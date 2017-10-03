Memo to the haters: bitcoin bounces back

How to Play the Odds in the Crypto Casino

BY Callum Newman POSTED September 04, 2017

We’re living in the crypto casino now. The total value of cryptos fell 11% over the weekend. This wiped off billions in the valuations of all of them.

Why? Who knows. Maybe traders ran a big sell program to shake out the weak holders so they can buy them back cheap.

Maybe it’s the end of a massive bull run.