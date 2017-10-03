Memo to the haters: bitcoin bounces back
Memo to the unimaginative and the mainstream: bitcoin has bounced back from its recent dip.
You might recall everyone got spooked after China announced it was banning its exchanges.
Now we have Japan continuing to go in the complete opposite direction. Last week, the Financial Services Agency over there approved 11 companies to operate cryptocurrency exchanges.
We also have a hint that Goldman Sachs is said to be considering how to get into all the crypto action.
Crypto is here to stay.
You don’t have to believe me, either. Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), dismissed some of the concerns over virtual currencies late last week. Lagarde said:
‘Many of these are technological challenges that could be addressed over time.
‘Not so long ago, some experts argued that personal computers would never be adopted, and that tablets would only be used as expensive coffee trays.
‘So I think it may not be wise to dismiss virtual currencies… One possibility is the break-up, or unbundling, of banking services.’
Let me tell you, when the head of the IMF is prepared to go on record with a call like this, you need to pay attention.
Things could still really heat up here.
Meanwhile, all eyes are turning to the US Federal Reserve.
Why?
Right now, Donald Trump has a massive opportunity to stack the place with his own political appointees.
Can you imagine it? The most powerful central bank in the world at the whim of this president.
My colleague Jim Rickards has more below…
Regards,
Callum Newman
Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia