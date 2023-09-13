Net Zero…Are We Being Lied To? – Interview with Aiden Morrison
In recent weeks, Greg Canavan has been looking at the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to Net Zero from both an economic and political perspective. Today, Greg Interviews Professor Ian Plimer, a geologist and climate alarmism critic.
‘Minister for Climate Change’, Chris Bowen constantly tells us that wind and solar are the cheapest forms of energy, while nuclear (the most efficient form of energy known to humanity) is too expensive.
But such claims — according to Rob Parker of Nuclear for Climate Australia, former Liberal Senator and founder of the Australian Conservative party, Cory Bernardi, and Professor Ian Plimer, a geologist and climate alarmism critic — don’t pass the smell test. Or the pub test.
Is it an honest mistake? Or are you being lied to?
If you’re sceptical of claims like this but don’t exactly know how to articulate why — make sure you watch Greg’s interview below with data scientist Aiden Morrison.
Aiden’s data-sleuthing has revealed some serious flaws in both the CSIRO’s Gencost report (the basis for Bowen’s claims) and AEMO’s ‘Integrated System Plan’. If he’s right, then what is happening with Australia’s energy transition is truly shocking.
Check it out below…
Related Articles
The Irony of Net Zero…More Costly, More Energy-Intensive – Interview with Ian Plimer
Greg Canavan has been looking into the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to renewables from both an economic and political perspective. In this video, Greg interviews Professor Ian Plimer.
Nuclear: The Only Sound Energy Future – Interview with Rob Parker
In recent weeks, Greg Canavan has been looking at the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to Net Zero from both an economic and political perspective.
What If They Go for Broke on Net Zero? Prepare for Climate Lockdowns…
Net zero is falling apart. But that doesn’t mean governments will give up. So, what would a net zero world look like if renewable energy can’t deliver what we need? Then what we need will just have to change…
How the Net Zero Debacle Could Make Australia the Wealthiest Country on Earth, Twice
Australia is ideally positioned to profit from the anticipated net zero boom and its inevitable failure. By supplying the metals needed for the renewable energy campaign, and the energy needed when it fails, the lucky country could become the richest nation on Earth, twice.
Will the Energy Transition Reverse Even Sooner Than Expected?
It has become downright fashionable to point out net zero’s flaws, popping the previously impervious climate change bubble. But what does this mean for financial markets and investors? The transition from net zero metals back to fossil fuels may occur much sooner than expected.
The Fatal Flaw of Net-Zero: EROI
Renewable energy is not renewable, it is rebuildable. And the energy cost of building, rebuilding, and recycling means that renewable energy often does not provide enough electricity to sustain itself, let alone power civilisation.