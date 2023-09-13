By Fat Tail Investment Research

Daily Reckoning Australia
SUBSCRIBE
Home | Featured | Net Zero…Are We Being Lied To? – Interview with Aiden Morrison

Net Zero…Are We Being Lied To? – Interview with Aiden Morrison

By ,

In recent weeks, Greg Canavan has been looking at the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to Net Zero from both an economic and political perspective. Today, Greg Interviews Professor Ian Plimer, a geologist and climate alarmism critic.

‘Minister for Climate Change’, Chris Bowen constantly tells us that wind and solar are the cheapest forms of energy, while nuclear (the most efficient form of energy known to humanity) is too expensive.

But such claims — according to Rob Parker of Nuclear for Climate Australia, former Liberal Senator and founder of the Australian Conservative party, Cory Bernardi, and Professor Ian Plimer, a geologist and climate alarmism critic — don’t pass the smell test. Or the pub test.

Is it an honest mistake? Or are you being lied to?

If you’re sceptical of claims like this but don’t exactly know how to articulate why — make sure you watch Greg’s interview below with data scientist Aiden Morrison.

Aiden’s data-sleuthing has revealed some serious flaws in both the CSIRO’s Gencost report (the basis for Bowen’s claims) and AEMO’s ‘Integrated System Plan’. If he’s right, then what is happening with Australia’s energy transition is truly shocking.

Check it out below…

 

 

About Greg Canavan

Greg Canavan is a Feature Editor at Money Morning and Head of Research at Fat Tail Investment Research.

He likes to promote a seemingly weird investment philosophy based on the old adage that ‘ignorance is bliss’.

That is, investing in the Information Age means you have all the information you need…

Related Articles

Greg Canavan

13/09/2023

The Irony of Net Zero…More Costly, More Energy-Intensive – Interview with Ian Plimer

Greg Canavan has been looking into the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to renewables from both an economic and political perspective. In this video, Greg interviews Professor Ian Plimer.

Greg Canavan

13/09/2023

The Irony of Net Zero…More Costly, More Energy-Intensive – Interview with Ian Plimer

Greg Canavan has been looking into the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to renewables from both an economic and political perspective. In this video, Greg interviews Professor Ian Plimer.

Greg Canavan

11/09/2023

Nuclear: The Only Sound Energy Future – Interview with Rob Parker

In recent weeks, Greg Canavan has been looking at the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to Net Zero from both an economic and political perspective.

Nuclear: The Only Sound Energy Future – Interview with Rob Parker

In recent weeks, Greg Canavan has been looking at the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to Net Zero from both an economic and political perspective.

Nick Hubble

26/08/2023

What If They Go for Broke on Net Zero? Prepare for Climate Lockdowns…

Net zero is falling apart. But that doesn’t mean governments will give up. So, what would a net zero world look like if renewable energy can’t deliver what we need? Then what we need will just have to change…

What If They Go for Broke on Net Zero? Prepare for Climate Lockdowns…

Net zero is falling apart. But that doesn’t mean governments will give up. So, what would a net zero world look like if renewable energy can’t deliver what we need? Then what we need will just have to change…

Nick Hubble

17/06/2023

How the Net Zero Debacle Could Make Australia the Wealthiest Country on Earth, Twice

Australia is ideally positioned to profit from the anticipated net zero boom and its inevitable failure. By supplying the metals needed for the renewable energy campaign, and the energy needed when it fails, the lucky country could become the richest nation on Earth, twice.

How the Net Zero Debacle Could Make Australia the Wealthiest Country on Earth, Twice

Australia is ideally positioned to profit from the anticipated net zero boom and its inevitable failure. By supplying the metals needed for the renewable energy campaign, and the energy needed when it fails, the lucky country could become the richest nation on Earth, twice.

Nick Hubble

06/05/2023

Will the Energy Transition Reverse Even Sooner Than Expected?

It has become downright fashionable to point out net zero’s flaws, popping the previously impervious climate change bubble. But what does this mean for financial markets and investors? The transition from net zero metals back to fossil fuels may occur much sooner than expected.

Will the Energy Transition Reverse Even Sooner Than Expected?

It has become downright fashionable to point out net zero’s flaws, popping the previously impervious climate change bubble. But what does this mean for financial markets and investors? The transition from net zero metals back to fossil fuels may occur much sooner than expected.

Nick Hubble

11/03/2023

The Fatal Flaw of Net-Zero: EROI

Renewable energy is not renewable, it is rebuildable. And the energy cost of building, rebuilding, and recycling means that renewable energy often does not provide enough electricity to sustain itself, let alone power civilisation.

The Fatal Flaw of Net-Zero: EROI

Renewable energy is not renewable, it is rebuildable. And the energy cost of building, rebuilding, and recycling means that renewable energy often does not provide enough electricity to sustain itself, let alone power civilisation.

Categories