Red River Resources Share Price Continues Up Ahead of Production

The Red River Resources Ltd [ASX:RVR] share price has had a stellar November — and October for that matter — ahead of production restarting at its Hillgrove Gold Project in NSW.

Through the past six or seven weeks the company has released a string of positive results, from record copper production last quarter (and another potential record quarter on the way), to delivering solid economics at its Hillgrove operations, to posting some high-grade silver results.

At time of writing, the RVR share price is up 3.51% or 1-cent to trade at 29.5 cents per share.

Hillgrove could be looking at an upgrade

RVR’s Hillgrove gold project is scheduled to restart this year after the company recently acquired it.

The restart will occur in tiers, with the first phase to begin processing historic tailings on site, and the second phase seeing underground mining start up.

Recent drilling at Hillgrove could further add 426koz of contained gold on the project.

RVR announced today they had completed seven drill holes at Curry’s Lode at Hillgrove, with all holes intersecting high-grade gold and tungsten mineralisation.

Highlights include:

40m at 9.2 g/t gold (Au) and 0.35% tungsten (WO 3 ) from 47.60m

) from 47.60m 0m at 6.5 g/t Au, 1.4% antimony (Sb) and 0.26% WO 3 from 44.0m

from 44.0m 15m at 5.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb and 0.12% WO 3 from 34.85m, including 1.30m @ 0.1% Sb, 0.23% WO 3 and 12.2 g/t Au from 35.60m

from 34.85m, including 1.30m @ 0.1% Sb, 0.23% WO and 12.2 g/t Au from 35.60m 00m at 3.0 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb and 0.08% WO 3 from 27.0m, including 0.50m @ 19.7 g/t Au, 5.8% Sb and 0.30% WO 3 from 27.60m

The explorer said the mineralisation intersected at Curry’s Lode is open in all directions and notes that the drilling has intersected wide zones of mineralisation associated with high-grade veins.

What are Red River’s plans for Curry’s?

As it stands, the Hillgrove mine has an operational life of five-plus years.

In my opinion, that means they think they can comfortably operate the mine for five years, but anything past that horizon is a little fuzzy.

Meaning they need to find more gold to keep the mine going past the five-year mark.

Curry’s Lode could potentially do just that.

RVR said they are currently doing a detailed review of the results to identify target zones of higher-grade mineralisation for a 2021 drilling program.

So, we could see the mine’s life extended if there is a significant amount of gold and gold equivalent at Curry’s.

