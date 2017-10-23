The Share Market Becomes Redundant

Traditional mortgage brokers might be starting to feel very nervous.

Their archaic way of arranging finance — pay slips, spending estimates, and lots of paper shuffling — are about to meet the 21st century. They better upgrade their processes or they’ll be well on their way to redundancy.

The war to finance your next property is moving online.

The Australian Financial Review says HSBC Australia is leading the way with new technologies when it comes to mortgage settlement.

You might remember I mentioned HSBC a while back, because it’s pushing into the mortgage market with aggressive pricing.

The bank has now joined forces with a fintech firm that can speed up reporting, viewing and approving borrowers’ information.

It’s about time…and there should be plenty more improvement to come across the whole sector.

Goodbye to the glory years

The old way of using client guesstimates for their spending is absurd when bank data is available to track spending down to the cent.

The known practice of fiddling with clients’ income and assets to make them more attractive to a lender should — in theory — be on the way out.

Or, at least, data can’t lie in the same way.

And it’s not as if anyone really gives two hoots where the money comes from.

Make it fast, easy and cheap as possible.

HSBC is hardly alone in making this deal and carving out a new niche.

Westpac majority owns a mortgage comparison service called Uno Home Loans, which allows for online application and approval.

NAB and realestate.com.au now have a working partnership. Browsers on the website can get financing through that portal now.

CBA is using its subsidiary, Bankwest, as a testing ground for digital settlements.

ANZ just bought a tech start-up that offers price predictions for properties on the market.

Mortgage Choice now has a channel for you to go through on your smartphone.

All this can cut costs (good for the banks) and speed up the relevant timeframes.

There’s an estimated $2 billion in broking commissions paid out every year.

That’s a lot of money. And 50% of home loans go through a broker of some sort.

My view is that the banks will try to bypass the brokers as much as possible to save on commissions. New fintech firms will smash the old way of doing it.

Tread warily in this sector

All this has made me wary of recommending any stock in the credit space, despite the obvious growth in property finance.

It’s one thing to be in a growing sector. You also have to be with the right company.

I’ve not found anything I’m happy with yet. But I’m keeping my eye out.

It’s interesting to me that Mortgage Choice Ltd [ASX:MOC] is not really doing much, price wise.

It’s actually lower now than it was at the start of the year.

A word of caution: I haven’t made a close study of MOC’s business. But in August, the company said it booked a 13.5% lift in full-year profit.

The CEO gave an optimistic outlook for mortgage finance in general.

That’s been correct.

The RBA’s latest statistics show housing finance continuing to grow.

But something is definitely suppressing the MOC share price.

It could be a slowdown in financing, or some separate issue specific to the business I don’t know about.

But if you asked for my best guess, I’d say the market is discounting the disruption happening in this sector.

I’m not sure Mortgage Choice will ever see its boom-time highs again.

I could be wrong about that.

It’s only something we can track.

But the property market is clearly booming on the eastern seaboard, and Mortgage Choice has reported respectable numbers.

The share price should, in theory, be pricing in good gains and a positive outlook.

I’m watching for a new business to come to the share market that upends the old players.

In the near future, it’s possible we could see a float or two come to the share market in the credit sector.

There’s one caveat to this idea…

The big banks might buy up any business that can help them win mortgage business long before they get anywhere near going public.

It’s a bit like the way Apple, Google and Amazon buy up tech start-ups now. They have so much cash that there are very few businesses they even need to think twice about in terms of expense.

That’s a bummer for us, because, as investors, we never get a chance to benefit from some really cool tech.

I also think this is another ‘risk’ from the rise of the crypto market.

Businesses don’t need the share market in quite the same way now.

Investment bankers must be as nervous as the mortgage brokers.

That means, as an investor, you need to watch the initial coin offerings (ICOs) that come to market now as much as new floats.

They are doing the same thing: Raising money.

ICOs have raised US$2.3 billion in 2017.

In 2015 the ICO market was barely mentionable.

But today, if you don’t have an understanding of the crypto market, you have no chance of benefiting from the rise in value of the company (via the tokens).

You’ll be left holding shares in businesses that tech companies are leaving behind.

You won’t even know it, either, if you don’t follow what’s happening in the crypto space.

That’s not a place you want to be.

I’ll keep saying the same thing: You have to follow the crypto market even if you don’t want to invest a penny.

The world doesn’t sit still for anyone.

The boom years look over for traditional mortgage brokers. The new ones are going to make a killing.

Ask yourself: Do you want to be Mortgage Choice or Uno Home Loans?

I know my answer. Go here to stay up to date with the latest in the crypto market.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia