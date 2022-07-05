Regis Resources [ASX:RRL] Jumps 10% On Record Gold Production

Western Australian gold miner Regis Resources [ASX:RRL] rose 10% this morning following record quarterly gold production.

Despite the jump this morning, RRL shares are down 35% over the past 12 months, with gold stocks hit hard lately on the back of rising costs and uncertain outlook.

Gold has been trading at the lowest price in five months, at around US$1,800 an ounce.

Source: Tradingview.com

Regis Resources’ record results

Regis Resources announced it attained ‘record results’ for the June 2022 quarter.

RRL reported total group production for gold in June rose 20%, a quarterly record of 123.9k oz — beating March’s totals of 103.1k oz.

Gold production in Duketon also saw an increase of 24%, up 92.8k oz on March’s 74.8k oz.

Gold production rose in Tropicana, too, by 10% — up from 28.3k oz 31.1k oz.

Regis did report that inflationary pressures have impacted operations. FY22 AISC is expected to be ‘slightly above’ the top end of RRL’s FY22 cost guidance ($1,425 to $1,500/oz).

Regis has said it will confirm whether this is the case when it releases its June quarter results on 26 July.

Nonetheless, RRL said the improved production performance over the quarter saw its cash and bullion balance rise by $60 million to $227 million.

Managing Director of Regis Resources Jim Beyer said:

‘We are very pleased to deliver a record quarter of gold production for the June 2022 quarter. We have seen reliable delivery on our improvement plans that were developed and implemented to address the operational challenges we experienced in the first half of the year. This has seen the company deliver an improved performance despite the challenging external conditions. ‘The result is a record production performance for the quarter and overall annual gold production that sits comfortably within FY22 production guidance. The company is now well set for increased annual gold production into FY23. We look forward to releasing the full June Quarter Report along with company guidance later in the month.’

How to pick winning ASX gold stocks

It’s a tricky time right now.

None more so for the gold sector.

But given the growing fears of a likely recession — coupled with bets central banks won’t be able to tame inflation for a while — the safe-haven appeal of gold may rise again.

But if gold has its moment once more, what gold stocks should you look for?

How do you go about evaluating the dozens of gold stocks on the resources heavy ASX?

Our resident gold guru Brian Chu has just recently put together a quick report that should help you in answering these questions.

In his report, Brian outlines what to look for in a winning gold stock and the types of gold stocks to consider according to your risk profile.

If you’re interested in reading Brian’s report, access it — for free — here.

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For The Daily Reckoning Australia