Shame Is forgotten, Debts Are Not
‘Debt is roaring back in China’, or so Bloomberg told me last week.
It turns out that the past two years of Chinese officials reducing local banks’ lending ability is nearing the end.
Debt and the supply of money is back in vogue in China, with Bloomberg writing, ‘From bank loans to trust-product issuance to margin-trading accounts at stock brokerages, leverage in China is rising nearly everywhere you look.’
Shoving the US$34 trillion in total government and corporate debt aside, the question remains if China can have a more balanced, debt-fuelled, growing economy.
That’s in stark contrast to Jim’s second article today.
The Chinese economy may continue to grow.
But as Jim says, the Middle Kingdom is going to be hit by the law of ‘diminishing marginal returns’.
In other words, China is most likely reaching the point where more and more debt equals less and less growth.
And China may be approaching the point where excessive debt levels send the economy backwards.
Now, read on for Jim’s analysis.
Until next time,
Shae Russell,
|
The Market Trigger for Gold
World’s #1-ranked gold expert reveals why 2018 could be your last chance to buy gold at this ‘bargain’ price
Daily Reckoning Australia contributor, Jim Rickards, is our global expert on gold. And in this revealing interview he explains why gold is so important in the global financial system, even if central banks deny it. He also show you why a new gold rush is quietly taking place, as confidence in paper currencies fall. In this free interview report you’ll learn many things, including:
It’s a fascinating and insightful interview. Simply enter your email address in the box below and click ‘Send Me My FREE Report’.
Privacy Statement: We will collect and handle your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can cancel your subscription at any time. Read our FAQ