Resource Race to Fuel Stock Boom in Australia

Sizzling. There’s no other word for it. Bitcoin has now ripped through US$5,000. Where does it stop? I haven’t got a clue.

All the threats of banning the exchanges, and calling it a ‘fraud’ and ‘worth zero’, are clearly falling on deaf ears.

That’s the danger of listening to opinions in the market. When something decides to run, off it goes. If it keeps going, bitcoin will have doubled from the low of around US$3,000 it made just last month.

Even the prospect of a ‘fork’ coming isn’t stopping bitcoin. I made the case when I wrote my ‘Secret $20 Bitcoin Blueprint ’ that the uncertainty around this could be suppressing the price. That was last week.

It’s clearly not happening now. Seven days is a long time in the market. In the crypto space, it’s an eternity.

Of course, what goes up this fast can also come down just as fast. There’s no guarantees here, which is why I still keep my position modest relative to my overall portfolio. But the upside is so good that you’re mad not to have a stake in it.

Let’s not forget the ASX 200 continues to bore everyone to death…

The global expansion happening now

If you read yesterday’s Daily Reckoning, you’ll know that I compared the returns on offer around the world to those on offer in Australia.

The Australian produced this handy graphic and shows you what I’m talking about…



Source: The Australian

Let me make an important observation here. The German stock market (the DAX) hit a record high last night our time.

Japanese stocks have hit their highest level since 1996.

We know US stocks are already up there. Hello! Besides China, these three are the biggest economies in the world.

This demonstrates that the world economy is ticking over nicely. Stock markets have clearly been pricing this in for some time.

There is, however, only so much time that can keep going.

Stock markets are now going to advance into the final phase of their expansion.

This is where they draw in the uncommitted, the sceptical, and, finally, the herd that doesn’t care about anything except rank speculating.

You can ride this boom by positioning now….

The stock market is going to heat up

Investor psychology will switch from all the worries to all the exciting new tech coming.

I predict you can expect to be drenched in commentary around blockchains, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and possibly genetic engineering.

All the worries over low wages, high debts and bad demographics the bears trot out will be like the people calling bitcoin down now. Nobody will be listening…they’ll be too busy boasting about their easy profits.

That’s my view of the way things are headed. I’ve said that for a while now.

I also think mining might be the switch to get Australian investors back into Aussie stocks again.

Lithium and cobalt stocks are roaring right now. The huge push from China and India into electric cars is making one thing clear: The risk is from the supply side, not the demand part of the equation.

Copper stocks should definitely be on your watch list. Electric cars are full of the stuff, and China’s middle class will consume tonnes of it for years.

You don’t have to believe me, either. The new chief of a major Chinese mining group is in Melbourne right now. He said yesterday that he’s worried about where the supply is going to come from.

It’s a state-controlled company. It looks as if he’s been given the word to buy up whatever assets he can find — anywhere in the world.

Chinese demand is so enormous they probably have no other choice.

We could be in for a second mining boom here. It may not be iron ore and coal this time around. It may not be as big as the one last decade.

I watch a lot of stocks, especially at the junior end of the market. Some of these are really moving. Anything to do with lithium or cobalt is hotter than bitcoin.

Because there’s no way existing production is going to be able to meet the prospective demand to come.

Not only are China and India going ‘all in’ on electric cars, the European manufacturers know they have to invest here to stay competitive and win the emerging markets.

We’ve got a resource race happening here. Known lithium is heavily concentrated in South America and Australia.

The existing projects have sold a lot of their future production already. Certainly, the European companies will be hunting for any resource the can find that isn’t locked up by Chinese buyers already.

I urge you…don’t get left waiting around for the market to crash. There’s more upside than downside if you ask me.

