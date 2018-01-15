A ‘Melt Up’ is Coming For US Stocks

All eyes turn to BHP and RIO this week

Why the shorts and sceptics need to get taken out for a blow-off top to happen

Plus, a common crypto question answered…

US stocks got another big lift after we closed down for the week last Friday. The Dow put on over 200 points.

That’s enough to give Aussie stocks a boost in early trade this morning. The question is whether the rally can keep going.

All eyes will be on BHP and RIO. Their production reports are due this week. Things are looking primed to surprise to the upside.

In December, iron ore, coking coal, copper and oil traded at prices that were way higher than most forecast.

These production reports will guide analysts into their final estimates for dividends and full year profit.

A wildcard or two could come from an unexpected asset sale…

A bullish signal for the US market

long term

Still, I can’t help but feel the market’s run over December has mostly priced in this good news.

However, the Aussie market could keep coasting off the momentum and strength coming out of the US.

Things are indeed looking bullish on that front. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that US investors are abandoning their defensive hedges.

Put options — instruments that move into profit when the market goes down — are falling away as investors cut the expense and opportunity cost of holding them.

It shows the fear of a big collapse in US stocks is no longer a major one.

You could argue that US stocks could see a sharper selloff if something happens to spook the market because of this.

Maybe in the short term. If you’re a long-term investor, it’s not something to lose sleep over. The dips will be bought up, if you ask me.

If we’re to get what I expect — a final ‘melt up’ — in stocks around the world, the short sellers and sceptics have to get taken out. Markets can only rise into a true major peak when there’s no one left to buy.

That’s one reason I don’t see the run in bitcoin finishing anytime soon. There’s still a lot of demand that can pour into this market from all over the world.

One of the world’s biggest exchanges is called Binance. Last week, Chief Executive Officer Zhao Changpeng told Bloomberg that Binance is adding ‘a couple of million ’ new accounts every week.

At present, the biggest problem for the crypto market is onboarding new clients.

That’s on the practical front.

The biggest problem for crypto investors is probably not letting short-term news shake you out.

The latest example of that was a rumour that South Korea was going to ban crypto exchanges.

Warren Buffett also came out and warned people off the crypto market as well.

Here’s one way to think about that…

We shouldn’t be too flippant. There are a lot of risks around the crypto market. But they are risks that can be managed with position sizing and rational decisions.

The upside on crypto can be so large that it’s worth running these risks.

Don’t take your cues from the mainstream press

You have to keep your wits about you. A coin called Ripple was all over the mainstream press recently, after it shot up 800% in a month. The total return for the year was in the thousands.

When the press coverage comes on like that, it can feel ‘easy’ to buy. That’s usually the most dangerous time…

Ripple topped out at US$3.54 in the first week of January. It’s now under US$2.00.

Wide swings are not unusual in the crypto market. But it’s another example that highlights why you must not take your cues from the mainstream press. You need to be more strategic than that.

There’s a lot to learn and discover about this market.

One common question I get is: Which is the best exchange to use? That’s actually the wrong way to think about it. The best idea is to have multiple accounts across several different exchanges.

This is important for several reasons. Firstly, if one exchange goes down, you’re not locked out of the market.

Secondly, not all coins are available on every exchange, or at least with the same level of liquidity. There can be wide differentials in the price of the same coin across the world.

Several accounts give you some discretionary power over your buying and selling.

Another thing to watch out for is that exchanges are using exclusive access to new tokens as a way of appealing to new customers.

It’s similar to stocks in that regard. One of the ways the New York Stock Exchange maintains its prestige is by attracting the biggest initial public offerings.

The time to be setting up your accounts is now. Go here if you’d like some help with that.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia