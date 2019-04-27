Russia’s power play…which no one noticed

You see, Russia is buying up gold on the cheap, but beefing up its balance sheets because that gives it a book value based in US dollars.

It’s an incredible power play.

The Russian ruble is quite weak right now.

But by buying up gold in their own currency…and then assigning the ounces the US dollar value…the Russians are essentially making their books much stronger.

To be honest, I can’t believe other analysts haven’t pieced this together earlier.

Now it’s over to Byron, as he explains the powerful moves Russia is making away from the US dollar.

