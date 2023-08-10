Revealed Under Oath: The Facts and Lies of Vaccine Safety and Efficacy

Almost two months ago, I wrote an article about how Australia was about to get the red pill. Things are now accelerating. Last Thursday, the Senate held an inquiry into vaccine mandates and their impact on the Australian population. Pfizer, Moderna and the TGA faced two hours of questions revealing startling bombshells that showed their negligence and callousness. If you’re of the belief that the medical community and pharmaceutical companies have your best interest in mind, this hearing should shatter it…

The myth of vaccine efficacy exposed

My article today isn’t about my travels. It’s about digging deeper into vaccine mandates and their impact on our society.

The world was conditioned in the last few years to believe that vaccine mandates would be the most effective way against the Wuhan virus, reducing transmissions, hospitalisations and deaths.

Since these mandates, the number of cases and deaths around the world didn’t fall. The data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that it rose. Furthermore, word spread that some fell ill, experienced serious side effects, or even died after taking these drugs. Some of you might’ve been affected or knew relatives or friends who were.

These mandates divided society as some trusted it was done in our best interest while others believed something nefarious was at hand. However, the plot turned with the release of Matt Taibbi’s ‘Twitter Files’ and, more recently, the ‘Facebook Files’ revealing the collusion between governments, public health agencies, vaccine manufacturers and the media to quash dissenting views. My article last October detailed how Pfizer admitted to the European Union Parliament that it never tested the vaccines to stop transmission as they were rushing to bring them to market.

Governments worldwide are now bowing to public pressure to investigate the process leading to the accelerated approval of these drugs, the reporting of vaccine-induced injuries and deaths, and the communication and suppression of such news to the public.

What’s coming out isn’t pretty.

A case of serious medical and commercial malpractice

Most Australians mightn’t be aware that the Senate Employment Legislation Committee held an Inquiry last Thursday regarding the Fair Work Amendment (Prohibiting COVID-19 Vaccine Discrimination) Bill 2023.

Only Sky News and The Daily Mail Australia reported this at the time I penned this article.

You can find this video on the Australian Parliament House website.

The hearing lasted almost two hours with Senator Alex Antic (LP), Senator Matt Canavan (NP), Senator Pauline Hanson (ONP), Senator Matt O’Sullivan (LP), Senator Gerard Rennick (LP), and Senator Malcolm Roberts (ONP) quizzing the representatives from pharmaceutical giants and vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna as well as the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

There were several startling revelations in this hearing, including the following:

Pfizer and Moderna are unable or unwilling to explain why the mRNA mechanism in the vaccines could cause myocarditis or pericarditis.

Pfizer and Moderna are unaware of the extent of adverse impact from their products and therefore didn’t recommend the government drop these mandates.

Pfizer staff took specially imported vaccines that didn’t meet the approval from the TGA to comply with the government vaccine mandate.

Pfizer staff claimed that the company didn’t believe that Australians were compelled to take the vaccines, despite widespread evidence suggesting otherwise (think about the policies implemented by various state premiers).

Pfizer and Moderna refused to disclose details of the confidential commercial contracts with the government including legal immunity to roll out the vaccines.

Pfizer and Moderna haven’t arranged any compensation schemes for victims of their products, citing that the Australian Government is currently responsible for that.

The TGA can’t explain why the Vaccines Adverse Events Recording System (VAERS) adjusted downwards the number of vaccine-induced deaths confirmed by doctors to only 14 despite the database previously recording over 1,000 certified deaths.

All three agencies appeared surprised and largely unaware of the growing literature documenting serious reactions and consequences from these products.

I strongly encourage you to listen to this hearing to fully grasp the details. Also, pay close attention to the two Pfizer representatives and their shifty behaviour as they dodged questions and sought instead to recite scripted platitudes.

If you’ve assumed that the medical community and pharmaceutical companies acted in good faith, this inquiry should help you readjust your perspectives.

What you’re seeing is the well-oiled machine of ‘The ScienceTM’.

The beginning of the fall of Big Pharma

If you’re expecting that the hammer of justice will fall quickly for Big Pharma, not so fast.

Earlier this week, Senator Ralph Babet (UAP) proposed a Royal Commission to investigate the country’s handling of the Wuhan virus outbreak. However, the Senate voted down this motion.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see justice…

Something stuck out to me in the hearing. It was the government pointing out the legal immunity that it extended to the vaccine manufacturers and the indemnity insurance cover that these companies had in place to protect themselves.

Two senators reminded these companies that fraudulent behaviour could void their immunity thereby rendering them liable for damages.

The writing is already on the wall. Everyone in the room knew that.

As to who’ll wear the damages, when they’ll occur, and how big it’s going to be, that’s a matter of time.

Expect this to play out in other countries.

One last tip before you go…

Don’t think that the government is to mete out justice this time. It was responsible for lockdowns and vaccine mandates. At the same time, it approved the accelerated vaccine rollout for expediency. It didn’t seek what was right.

Now that the dust is settling, it needs a scapegoat to divert attention from its culpability. And Pfizer and Moderna are fat, plump and ripe for the picking, having raked in tens of billions of dollars of profit.

All of them can’t be trusted. Remember that!

