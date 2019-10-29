Protesters, Rocks, and Folks in Suits = IMARC

A miner, a banker, and a writer all meet on the steps of the exhibition centre this morning.

And we all asked each other the same question: How the hell do we get in?

I’ve come straight from the Gold and Alternative Investments Conference in Sydney last week, to attend the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Melbourne.

And it turns out, there’s a bunch of environmental protestors not only blocking the front door, but actively intimidating those who walk through as well.

Thinking there had to be a less hostile way to enter the building, my new friends and I spent the next 40 minutes walking around the Melbourne Exhibition Centre.

Fun times.

After we discovered a secret entrance and passed two different security check points…we were in.

Rather ironically, the very first presentation was a panel with the World Gold Council, Newcrest, and OceanaGold discussing sustaining ability and the steps they’re taking to reduce their environmental impact.

So what brings me to IMARC?

Think of IMARC as an industry event.

The majority of the exhibitors were the behind the scenes people.

Showcasing the sort of gear miners need to get the stuff out of the ground.

And you only need to do a quick walk around to see how technology is a key theme.

One delegate I’ve met so far is an automation firm in the UK.

His words were:

‘Ideally, the miners give us the big yellow trucks, then we put the software in them so they don’t need people.’

Plus there’s virtual reality headsets, terrifying army-like cars, and new tools to dig holes in the Earth.

Rounding this out, is a huge line about of top tier miners, internationally-renowned geologists, and the private companies with high net worth clients that fund them.

I’ll report back with my findings tomorrow.

But this time, I reckon it will be quicker just to walk through the protesters.

Now, it’s over to Jim.