S&P Downgrades China Sovereign Credit Rating
If there’s one thing we can rely on in the financial world, it’s a rating agency coming to the party late.
Standard & Poor’s has now come out and lowered China’s soveriegn credit rating. It also downgraded the country’s outlook from stable to negative.
It seems slightly bizarre that the other two big rating firms downgraded China four years ago.
That’s a long time in finance.
China has been racking up debt since the global financial crisis. This has worried a lot of people, for a long time. There is a limit to how much credit can pump up the economy.
I happened to be speaking to China expert Tom Miller two nights ago. He says China’s leaders are perfectly aware that the state-run companies are saturated in debt.
In fact, a few years ago, the Chinese authorities identified the one factor in the Chinese economy that could take on more debt to prop up the economy: The Chinese consumer.
Hence mortgage growth took off as the rules were loosened a bit, and we’ve seen China’s real estate market run hot in parts of the country.
How far can that go? I’m not sure. I’m not particularly bearish on China. I’d say any slowdown there is probably expected now, and therefore priced in.
My colleague, Jim Rickards, is not sanguine. He views China as one of the triggers that could tip over the financial system.
In fact, China is one of the biggest triggers the global elites are preparing for. There is another one though.
Best wishes,
Callum Newman
Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia