How the reign of King Dollar will come to an end

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Earlier this week, I caught up with Jim Rickards, live and in person, to discuss the single greatest threat to Australian investors today. It all stems from what Jim calls ‘the great reset’. That is, the end of the US dollar’s reign as the global reserve currency. This has massive implications for Australia. Not least because our biggest trading partner — China — is America’s greatest foe in this looming financial war. Below, Jim sets the scene for what is a fascinating discussion. Two hundred years ago, Napoleon warned: ‘When China wakes, it will shake the world.’ Well, China has awakened. And it’s about to shake the world to its foundations. It starts with the death of the dollar…but it certainly doesn’t end there.

My bestselling 2014 book, The Death of Money, is about the demise of the dollar.

By extension, it is also about the potential collapse of the international monetary system because, if confidence in the dollar is lost, no other currency stands ready to take its place as the world’s reserve currency.

The dollar is the linchpin. If it fails, the entire system fails with it, since the dollar and the system are one and the same.

As fearsome a prospect as this dual collapse may be, it looks increasingly inevitable for all the reasons one will find in the pages to come.

A journey to the past is in order first.

Few people in our time recall that the dollar nearly ceased to function as the world’s reserve currency in 1978.

That year, the Federal Reserve dollar index declined to a distressingly low level, and the US Treasury was forced to issue government bonds denominated in Swiss francs.

Foreign creditors no longer trusted the US dollar as a store of value.

The dollar was losing purchasing power, dropping by half from 1977 to 1981; US inflation was over 50% during those five years.

Starting in 1979, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had little choice but to mobilise its resources to issue world money (special drawing rights, or SDRs).

It flooded the market with 12.1 billion SDRs to provide liquidity as global confidence in the dollar declined.

We would do well to recall those dark days…

The ‘darks days’ are set to return

The price of gold rose 500% from 1977 to 1980.

What began as a managed dollar devaluation in 1971, with President Richard Nixon’s abandonment of gold convertibility, became a full-scale rout by the decade’s end.

The dollar debacle even seeped into popular culture.

The 1981 film Rollover, starring Jane Fonda, involved a secret plan by oil-producing nations to dump dollars and buy gold. It ended with a banking collapse, a financial panic, and global riots.

That was fiction but indeed was powerful, perhaps prescient…

While the dollar panic reached a crescendo in the late 1970s, lost confidence was felt as early as August 1971, immediately after President Nixon’s abandonment of the gold-backed dollar.

Author Janet Tavakoli describes what it was like to be an American abroad the day the dollar’s death throes became glaringly apparent:

‘Suddenly Americans traveling abroad found that restaurants, hotels, and merchants did not want to take the floating rate risk of their dollars. On Ferragosto [mid-August holiday], banks in Rome were closed, and Americans caught short of cash were in a bind. The manager of the hotel asked departing guests: “Do you have gold? Because look what your American President has done.” He was serious about gold; he would accept it as payment… I immediately asked to pre-pay my hotel bill in lire… The manager clapped his hands in delight. He and the rest of the staff treated me as if I were royalty. I wasn’t like those other Americans with their stupid dollars. For the rest of my stay, no merchant or restaurant wanted my business until I demonstrated I could pay in lire.’

The subsequent efforts of then Fed Chairman Paul Volcker and newly elected US President Ronald Reagan would save the dollar.

Volcker raised interest rates to 19% in 1981 to snuff out inflation and make the dollar an attractive choice for foreign capital.

Beginning in 1981, Reagan cut taxes and regulation, which restored business confidence and made the United States a magnet for foreign investment.

By March 1985, the dollar index had rallied 50% from its October 1978 low, and gold prices had dropped 60% from their 1980 high. The US inflation rate fell from 13.5% in 1980 to 1.9% in 1986.

The good news was such that Hollywood released no Rollover 2.

The reign of King Dollar is coming to an end

By the mid-1980s, the fire was out, and the age of King Dollar had begun.

The dollar had not disappeared as the world’s reserve currency after 1978, but it was a near run thing.

Now the world is back to the future.

A similar constellation of symptoms to those of 1978 can be seen in the world economy today.

In July 2011, the Federal Reserve dollar index hit an all-time low, over 4% below the October 1978 panic level.

In August 2009, the IMF once again acted as a monetary first responder and rode to the rescue with a new issuance of SDRs, equivalent to $310 billion, increasing the SDRs in circulation by 850%.

By early September, gold prices reached an all-time high, near $1,900 per ounce, up more than 200% from the average price in 2006, just before the new depression began.

Twenty-first-century popular culture enjoyed its own version of Rollover, a televised tale of financial collapse called Too Big to Fail.

The parallels between 1978 and recent events are eerie but imperfect.

There was an element ravaging the world then that is not apparent today.

It is the dog that didn’t bark: Inflation.

But the fact that we aren’t hearing the dog doesn’t mean it poses no danger.

Widely followed US dollar inflation measures, such as the consumer price index, have barely budged since 2008. Indeed, mild deflation has emerged in certain months.

Inflation has appeared in China, where the government revalued the currency to dampen it, and in Brazil, where price hikes in basic services such as bus fares triggered riots.

Food price inflation was also a contributing factor to protests in the Arab Spring’s early stages.

Still, US dollar inflation has remained subdued.

The big inflation lie

Looking more closely, we see a veritable cottage industry that computes US price indexes using pre-1990 methodologies, and alternative baskets of goods and services that are said to be more representative of the inflation actually facing Americans, and by extension the rest of the world, including Australia.

They offer warning signs, as the alternative methods identify inflation at more like 9% annually, instead of the 2% readings of official government measures.

Anyone shopping for milk, bread or petrol would certainly agree with the higher figure.

As telling as these shadow statistics may be, they have little impact on international currency markets or Federal Reserve policy.

To understand the threats to the dollar, and potential policy responses by the Federal Reserve, it is necessary to see the dollar through the Fed’s eyes.

From that perspective, inflation is not a threat.

Indeed, higher inflation is both the Fed’s answer to the debt crisis and a policy objective.

But it’s not just the Fed.

Now China and other emerging markets are in the mix too.

Escalating these tensions is the threat of a shooting war with North Korea over its nuclear proliferation program.

Like I keep saying: Currency wars lead to trade wars, which inevitably lead to shooting wars.

All empires end this way. They get into too much debt. Then they have to inflate those debts away.

So, this pro-inflation policy is an invitation to disaster, even as baffled Fed critics scratch their heads at the apparent absence of inflation in the face of unprecedented money printing by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks.

Many ponder how it is that the Fed quadrupled money supply after 2008 with practically no inflation.

Forecasting disaster

But two explanations are very much at hand — and they foretell the potential for collapse.

The first is that the US economy is structurally damaged, so the easy money cannot be put to good use.

The second is that the inflation is coming.

Both explanations are true — the economy is broken, and inflation is on its way.

The question is: How exactly does it play out?

Where does China, the blockchain, and North Korea fit into it all?

And crucially, what does it means for Australia trapped in the crosshairs?

Keep an eye out later today, and you will have answers to all these questions.

It’s a story that involves history and the quest for global power.

And it’s one you need to understand.

Regards,

Jim Rickards

for The Daily Reckoning Australia