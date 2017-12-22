What Nobody is Saying About Bitcoin

There’s no doubt the rise of the crypto market is the most notable thing about the whole year.

Speaking of which, the price of bitcoin is getting the wobbles, while competitor Bitcoin Cash has zoomed up lately.

What’s the story with bitcoin’s dip in price?

Some basic knowledge of how bitcoin works is important here.

As you know by now, bitcoin is run on a blockchain. Every transaction that happens has to be recorded and verified here for it to be considered valid.

This system was working fine when bitcoin was an obscure coin used for irregular transfers by a small network of users.

However, the enormous interest in bitcoin is sending the number of transactions on the network skyrocketing.

Practically speaking, this is jamming the blockchain with a huge backlog of orders to process. This is slowing down the time it takes to confirm transactions.

Before we get to how this is influencing the market as I write, can you see the implication for you as an investor?

If you decide to exit out of bitcoin, conceivably it could take hours for your transaction to be verified.

Here’s the big risk: Now multiply the number of people trying to do the same thing by the thousands.

That’s what could happen if, for some reason, there’s a panic sell in bitcoin. No matter how bullish the picture appears long term, I’ve seen several of these panicky episodes this year alone.

You can see that should something like this happen, transaction times on the bitcoin blockchain could blow out over a day — and the price could swing wildly down before you can get your money back.

That’s not a place any trader or investor wants to be.

That’s why you must know whether you’re in bitcoin for the long term, and can ride out the volatility with regard to your position sizing.

You don’t want to get caught with a position that’s too big, and get spooked by a panicking market, only to see your transaction lost in a queue for hours.

The potential is here for bitcoin to have another ‘existential’ panic that will spook everyone, and give the ‘bubble’ crowd the moment they’re looking for to crow about how smart they are.

The last big drawdown in bitcoin came when Bitcoin Cash — an alternative coin — rallied on the idea it might become the ‘true’ bitcoin.

This was partly because it allows bigger block sizes. That means more transfers are processed, and it seems more suitable as a currency than the original bitcoin.

Something similar is happening now.

Here’s the criticism in a nutshell: Bitcoin is a digital currency, but it’s too slow and expensive to even buy a coffee at Starbucks. It’ll never work as a world currency. Go buy the ones that can!

Cue rallies in Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

A lot of stories are, and will continue to, circulate that an alternative coin is much better.

This conflict is because bitcoin’s appeal is built on two different things, largely incompatible. One is that bitcoin is ‘digital gold’, and primarily a store of value.

The second is that bitcoin is a currency, and useful for payments.

It only takes a glance at the chart of bitcoin to see that it’s working fine as a store of value.

Gresham’s law in action

But as a currency? No, but it’s not because of the transactions times and fees so much. It’s because anyone holding bitcoin doesn’t want to spend it.

Why would you? It’s Gresham’s law – bad money drives out the good. Bitcoin primarily gets hoarded.

‘Scaling’ bitcoin to process bigger blocks also runs risk around the original vision of a decentralised and democratic network, and fiddling with the software and code it’s already built with.

There’s no denying this is a short-term issue the crypto community has to work through.

But there’s a solution within bitcoin that could solve this payment dilemma, and it’s called the Lightning Network.

It’s a separate protocol that could sit on top of bitcoin’s blockchain, and allow for payments to go through ‘off chain’.

Now, the Lightning Network is still a development project, and in the testing phase. It could only come to fruition under community agreement.

But it’s rarely mentioned in any discussion of bitcoin, either as a merit or detraction.

You should follow it though, because if it works, bitcoin could solve its current paradox, and be hoarded as ‘digital gold’, plus be an awesome payment system worldwide.

The Lightning Network could also undercut the appeal of many other ‘alt’ coins. If you’re holding them, they could go into freefall.

I find the lack of discussion around the potential of the Lightning Network a bit of a mystery.

The reverse is true. Bitcoin could lose a lot of appeal if the Lightning Network can’t work, or can’t get the community support.

Just make sure you follow the developments here, because news flow will wrench crypto prices around like yoyos.

