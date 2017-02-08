Why Seven Group Holdings Ltd Shares Exploded Higher Today

Seven West Media logo
Reddit

What happened to the Seven Group Share Price?

Shares of Seven Group Holdings Ltd [ASX:SVW] soared more than 14% today as the company received a major buy recommendation upgrade from influential investment firm, Goldman Sachs.

Why did SVW shares rise?

The Seven Group Holdings Ltd invests in the Seven Network, publishing businesses, and in a heavy equipment dealer that operates Caterpillar dealerships.

The share price popped higher as a Goldman Sachs analyst placed a buy recommendation and price target on the stock of $8.51. That was above the previous day’s closed price of $7.80.

According to the analysis, with commodity prices rebounding in recent months, mining companies will be more likely to increase investment in exploration and production. That would therefore be a boon for the Seven Group’s resources related businesses.

What now for Seven Group Holdings Ltd?

The Goldman Sachs price target was $8.51. After the release of Goldman Sachs’ report, the stock soared to trade and close 42 cents above the price target. It’s unlikely that Goldman Sachs will change its recommendation so soon after upgrading it, but once the euphoria seeps out of today’s price rise, it’s likely the stock will slip lower tomorrow.

Regards,

Kris

Kris Sayce

Kris Sayce

Kris Sayce, dubbed the ‘Jeremy Clarkson of Australian finance’, began as a London finance broker specialising in small-cap stock analysis on London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM). Kris then spent several years at one of Australia's leading wealth management firms. A fully accredited advisor in shares, options, warrants and foreign-exchange investments, Kris was instrumental in helping to establish the Australian version of the Daily Reckoning e-newsletter in 2005. He is currently the Publisher, Investment Director and Editor in Chief of Australia's most outspoken financial news service — Money Morning.
Reddit

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
Letters will be edited for clarity, punctuation, spelling and length. Abusive or off-topic comments will not be posted. We will not post all comments.
If you would prefer to email the editor, you can do so by sending an email to letters@dailyreckoning.com.au