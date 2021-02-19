Metalicity Share Price Moves up, Still a Long Way to Go (ASX:MCT)

At time of writing the share price of Metalicity Ltd [ASX:MCT] is up more than 7%, trading at 1.4 cents.

It’s been a rocky road for the MCT share price since it scaled the heights of June 2020:

Source: tradingview.com

We take a look at the latest news out of MCT, as it secures a ‘strategic tenement’, and the outlook for the MCT share price.

Discover why this gold expert is predicting a HUGE spike in Aussie gold stock prices. Download your free report now.

Highlights from the MCT announcement

Here they are:

‘● Metalicity secures an additional 600 hectares within the prolific Kookynie-Ulysses Trend which strengthens the Company’s land holding at the Kookynie Gold Project.

‘● Tenements under control/application by Metalicity at the Kookynie Gold Project now over 11,000 hectares.

‘● Tenement application within 2 kilometres of the historic Desdemona Mining Camp.

‘● 2021 Drilling Campaign at the Kookynie Gold Project progressing strongly with two rigs scheduled on the Project: o Programme is ongoing with 7 holes drilled to date with assays pending, first assays expected early March. Immediate focus will be:

‘▪ near to the Cosmopolitan mine which produced 360,000oz at a very high average head grade of 15 grams per tonne (g/t). ▪ the Leipold prospect which has returned multiple high-grade assays. o Visible gold intersection reported on 4 February 2021 from the Cosmopolitan Gold Mine area.’

You can see the new tenement in the northern most section of the figure below:

Source: Metalicity Ltd

Right next to the ‘historic’ Desdemona Mining Camp.

Visible gold is always a bonus too, even if it’s early days.

Outlook for MCT share price

In a previous piece, I noted that many assays were still pending from the project.

Since then, the MCT share price traded down for a number of reasons.

Looking at the chart, there could be some support around the current level of 1.4 cents where it bounced.

But even if gold looks to be forming a double bottom at the moment with a strengthening AUD, now could be the time to find out about Australia’s chance to become the gold epicentre of the world.

Exploration spend is accelerating in a big way, even if the price looks to be faltering.

If you’re bullish about gold’s long-term prospects it’s a must-read.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney,

For The Daily Reckoning Australia