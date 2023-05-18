Pulling Back the Curtain of Deceit

The constant exposure of lies and deceit by the authorities aided by the complicit media has reached a threshold. Some of you may be seeing reality differently thanks to a healthy dose of scepticism. The tide is shifting here. Those in power don’t want to give away their control…but they may have no choice. This is why you need to prepare now.

Imagine five years ago being told you’ll one day live in a society where those you’ve grown to trust betray you and sell you out for their own agendas that profit them at your expense.

Few of you’d believe it. We don’t live in a third-world dictatorship like China, North Korea, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe!

But today, you’d have to be wilfully ignorant to not have an ounce of scepticism for those who run society and inform us on the daily goings-on.

You don’t need to dig into the dark corners of the internet to see it. The ‘Twitter files’ have painted a picture of governments, intelligence agencies, Big Tech, media, multinational corporations, and academic think-tanks colluding to control your perception of reality.

On Tuesday, a report was released to the public by US Special Counsel John H Durham that exonerated Trump’s campaign of colluding with Russia to win the 2016 US election.

In short, this report revealed that the entire Russian collusion scandal was concocted by lies. Worse still, the campaign of Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton paid for and spread these lies to try and smear her opponent. Several agencies — including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice, and foreign intelligence agencies — were involved. Information was leaked to the complicit mainstream media, amplifying the narrative to sway public opinion of the Trump Administration.

This scandal was one of the leading news stories in 2017–18. Several reporters won prizes for covering this story, including the coveted Pulitzer Prize that was awarded to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

There’s been several developments in the past year, including the indictment of Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, Russian analyst and FBI informant Igor Danchenko, and cybersecurity expert Rodney Joffe.

Their trials all resulted in acquittals, but that didn’t point to their innocence. Rather, it revealed to the public the corruption in the justice and legal system.

What’s alarming is that the organisations responsible for maintaining law and order and administering justice are found wanting.

Those you’d turn to for righting the wrongs are the ones on the dock.

Let that sink in!

Fools no longer

The public is coming to realise almost everything they’ve experienced in the past five years came from organisations that colluded together to control the flow of information. Let’s look at some recent events where a new narrative is now being revealed:

The origins of the Wuhan virus pandemic and the control measures to stop the spread

Central banks claiming global inflation is ‘transitory’

Assurance from authorities that democratic elections are ‘safe and secure’

The imminent threat to the world caused by manmade climate change

The emotional, psychological, and physical harm of hormone replacement therapy, radical teaching materials, and gender-altering surgeries on children

The effectiveness of gun control on reducing mass shootings

The developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The scandal involving the Biden family taking bribes and peddling influence with foreign governments and corporations

The rise and rise of alternative and dissenting opinion

In the past, the mainstream narrative could use ad hominem attacks against outlets and organisations that stood in their way, and sway undecided voters.

Nowadays, the alternative media is no longer a fringe society of niche agencies, lone reporters, and online influencers doing their own thing. The dissenting opinion is gaining momentum and scale. They’ve gained credibility in their coverage on major events and social issues, often taking the mainstream narrative head-on and making the right calls in the process.

The tide is shifting here, albeit slower than in the US and other countries.

If I was to take a guess, the tide turned sharply against the authorities during the vaccination push. The constant browbeating of dissenters gradually wore down people’s good grace and the insistence that vaccines were safe and effective despite evidence of the contrary turned people against them.

The shocking admission by a Pfizer executive last October to the European Union Parliament that the drug was never properly tested was a fatal blow to the health and medical profession. Now, as more Australians are receiving compensation for injuries and deaths arising from taking these experimental drugs, some are beginning to question this authoritative enforcement.

And the public isn’t going to let this one slide. Scroll down to the comments section in that last link and you’ll find an overwhelming number of openly hostile or mocking posts aimed at the organisations and medical experts who had failed them.

A coming storm or a global renaissance?

So where does this leave us?

I wrote an article last December on how fake money brought us into this mess.

Now that the curtain is being pulled back, those responsible aren’t going to let up.

Notice how there are threats of war, a debt crisis, and increasing civil instability?

On one hand, this threat is real. That’s why it’s important to be prepared lest you become a victim of circumstances.

On the other hand, a lot of the fear that’s coming out of the news outlets is hysteria. They’re hoping to bring maximum chaos. It might not play out as they’d hoped.

I believe it could result in a global renaissance.

As such, you’ll want to look into a crucial metal that’s necessary to take society to a new level of efficiency.

Copper is a necessary ingredient in powering our future. But supply is coming onboard slower than what researchers believe is necessary to realise future demand.

The current price of copper isn’t attracting enough exploration and development. Which means you can get in early and beat the crowd.

But mining investments aren’t a buy and hold, nor can you randomly pick a few companies expecting easy gains.

My colleague, James Cooper, has a lot of experience in the mining industry. He's also a geologist who's worked in several projects that turned into mining operations.

