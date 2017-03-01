Medicine’s Frantic Race Means Big Opportunity for You

Have you turned on the TV lately?

All day and all night — a constant stream of uplifting drug commercials.

Chirping birds. Picnics. Bright sunshine. Lovers frolicking down the path toward eternal happiness.

There’s a pill for every ill.

If only real life were that simple.

First off, you always get the litany of warnings at the end of these drug commercials.

Life-threatening risks associated with the instant cures that actually cure nothing — but have succeeded in making the world drug-addicted.

It’s a simple formula. The more prescription drugs consumed, the less effective they become.

There is no better example of this than overprescribed and overconsumed antibiotics.

The chronic misuse and overuse of antibiotics is a trend long in the making, which I identified and documented in my book Trends 2000, published in 1997.

As Big Pharma developed a wider range of antibiotics and aggressively marketed them as wonder drugs, I forecast 20 years ago that bacteria would become resistant to these new treatments.

Investment Opportunities in Medical Technology

I wrote in Trends 2000:

‘Worldwide misuse of antibiotics was in the process of destroying their effectiveness on a massive scale. Medical authorities around the world were acknowledging a frightening scenario: The wonder bugs were winning the battle with the wonder drugs.’

In 2017, we are squarely in, as it’s known today, the age of ‘antimicrobial resistance’.

The World Health Organization has warned that the misuse of antibiotics produces drug-resistant bacteria, fuelling a resurgence of cholera, tuberculosis and other diseases.

The WHO made it clear antibiotics are losing their effectiveness.

They warned that once a new drug becomes widely used, resistance will spread throughout the world.

In fact, the WHO now reports that 700,000 people die each year from infections that resist antibiotics.

Moreover, studies worldwide are projecting a growing, and staggering, number of deaths in the decades ahead.

While a large segment of society is looking for natural healing remedies rather than going the prescription drug route, research laboratories are in a race to create a new type of antibiotic that can defeat the resistance from bacteria.

With tens of millions of lives at risk from common infections that are resistant to antibiotics — and that can evolve into more serious medical conditions — the leading-edge companies that create drugs to combat the superbug epidemic are positioned for enormous profit potential.

There’s a huge opportunity for big gains from medicine’s frantic race to beat the bugs before they beat us.

Until next time,

Gerald Celente,

For The Daily Reckoning, Australia