the working class in France has been simmering. It started in mid-November 2018 with the ‘Mouvement des gilets jaunes’ or ‘The Yellow Vests Movement’ gathering every weekend in Paris to protest over a newly imposed fuel tax.

This movement grew over time as others joined in voicing their discontentment over socioeconomic policies and the impact of globalism depriving them of individual rights and liberties.

There was a pause in 2020 as the world locked down over the outbreak of the Wuhan virus. However, it resumed afterwards and gained momentum.

In 2021, the French Government sought to exclude those refusing to get vaccinated by denying them the right to dine in a restaurant, enter shopping malls, or even maintain their current occupation.

Defiant French citizens pulled out their picnic rugs and ate in the streets, braving the mid-summer heat. Some barricaded supermarkets that were refusing unvaccinated individuals entry to their premises.

Tensions continued to simmer in 2022 as the French election in April saw the incumbent party retain power, though cutting them down to a minority Government. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine conflict raged on, leading to energy shortages and inflation ravaging households struggling to make ends meet.

You’d think a fire burning for several years would run out of fuel. Not in the case of the French nationals! They’ve saved their best for 2023.

Earlier this year, the government enacted pension reform, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. Citizens would have to work for at least 43 years to be eligible for retirement. It was signed into law in mid-April.

As many as 1 million workers came out to protest as the government floated the bill in January, kicking off months of strikes and protests. Many of these demonstrations resulted in violence and destruction of public and private property.

Things might be coming to a head right now. There is news footage of riots across the nation, sparked by the police killing a 17-year-old youth of North African descent in a Parisian suburb.

The many years of neglect, indifference and outright abuse against the people by their rulers are now starting to come home to roost. The country is burning with the rage of a thousand suns.

The target of these people’s discontentment is President Emmanuel Macron, currently serving his second term as the head of state.

Macron: The epitome of the arrogant elite

If anyone is more suitable a poster child of a privileged globalist, it’s Emmanuel Macron.

Young, distinctly handsome, and born into a sophisticated family, Macron went to school in a Jesuit institution before completing his higher education at one of the most prestigious universities in Paris. He completed his master’s degree in public affairs where he wrote a dissertation on Machiavelli and Hegel, two renowned political philosophers and strategists. Many political strategists studied their works throughout the years to learn the techniques of using political intrigue and mind games to gain power.

After graduating, he worked in civil service at the General Inspectorate of Finance before becoming an investment banker with (you guessed it) Rothschild & Co.

Winning office in 2012 at the age of 35, President François Hollande appointed him as the Deputy Secretary General of the Elysee Palace. He rose to become the Minister of Economics, Industry and Digital Affairs in 2014 before resigning in 2016 to run for the 2017 presidential election, where he defeated Marine Le Pen in a decisive victory.

Macron’s policies in economic reform during his presidency have largely favoured the upper class, earning him the nickname of ‘President of the rich’ by his opponents.

The popularity of Macron in the mainstream media sharply contrasts with the country experiencing persistent protests and civil unrest. This is fuelled by the media complex that touts globalist policies, stands with authoritarians and protects their own.

Indeed, Macron is one of the favourite acolytes of the World Economic Forum’s Founder, Klaus Schwab, who saw Macron’s victory in 2017 as a major success for his globalist plans. Macron also enjoyed much prestige in this globalist organisation, delivering a major address in 2021 at the height of the implementation of government controls during the pandemic.

Here is a man who could be heading the world, if the World Economic Forum has its way with removing national borders and taking away the idea of individual rights and liberties.

In their dreams, that is.

Numbering the days as France descends into chaos

As much as the globalist elites try to bring ‘The Great Reset’ into fruition by convincing the global community this is inevitable, it seems they’re slamming into the brick wall of reality.

Hubris is their vehicle, and it has no brakes.

NZ’s Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saw her demise this year when she found out she had ‘no more gas in the tank’.

Et toi, Emmanuel? He might realise that his past is catching up to him.

In one of his most infamous moments last January, Macron publicly stated that the reason for imposing harsh vaccine mandates was ‘to piss off the unvaccinated’.

If anything, this line might haunt him to his grave, much like Queen Marie Antoinette’s line ‘let them eat cake’ outlived her decapitated corpse!

I need to be fair (to Marie not Emmanuel). Turns out if you search online, Marie Antoinette was wrongly attributed to that infamous saying!

But regarding Macron making that inflammatory statement, that’s him all right!

To Macron’s dubious credit, he’s managed to infuriate more than the unvaccinated and roused many to come out against him.

All over the world, the globalist leaders are losing power — stepping down or being pushed.

With the people rioting and burning things down, France has descended into chaos. It won’t be long before his own supporters will want him out to protect their own hides (and possibly their lives).

Your priority in times of increasing chaos

You might be cheering that the world is moving to cast off the globalists’ yoke of faux stability, comfort and security.

But an angry mob and a panicky herd don’t think. They act on bare emotions.

Therefore, it’s imperative to step out of their way, lest you become the object of their wrath or confusion.

It might be chilly in Australia, but the world’s burning. Don’t be caught in the wildfire!

God bless,





Brian Chu,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia