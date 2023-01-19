Santos [ASX:STO] Releases Fourth Quarter Report with New Records Across Revenue, Production, and Cash

Santos says it has hit new records in production, sales, and cash flow yet the oil and gas stock sees its share value drop.

Today, leading Australian oil and gas exploration and production company Santos Ltd [ASX:STO] released its results for the first quarter ending 31 December 2022, hitting records across revenue, production, and cash flow.

Santos says it has delivered US$1.9 billion in sales revenue for the fourth quarter, which adds up to US$7.7 billion for the entirety of 2022 — this is a 65% improvement on 2021.

Shareholders for the STO stock haven’t been overly impressed, with shares dropping more than 2% today:

Source: TradingView

The fourth quarter: Santos run down

Major oil and gas explorer Santos provided results for the last quarter of 2022. These were the highlights:

Sale revenue came to US$1.9 billion, creating the full-year total of 2022 sales revenue to a new record, US$7.8 billion, a 65% increase on full-year 2021

The company also reported a new record for annual free cash flow of US$3.6 billion, which was measured as more than double 2021’s numbers

Production was lower quarter-on quarter, however, the company delivered 25.6 mmboe (million barrels of oil equivalent)

There was a reduction in annual mmboe, dropping from the record production count of 105.4 million mmboe to 103.2 mmboe

Free cash flow of US$930 million in the quarter was said to reduce gearing by 18.7%

Santo said its lower mmboe delivery was mostly due to a reduction in domestic gas volumes at the company’s John Brookes conventional gas field, located in Northwest Western Australia, which came as a result of unplanned maintenance arising at the site:

Source: STO

The features behind the numbers

In December, Santos announced a capital management framework, which included a further US$350 million increase on-market share buyback to up to US$700 million.

Kumul Petroleum has offered a binding conditional offer for a 5% interest in PNG LNG for US$1.4 billion, which includes a share of project finance debt until April.

The company’s Barossa Project is now 55% complete, on hold while the company awaits a new drilling activity environment plan.

The Pikka Phase 1 Project is on schedule, and the Moomba CCS Project is 40% complete with both schedule and budget tracking to plan.

As for its Cooper Basin works, STO plans to trial direct air capture technology in the first half of 2023.

The company says that it’s on track to deliver toward upper end of oil synergy guidance, with US$122 million in sustaining annual synergies achieved, the high end of the $110–125 million guidance range.

