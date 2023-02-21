By Fat Tail Investment Research

More Supply Chain Dread on the Way for Australia

Quick Summary: Asking which one issue caused the supply chain breakdown of 2021 and 2022 is a mistake. The system was absurdly fragile. It was an accident waiting to happen.

Do you blame a particular snowflake for an avalanche? Which drop of water should we accuse of breaching the dam? Do you go looking for the hailstone that broke your windscreen?

Asking which particular issue caused the catastrophic supply chain breakdown of 2021 and 2022 is the same folly. And yes, it was catastrophic for millions of people around the world who were left without enough food or energy.

The real point, though, is that COVID, Putin’s invasion, and central bank money printing were just the spark which ignited the crisis.

At least, that’s what Jim Rickards argues in part two of our interview about his new book Sold Out.

He explains that it’s the snowpack that causes the avalanche…and why it’s about to rumble again…

But first, if you missed part one, where I attempt to explain high prices to my wife, click here.

Until next time,


Nickolai Hubble,
Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia

About Nick Hubble

Nick Hubble is a feature Editor of The Daily Reckoning Australia . Nick has spent the last three years discovering lots of new, exciting and surprisingly simple ways to generate money for retirement.
 
If you're already a subscriber to the free publications, or want to follow Nick's…

