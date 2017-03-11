The Pot of Gold at the End of the Rainbow

Editor’s Note: What is Day Zero?

***

When there’s money to make, nothing in life is off limits.

Hell-bent on taxing everything you own, the federal government knows this better than anyone.

Take marijuana, for instance.

In late February, the government loosened importation laws on medicinal marijuana.

This followed the approval of domestic medicinal marijuana use and cultivation last October.

But with domestic reserves low, the government has had to look overseas to meet demand. In order to do so, it will need go-betweens. The government now expects to announce approved importers to handle distribution in the next few weeks.

For people suffering with chronic pain and illness, this is welcome, if long overdue, news.

But we’re not here to sing the government’s praises. It’s caught the whiff of an opportunity to make money. And now it’s seeking to squeeze out millions in tax revenues.

That said, at least common sense is prevailing. This is another important step towards legalising marijuana in Australia.

The advantages of legalisation would be manifold.

For the healthcare sector, it would improve how we treat and manage many chronic and terminal illnesses.

For the economy, it would birth an industry that could add billions to annual growth.

And for the government, it would boost coffers, while lowering spending on policing marijuana-related offences.

Debunking the marijuana hysteria

The debate over marijuana draws striking parallels to the 1920s Prohibition Era.

This was a period in which Americans lived under a government-imposed ban on alcohol sales.

By all accounts, it was a popular measure. But it didn’t stop the widespread consumption of booze. It merely swept money from government hands into the black market.

Despite public approval, prohibition saddled the nation with a host of new problems.

For one, it fuelled mass incarceration. Organised crime sprang up, too, replacing businesses that had sold alcohol legally.

The chart below shows the US annual prisoner population dating back to 1880. Notice the marked spike during prohibition. And the mountainous rise since President Nixon’s ‘War on Drugs’.



Source: ClemencyReport.org

[Click to enlarge]



Things were no better for the US economy during prohibition.

On the one hand, the US government went 13 years with nary a drop of alcohol tax revenues. At the same time, imprisonment for alcohol-related offences cost taxpayers serious money.

If this sounds familiar, it should. Marijuana-related offences are one of the common reasons people face prison time today.

Between 1997 and 2007, 60,000 people a year were incarcerated for marijuana possession in Australia. That’s three times the rate of heroin and cocaine arrests.

As a taxpayer, the money to police recreational use of marijuana comes of out of your pocket. Imagine if your taxes were going towards putting every Tom, Dick and Harry drinking on the town behind bars. That’s the reality facing marijuana use today.

As it happens, Franklin D Roosevelt ended alcohol prohibition in 1933. It was the right tonic for a country mired in the middle of the Great Depression. With new revenue streams harder to come by, legalising the sale of alcohol made fiscal sense.

It’s a similar story in Australia today.

Recreational marijuana is illegal. Marijuana-related crime is high. The government is sitting on $166 billion of debt. And taxpayers are footing the bill for policing this ‘problem’.

Weed: A massive boon to the economy?

According to Arcview Market Research, Americans spent $54 billion on marijuana last year.

You can see why the Aussie government is licking its lips at the prospect of taxing ‘weed’.

This kind of money is too colossal to ignore.

But it’s an even bigger opportunity for you than it is for the government.

You’re at ground zero of what could be the next breakout industry in Australia.

There are tiny companies today that could become the market darlings of tomorrow.

And it’s all thanks to pot.

The government is now deciding who gets to grow, cultivate and sell medicinal cannabis. Their landmark decision could arrive at any point in the next few weeks.

The announcement is likely to send one lucky company’s stock soaring skywards.

