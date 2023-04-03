By Fat Tail Investment Research

Daily Reckoning Australia
Home | Featured | ‘Phase One’ Investing…Why Now?

‘Phase One’ Investing…Why Now?

By ,

If you want a little more specifics on Phase One investing, we held a presentation late last week that outlined all the details of James’s trading rationale, and what makes Mining: Phase One unlike any other mining trading service we know of.

A lot of our editors here at The Daily Reckoning Australia have been writing about the potential of Phase One miners to be a solid avenue of speculative investing.

But you may be asking yourself…why Phase Oners right now? How on Earth are market conditions ripe for these tiny mining stocks?

Well, in this brief chat between James Cooper and Greg Canavan, you’ll find out.

Tune into the video below to hear:

  • Why the rigs are spinning faster than ever…Why exploration activity, investment, and takeover action are bustling not despite the turmoil in wider markets…but in many ways because of it…
  • The reasons behind the Mincor takeover (that James got his readers into in advance)…James got his Diggers readers into Mincor weeks before the Fortescue takeover. He explains how this is just one example of a wider move by the Phase Fivers to exploit the pullback…and go after Phase Ones…
  • How this mirrors the situation 20 years ago…right before the last time our exploration sector went supernova…
  • The Phase One sectors that are about to get the most heat…metals that are at the centre of the supply/demand crunch…it’s no longer just lithium.

Click below to find out all this and more:

If you want a little more specifics on Phase One investing, we held a presentation late last week that outlined all the details of James’s trading rationale, and what makes Mining: Phase One unlike any other mining trading service we know of.

James also named some key Phase One stocks on his watchlist IN FULL…ticker symbol and all.

You have until midnight tomorrow to view it. So if you haven’t already, I urge you to do so.

Check it out here.

Regards,

Dan Denning Signature

Bill Bonner,
For The Daily Reckoning Australia

About James Woodburn

Related Articles

Bill Bonner

The Untamed Future

When we left you on Friday, we were describing how the theories of Richard Lachmann suggested that there may be a way to avoid the coming catastrophe.

Callum Newman

OPEC Can’t Derail This Massive Opportunity

Despite all odds, the March quarter ended with the ASX 200 up 2%, with the gain coming in the last seven days. Can things keep running in April? History suggests so, but as Warren Buffett says, if history had all the answers, then the richest people would be librarians. But that doesn’t mean there are no opportunities out there…

Nick Hubble

The Energy Transition…from Russia to China?

Governments are trying to save the planet from carbon dioxide. Last time around, this meant a shift from dirty coal to clean gas. Which didn’t work out very well for the Europeans, who chose to rely on Russian gas specifically. But what if we’re about to make the same mistake as we transition to renewables?

Bill Bonner

Middle-Class Blues

Uh oh. More bad news for the middle class. Fortune: ‘National home prices fall for the seventh straight month’:

Brian Chu

Banks Are Out…Where Does That Leave Us?

The last three years showed us that we’re not only past the point of no return, but there’s an existential threat to the system. The approach to keeping the system from falling apart is to plug up the most at-risk institutions and place our reliance upon them by covering debt with even more debt. Ever tried to quench your thirst by drinking sea water? The crisis is averted…this’ll age well!

James Cooper

Part Two: Copper…the New CRUDE

Copper sits at the heart of the electrified economy…meaning it could become the most important commodity in national energy security. That’s why James Cooper believes copper is set to become the new CRUDE OIL. Read on to find out how you can profit from this opportunity…

Categories