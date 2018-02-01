Serious Cash Flowing Through Property Crack

Your Daily Reckoning carries a bittersweet note this morning.

Here’s why…

Last year, we prepared to launch our small cap newsletter, Small Cap Alpha, in August.

I prepared a report on a sector showing all the signs of healthy growth. I had a stock lined up in the gun sights to take advantage of it.

Everything was shaping up beautifully…except my potential stock got a takeover offer…just before we were due to launch!

That killed it as far as a recommendation went. All the work that went into that report went down the gurgler.

Such is life.

But the growth I was eyeing off then was coming from the non-bank sector. The basic case was that the crackdown on investment loans for the big banks opened up a niche for other players to step in.

Mortgage market still surging

And what do I see this morning?

The Reserve Bank released some data on this yesterday.

Shadow banks, according to The Australian, ‘…have grown at their fastest pace in a decade amid restrictions on APRA-regulated banks, including a cap on interest-only loans and investor lending.’

Non-banks cashing in as forecast! And we haven’t made a penny from it.

Perhaps that’s not strictly true. The strong property market is one reason I keep suggesting now’s the time to be buying up stocks and other assets…as much as you can.

Hopefully that encouraged you to catch some of the uplift the Aussie market’s seen over the last few quarters.

I take this view because the expansion in property lending is bullish for the economy overall.

As far as the credit growth goes, I’d much prefer it was in business loans, funding innovative companies creating great products.

But this is Australia… Why risk your neck to start a company when you can buy up houses and get someone else to pay off the interest? After all, the tax system can reward you handsomely for it!

It’s unlikely to change either… A report earlier this week suggests that the property sector is now the number one employer in the country. It’s overtaken healthcare and social services.

What politician would dare tamper with an industry that has such a vice-like grip on the middle class? None of Australia’s unimpressive brood, that’s for sure.

The Daily Reckoning is not here to moralise on all this, by the way. It is what it is. Take advantage of it as much as you can.

Do be careful though. There’s plenty of sharks out there. The ABC is warning this morning that developers are offering big commissions to financial planners and brokers to flog their stock. That can, ah, skew the ‘independence’ of the advice.

A good friend of mine is buyer’s agent Catherine Cashmore. For years, Catherine warned people about buying apartments as investments.

The capital gains are in land, mostly. That’s in short supply with an apartment!

Up north…big blocks and bad roads

I was up in Brisbane recently. It was interesting to see the big blocks available up there, close to the city. Anything remotely like that in Melbourne is pegged for subdivision as soon as it goes on the market.

Brisbane properties are much cheaper than down here too.

But Brisbane is a much smaller city than Melbourne or Sydney. I had never been there before. It’s a pretty place, but I can see why some people say it still has the air of a big country town.

Certainly, the Queensland government could try and spend a bit of money upgrading the roads. It was a bumpy ride around town at times.

I didn’t have time to check out the Sunshine and Gold Coasts. But by all accounts, periphery property markets like these are beginning to rumble.

The huge capital gains won for some in Melbourne and Sydney are now also starting to occur on the Gold Coast, which is beginning to show serious strength. Prices there have now crossed into new all-time highs.

‘Lifestyle’ buyers are looking for holiday homes or retirement getaways, apparently.

Considering Melbourne’s bonkers weather, you can’t blame the southern investors!

Meanwhile, young buyers are seeking out cheaper prices in Tasmania and Queensland. Actually, a couple I know are shipping out next week to Hobart.

All in all, I see the property sector ticking over nicely.

Now it’s our job to go and find stocks that are on the move in order to take advantage of a healthy economy and stock market.

