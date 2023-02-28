Nitro Software [ASX:NTO] Increases Revenue 31% in 2022, Share Price Holds

Nitro presented audited results for the close of the financial year 2022, which spoke of a climb in revenue and earnings. Operating EBITDA and statutory losses hit US$11.0 million and US$35.8 million, respectively.

SaaS, PDF, and eSignature solutions company Nitro Software [ASX:NTO] today provided its audited financial results for the full fiscal year ending 31 December 2022. The company revealed US$58.8 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) above mid-guidance range.

Revenue was up 31%, with a total of US$66.8 million. The group also posted a record in customer sales of US$71.7 million — an increase of 39% on the same time last year.

NTO’s share price was trading for $2.18 at the time of writing, and the stock value has increased by 50% over the past 12 months.

Nitro is also up 57% on its sector average and 47% above the S&P 200 average, with the stock having rallied strongly since late last year:

Source: tradingview.com

Revenue climbs for Nitro Software, full 2022 audited results confirmed

Nitro posted revenue of US$66.8 million for FY2022, representing a 31% increase over the previous period.

ARR was boosted by 27% to a total of US$58.8 million, hitting above the mid-point of the group’s predicted guidance range, which was driven by expansion sales with existing customers.

Major new businesses signed renewal and expansion contracts in 2022, including multinational blue-chip customers Zurich Insurance, General Electric, Nestle, NatWest Group, Westpac, and Bank of Ireland.

Subscription revenues soared by 50%, representing 83% of annual business sales revenue and boosted by a Gross Retention Rate (GRR) of 93%.

The group posted record cash sales of US$71.7 million, an increase of 39%, and reported management reached its cost savings target in the second half (US$5 million).

However, Nitro reported operating EBITDA had resulted in a loss of US$11.0 million and took US$35.8 million in statutory losses.

As a result, the company chose not to pay out a dividend for the 2022 financial year.

Sam Chandler, Nitro’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

‘Against the backdrop of ongoing takeover activity and a challenging macroeconomic climate, these results are a testament to both the strength of our business model and the focus and commitment of our team.

‘FY2022 was a pivotal year for Nitro. With the integration of Connective essentially complete, our restructured Go-to-Market (GTM) team is now focused on pursuing significant cross-sell and upsell opportunities across all market segments. We also delivered on our stated commitment to achieve cost savings of US$5.0 million against our internal plan.’

The software company had cash-in-bank of US$28 million by the end of December, with no debt.

It remains confident in market opportunities in the years ahead, with FY2022 having been a big year of strategic investments.

Pending the resolution for Potentia’s $2.17–2.25 bid for NTO rights, and if the group is still listed on the ASX by April, the group will release its FY2023 guidance then.

