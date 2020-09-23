Gold’s ‘Last Call’ Before AU$4,379?

With gold hitting record highs, Nick Hubble argues this could be your last chance to buy before the precious metal jumps out of your price range…

If he’s right, gold investors could soon go into ‘panic buying’ mode, sending the price soaring…and forcing another supply shortage…while stocks plunge again

Read on to discover why you should buy gold now…in case you can’t get any later!

FROM THE DESK OF NICK HUBBLE

Dear Reader,

On 20 November last year, I sat down to write a sombre message to my readers and followers. I told them…

‘I believe the developed world is on the verge of another major financial crisis. And it could be more devastating than anything you’ve experienced in your lifetime.’

Of course, I had no idea that a coronavirus would be the catalyst for the crisis I foresaw.

But I was deeply concerned about growing structural weaknesses in the global economy…

…and how even a small ‘flashpoint’ would likely cause a major financial disaster — worse than 2008.

Towards the end of 2019, there were already signs of trouble.

Italy went into recession. The European Central Bank began QE again and the Federal Reserve delayed its plans for interest rate hikes.

And while no one could have predicted the pandemic that hit in February, I was right about the downturn.

From the beginning of March onwards, the All Ordinaries lost 37% of its value, erasing six years of gains — most of them within a single month.

Source: Yahoo Finance

It was brutal. The fastest crash of your lifetime.

I was glad to have warned readers.

My hope was that some of them acted on my words.

But that wasn’t the only thing I wrote that day, back in November.

I also made another prediction. This was more of a call to action.

I figured that if stock markets were likely to crash hard, then my readers shouldn’t be holding their money in stocks.

They should buy something else.

My note continued…

‘…I’m predicting a global flight out of shares and into safe-haven assets like gold — just like we saw in 2008. ‘In other words, as I write this note, we could be looking at an upcoming surge in the gold price… ‘I believe this surge will be so powerful that once it takes hold, there’s a possibility you may have a hard time trying to get your hands on the yellow metal.’

This, too, played out just as I described.

Take a look at the Aussie dollar gold price here. The red arrow shows you where I sent out my note…

Source: Goldprice.org

Gold has shot up in value more than 28% since November, reaching all-time highs in early August, as private investors rushed out of stocks and into ‘safe-haven’ assets during the panic.

As shoppers cleared supermarket shelves of toilet paper, dealers were being cleared of physical gold, in the form of bullion and coins.

Perth Mint’s bullion sales skyrocketed more than 500% over the same period last year.

General Manager Neil Vance, said:

‘We have seen sales in the last two months that we haven’t seen since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 and 2009.’

Some dealers were charging 25% premiums over the spot price…meaning a one-ounce gold coin worth US$1,700 would run you around US$2,100…

…and then you still had to wait weeks for delivery.

Now, to be clear, I’m not writing this to tell you how prescient I am. Believe me, I wish I was wrong about this. It’s been a tough time for many people.

No.

The reason I’m writing today is to DOUBLE DOWN on my warning.

I don’t believe we’ve seen the worst of this crisis yet.

If we suffer another crash in the stock market (I’ll explain below why I think this is possible), physical gold may suddenly become more difficult to get hold of — just like we saw during the first stages of coronavirus.

And we could potentially see bullion prices skyrocket yet again.

If gold was to shoot up another 28%, as it has since November, it would put the spot price in Aussie dollars at $3,503.

But if local dealers come under pressure, and we see supply shortages again, premiums could soar over that price.

If these dealer premiums reach 25% again — like they did earlier in the year …

One ounce of gold could easily cost you as much as AU$4,379 just months from now

If you can get your hands on any, that is.

That’s a 60% rise from here at the time of writing!

And what I’m talking about isn’t new here.

We saw it after the market panic in early March.

We could very well see it again soon.

That’s why I’m calling this gold’s ‘last call’. Your limited-time chance to get your hands on the physical metal — before it possibly jumps out of your price range thanks to a shortage, ridiculous premiums and waiting times.

And why do I think this is likely to happen?

Let me explain….

There’s something weird going on in the markets.

See, while unemployment soars…while businesses are shuttering operations and furloughing staff…while GDP sinks like a stone…stock markets seem to be in a state of complete denial.

In the midst of this economic turmoil, many stocks have regained the heavy losses they suffered earlier in the year.

Check out the tech-heavy NASDAQ… The index even broke into NEW HIGHS recently…

Source: Trading Economics

How so?

Well, this is what tends to happen when the US Federal Reserve pumps trillions of dollars into the economy. It fuels a speculative run in stocks.

Look here at the speed and ferocity at which US dollars are being printed….

Source: Trading Economics

Peter Schiff put it in perspective on Twitter:

‘It took the nation 210 years to run the National Debt up to $2 trillion. It took exactly 2 months and 2 days to add the most recent $2 trillion. The National Debt just passed $26 trillion, and the Fed has given Congress the green light to keep borrowing, as it will keep printing.’

All that newly created money was meant to stimulate the economy…

It was injected so that businesses could remain afloat, pay their staff, and people could live with some sense of normalcy while we get through this unprecedented global lockdown.

But even the mind-boggling amount of new money being created by the Fed may not be enough to right the ship.

As I mentioned a moment ago, the gulf between the stock market and the economy is huge right now.

Real GDP — an indicator of the health of the US economy — fell through the floor in the first quarter of this year.

Source: Trading Economics

While the printing presses were going into overdrive, record numbers of people lost their jobs, their businesses, and their livelihoods.

We all watched with gaping jaws as the stock market completely decoupled from the economy — and from reality itself!

And when I say we ‘all’ watched, even the mainstream media started to wake up to the dire situation we all face…

The Financial Times reported on 2 May 2020…

‘Markets are out of step with economic reality’

On 8 May 2020, The Wall Street Journal asked:

‘Why Is the Stock Market Rallying When the Economy Is So Bad?’

While here at home, on 16 June 2020, The Australian Financial Review wondered:

‘How can share market performance diverge so radically from the empirical evidence?’

Reader, when the market finally catches up to the economic realities of this severe contraction, I think we could see two things:

A new, potentially more devastating plunge in the stock market. A huge surge in gold buying, sending the spot price up — maybe even to the $4,000/oz range in AUD.

And that gives you a choice — and an opportunity — today.

If you can see what’s going on here…if you agree that this doesn’t seem at all right…I urge you to do something about it TODAY.

My fear is, if you wait too much longer, you won’t be able to get anywhere near as much gold for your money than you could now.

Of course, you may not agree with me, and that’s fine.

But please understand:

This could potentially be your last chance to get your hands on physical gold, at an affordable price, for a very long time.

There are two benefits to acquiring some right now:

You could divest your money out of stocks, which I feel could be about to plunge even lower, in a second, potentially more devastating stock market crash (when the economic reality sinks in). You could see a HUGE gain if gold does what I think it’s about to do and races up to $4,000/oz or more.

But please don’t just take my word for this.

Listen to my friend, colleague and world-renowned financial expert, Jim Rickards.

I have arranged for a handful of complimentary copies of the updated version of Jim’s bestselling book, The New Case for Gold, to be urgently shipped to Australian readers >>>

If you’ve been thinking about pivoting to gold during this pandemic…but you’re unsure…

Perhaps you don’t want to ditch your favourite stocks…

Or maybe you don’t know which kind of gold to buy…or how much…or what to pay…or where to store it safely…

Or you’re worried about how quickly you could get your hands on it in the event of a real emergency…

…then you need a copy of The New Case for Gold. It’s essential reading at this delicate time.

I’ve negotiated a special deal with Jim to put a complimentary copy of this valuable book in your hands…as soon as is humanly possible.

But I only have a few copies of the updated version to hand out.

Keep reading, as I’ll explain how you can claim your copy in a moment…

First, let me explain why I’m ‘doubling down’ on my November warning…

Why, nine months on, am I more convinced than ever that you need to stash a portion of your wealth in gold right now — and hold it there for the foreseeable future?

Because, reader, the coronavirus isn’t the biggest problem we face.

It could be masking something much more sinister…much more devastating to the hopes and dreams of anyone trying to save for their future.

Here’s what I see coming…

A complete ‘financial reset’

A point in time where our current ‘fiat’ or paper-based monetary system is scrapped and replaced with something else…

Now, I realise how this sounds.

But it’s not as farfetched as you think.

Over the past century, financial resets have happened multiple times.

And while paper currencies crumbled, people who owned gold typically come out on top.

There was a reset in 1922 in Genoa, Italy…when the world returned to a partial gold standard after printing money to fund the First World War. Only now, Europeans weren’t allowed to exchange their bank notes for gold coins — only 400oz gold bars — effectively keeping gold locked up in vaults and out of the hands of citizens.

There was another in 1944 at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire…when 44 nations agreed to peg their currencies to the US dollar after the Second World War. Why? The US controlled two thirds of the world’s gold at the time. And these countries felt safer knowing their bank notes were convertible for physical gold.

And a third reset happened in 1971 with the ‘Nixon Shock’…when, fearing a run on US gold, Nixon severed the convertibility of bank notes for gold. Once gold wasn’t pegged to the US dollar, it sent the price soaring over 1,000% within 10 years on the free market…and the ‘age of inflation’ began.

These monetary resets are a regular occurrence in recent monetary history.

As you’ve just seen, they happen every 30 years or so.

In Jim’s view — and mine, too — we’re overdue another one.

And now, the COVID crisis has kicked this into development.

In June this year, powerful business leaders, politicians and activists from around the world met with the World Economic Forum to carve out plans for what they call…

The ‘Great Reset’ of Global Capitalism

Make no mistake: This is one of the most radical plans to transform the global economy we’ve seen in our lifetimes.

And while political leaders from around the world shy away from using certain phrasing, it boils down to one thing — a centrally planned economy.

It means massive government intervention and regulation of all industries…

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, wrote:

‘Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed.’

It means taxes of up to 70% for the wealthiest Americans to promote what these global leaders call ‘fairness’ and greater ‘equity’ within societies…

Praise for The New Case for Gold ‘The New Case for Gold reminds us that wayward policies bring about a search for money that is good as gold. What better than gold itself?’ — The Wall Street Journal ‘This excellent book proves that, contrary to the propaganda of fiat currency apologists, gold is real money. Rickards makes a compelling case for why those looking for a way to protect themselves and their families from economic chaos created by central bankers should consider gold.’ — Ron Paul, former congressman and presidential candidate ‘We can’t trust the Federal Reserve to do the honest work that Jim Rickards has done in writing this book. When the monetary system finally fails, there will be a flight to the only money that’s left in the system–and that will be gold. Essential reading.’ — David A. Stockman, Former OMB director and author of The Great Deformation

And it means massive new socialist government programs, like the Green New Deal proposed by left-wing politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders…

A plan that Bloomberg estimates would cost the US roughly $6.6 trillion per year to implement.

The coronavirus has now offered these leaders the ‘opportunity’ to enact their radical policies — regardless of the cost.

And the prevailing plan from global leaders is to simply print more money and tax the rich to fund these sweeping changes.

This has the potential to be one of the biggest transfers of wealth in history.

And it could have devastating effects on anyone with savings in the bank or wealth tied up in the stock market who are unprepared for it.

That’s why I’m doubling down.

That’s why I’m telling my readers to consider moving some of their wealth into gold as a matter of urgency.

And that’s why…

You need a copy of The New Case for Gold

I have just 5,000 copies, waiting to be posted out to those who come and claim them.

Act quickly today and you can have a complimentary copy of Jim’s book in your hands within moments.

If you pride yourself on being prepared, and protecting your family from a potential financial emergency, you should get a copy of this book.

Inside, you’ll learn how to not only protect the value of your savings but, as strange as it sounds, maybe even MAKE money during the upcoming reset.

History has shown us, time and time again, that one of the best ways to get on the winning side of a historical wealth transfer is by owning gold .

Gold is considered a store of value that protects wealth and purchasing power when recessions hit and fiat currencies fail.

Just look at some of the worst financial meltdowns of the past two decades.

Every time, gold wins.

In 2002, the gold price in Argentine pesos soared 288% while the currency collapsed 41%…

Source: measuringworth.com

Or in Russia in 2014, when the gold price shot up 153% while the ruble crashed 63%.

Source: measuringworth.com

Or in Iceland during the country’s 2008–2011 financial crisis.

The gold price in krona shot up 299% while the currency plunged 53% in value.

Source: measuringworth.com

History shows us, time and time again, that paper currencies collapse. And when they do, it’s a good idea to be holding gold.

What did all of these nations have in common before their currency collapsed?

Chronic debt thanks to cheap credit leading into the crisis, and high inflation.

Now, you might be thinking that couldn’t happen here, or in the US…

The US greenback, after all, is the world’s reserve currency.

Staunch supporters of US dollar reserve status argue ‘there is no alternative’ to the US dollar.

But that may not always be the case.

Thanks to restricted access to US dollars, China has doubled down in its efforts to promote the global use of the yuan.

While a complete changeover of the world’s reserve currency is highly unlikely to happen overnight, the risks are alarming.

The effects could be devastating, not only for the US, but for the entire global financial system.

And this isn’t just a radical opinion anymore.

Even the mainstream media is chiming in:

‘The era of the U.S. dollar’s “exorbitant privilege” as the world’s primary reserve currency is coming to an end.’ – Bloomberg

Now, if you’re still sceptical, reader, I don’t blame you.

Even though complete monetary resets have already happened, in our lifetimes, it can be hard to imagine an end to the US dollar’s supremacy.

But then again, it would have been hard to imagine all THIS just 12 months ago…

Twenty million people around the world infected with a novel coronavirus and 745,000 confirmed deaths…

Tens of millions of people out of work, and businesses forced to close with no hope of re-opening…

Millions of Australian citizens banned from attending weddings and funerals of loved ones, including me on both counts, and some can’t even leave the house after 8pm…

Trillions of dollars being printed by the Fed, running the US national debt up to unprecedented levels…

Riots around the globe and complete sections of US cities cordoned off into ‘autonomous zones’ with no access to law enforcement…

Powerful leaders from around the world scheming to enact their plans for a complete reset of the global financial system…

And a skyrocketing gold price breaking into all-time highs in both Aussie and US dollar terms…

This pandemic has ripped up the rulebook for the global economy. And you can bet there’s going to be an almighty bunfight over control of what comes next.

And what IS coming next?

Well, most people will find out at the 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum…scheduled to be held in Davos ‘early next summer’, according to Adrian Monck, from the WEF.

Up to 1,500 private jets will fly global leaders and finance ministers from around the world to an exclusive ski resort in Geneva, Switzerland for the event.

Here they’ll discuss how to enact their plans for ‘The Great Reset’ of global capitalism.

And while we may not yet know the details of their discussions, we know one thing for sure…

What they decide WILL affect us. You, me, EVERYONE.

From how we do business internationally, to what currencies we use to trade.

From the value of the dollars in your wallet, to how much interest you earn on your savings.

From the size and scope of government policies, to how much of your wealth they pilfer to pay for them.

And all this will be enacted with a focus on increased surveillance, control and unmitigated powers that will undoubtedly be utilised during future ‘crises’.

Just like every other ‘great reset’ meeting in history, you won’t get a say in the decisions made, or the plans set in stone.

That’s why you should act now.

Right now.

With immediate effect, I’m advising my readers to move some of their wealth ‘off-grid’, outside of the global financial system.

Part of that strategy is to get at least some of their money into gold as a matter of urgency.

Even more so with gold recently making record highs around the world.

If you haven’t done anything about this yet, I can promise you…

The New Case for Gold will be one of the most important books you’ll read this year…

Claim your physical copy of The New Case for Gold, and you’ll discover specific wealth-protecting ideas, techniques and strategies that Jim Rickards is taking with his own family’s money…

This is your chance to learn from the defensive investment strategy of a man who has advised the White House on things like global currency crises and financial war-game scenarios.

If you are an Australian resident with a valid mailing address, I can send you a complimentary copy of Jim’s book, The New Case for Gold, today.

I mean it! I will even cover the shipping cost.

Inside you’ll learn why ‘protecting your wealth’ doesn’t just mean going out and buying gold bars or coins.

In The New Case for Gold, you’ll discover…

Why you should NEVER store gold in a bank, storage unit or in your home. In fact, there’s only one place small bullion holders should store their gold…and you’ll discover it on page 154 of the book.

Jim’s personal gold-buying formula. How much gold should you actually buy? You don’t need to bet the farm (not even close), but buying too little gold could leave you dangerously exposed to a failing financial system. There’s a simple formula for determining how much gold any person should have leading into a financial reset. This information by itself is worth several times the official cost of this book. (Page 166)

Five critical requirements your gold storage provider absolutely must meet. Are you thinking of storing your gold with a third-party provider? Well, there are five critical factors that every private gold storage company absolutely MUST meet. Your gold could be at risk if your storage facility doesn’t meet all five of these requirements! (Page 152)

The number one way to avoid banks legally taking your money. This isn’t common knowledge, but after the crash of Cyprus in 2013, a number of banking regulators around the world said that bail-ins (when bank depositors do not issue all their money back when a bank fails) are now possible in future bank crises. In this book, you’ll learn the number one fool-proof way to squash any (be it unlikely) attempt by any bank to access your hard-earned money. Anyone can do this. (Page 137)

A super-secret, much more portable version of ‘gold’. This overlooked asset achieves the same store of value as gold (it’s not silver, platinum or any other precious metal), yet it’s much easier to transport should the proverbial hit the fan. It’s been used by some of the richest families in the world to protect their wealth for centuries. Today, billionaire investors — from Microsoft founder Bill Gates to hedge fund tycoon Steve Cohen — have millions invested in this asset. (Page 169)

Want higher returns than gold with less volatility? Consider a little-known ‘composite play’ consisting of gold, silver, platinum and palladium. This unique option offers a more diversified, stable manner to own bullion. And since this investment is backed by 100% real, physical bullion, you have the option of converting your holdings into physical metal for delivery. As far as we know, this investment isn’t available anywhere else. You’ll learn exactly where to find it and how you can get started. (Page 153)

What Jim believes to be the most secure private gold depository on the planet. He’s personally visited their vaults. He’s seen the gold bars with serial numbers, dates and refinery stamps…as well as the ledgers confirming the gold was present and accounted for. If you own a gold fund, make sure it’s one of these. (Page 163)

You’ll find all this and more in The New Case for Gold.

Thanks to our special relationship with Jim, I’ve managed to get just 5,000 copies of the latest edition from his US publishers that I can release to Aussie readers.

They’re waiting to be posted out — at no additional cost — on a first-come, first-served basis.

To make sure you get your name on one, read on…

Here’s why I’m telling every Australian I know to get gold now

During the last global financial crisis, Australia fared relatively well…but only because of our mutually beneficial relationship with China.

China’s demand for our natural resources like coal, iron ore and gold helped us get through the worst of the GFC relatively unscathed.

Couple that with an Aussie property boom, driven in large part thanks to demand from China, and you see two huge contributing factors to our record-setting recession-free stretch.

But with Australia now in its first recession in almost 30 years, and our relationship with China seemingly on the rocks, we can’t count on the same factors to help us weather this new storm.

And if I’m right, the effects of this financial crisis will be felt much worse, and for much longer, than in 2008.

Just as Jim says, ‘The Lucky Country is running out of luck.’

Our relationship with China is looking increasingly precarious…

All it took was for the Morrison government to ask for an investigation into where the coronavirus came from for China to retaliate with 80% tariffs on Aussie barley.

The Chinese also threatened reduced imports of Aussie beef and wine, if the questions keep coming.

It shows just how fragile the relationship actually is.

China is all too happy to maintain the status quo of being our biggest trading partner, as long as we don’t ask any questions it doesn’t want to answer.

Anything else will be seen as anti-China sentiment and treated accordingly.

The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism even went as far as issuing warnings to its citizens not to travel to ‘racist’ Australia, putting further pressure on the Australian tourism industry and university sector.

To add fuel to the fire, Australia has recently been the target of sophisticated cyberattacks from a ‘state-based’ actor, according to PM Scott Morrison.

He stopped short of calling out China directly, but, according to Peter Jennings, head of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute:

‘There is one country that has the skill, depth of capacity and a real motive to want to do it and that is China.’

When we have to walk on eggshells with our biggest trading partner, it puts us in a worrying position.

The influx of Chinese money into Australian universities and property is already declining.

And with the coronavirus rife, the entire global supply chain has been proven to be alarmingly fragile.

Fortunately, there’s one thing we do better down here than almost any country on Earth.

Mine gold.

And it’s why — with a surging gold price — Australia, and its citizens who hold physical gold, could actually fare quite well over the coming months and years.

Which is why I want to put a complimentary copy of Jim’s book in your hands as a matter of urgency.

Not next week…

Not tomorrow…

But right now.

If you have a valid Australian mailing address, I can put one in the post to you immediately — and you can begin building a position in gold and gold-related investments as soon as you wish.

As an Australian, you’re in one of the best places on Earth to invest in gold

Yet many people I speak to still don’t own any.

Here’s the thing: When it comes to gold, there’s no question Australia is a superpower.

In terms of our land, we’re sitting on a literal gold mine.

In terms of mining output, Australia is about to overtake China as the number one gold producer in the world.

That’s HUGE.

That puts us at the heart of a potentially booming gold market for years to come.

That should make us untouchable in the case of a global financial crisis, right?

Not so.

We face TWO big problems…

First, there’s a big difference between gold in the ground and ‘official’ gold.

Official gold is the stuff that central banks hold on to in case the economy goes pear-shaped…something to fall back on.

And the RBA’s coffers are pathetically small relative to the size of the Australian economy.

Take a look.

Australia is behind Libya, Greece and Iraq in gold reserves (tonnes)

Source: tradingeconomics.com, August 2020

Because our economy is significantly smaller than, say, China or the United States — our government reckons it doesn’t need to store as much gold in its vaults.

But as you’ll see in The New Case for Gold…

This miscalculation could become a big problem for the Australian government.

See, ‘official’ gold is what counts when it comes to the international monetary system.

If there is a reset of the global financial system, which Jim and I fully expect there to be…there could be another ‘rewriting of the rules’.

And this, dear reader, is potentially what could happen when leaders from around the world meet in Davos as early as Q2 2021 to discuss the upcoming financial reset.

Historically, currency resets were the moments when the global monetary system changed.

Things like the end of the gold standard, changing from fixed to floating exchange rates, and the selection of the US dollar as the global reserve currency.

These moments are usually forgotten because they establish a new normal, which quickly feels like the normal.

And the subtle effects of the new system become so ordinary so quickly that we take them for granted and assume it’s how things always were.

But, within the lifetime of some of our readers, money was backed by gold, currency exchange rates were fixed, and the British pound was a major player in international trade.

These days, the US dollar is so dominant that former European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker explained, ‘European companies buy European planes in dollars instead of euros.’

The thing is, all international currency systems have an inbuilt bias in them.

That bias creates trends and those trends eventually max out.

At some point, the problem becomes a crisis as the trend reaches absurd levels.

Then the currency system is at breaking point.

This could be when countries demand the gold their trading partners’ currencies are supposedly backed by, after sustained trade imbalances…

Or when fixed exchange rates come under speculative attack because governments and central banks don’t have the resources to maintain them…

Or when inflation becomes a problem as fiat money is printed out of style.

Whatever the reason, at some point, it makes more sense to ‘reset’ the system.

Jim and I believe we’re near such a point. With COVID tipping things over the edge.

The question for investors is how the new system will look. What shape it’ll take, what bias will be inbuilt, and what trends that bias will create.

The trends that could either decimate what you have…or help you profit like never before.

Well, history tell us that any time there’s a change to the financial system, it has knock-on effects for the price of, and demand for, gold.

Nations with the largest gold reserves will have the biggest sway during a monetary reset. Just as the US and Britain did at Bretton Woods in 1944.

And countries with smaller gold reserves, like us, will be subject to the decisions made by the bigger holders.

This worries me greatly.

That’s why I’m warning any Australian who’ll listen

My name is Nick Hubble.

I’m a writer and analyst for one of the biggest investment research and publishing networks in the world — The Agora.

I’ve spent my entire career learning — and writing — about the virtues of gold.

And I feel extremely blessed to be able to call Jim Rickards an associate and friend.

Jim has spent the last 35 years in risk analysis.

In fact, he’s personally been called in to advise the CIA…the Pentagon…and other agencies that oversee global security.

I’m telling you this because…when there’s a massive threat to the financial markets and world economy…

It’s often his phone that rings…

Jim Rickards is an authority on gold and the

macroeconomic ‘go-to guy’ for the mainstream newswires.

Jim has been warning his readers of what could happen during a great reset like this for years.

But there was always the problem of assigning a date. What time, on what day, will this prediction come true?

Well, we originally had 26 January 2021 marked in our calendar.

That’s when the World Economic Forum announced its 51st annual meeting in Geneva, Switzerland would take place.

Those plans have officially been pushed back until ‘early next summer’, according to the WEF.

Fortunately for you, that means there’s still time up your sleeve to prepare before these global elites enact their radical plans for ‘The Great Reset’.

Jim spelled out specifically what this reset could mean for gold in the book I want to send you, The New Case for Gold.

If you have a valid Australian mailing address, I will post this book out to you — at no cost — as soon as humanly possible, so you can start preparing.

Order your copy of The New Case for Gold today and you’ll discover…

Should you buy gold online? There are only a handful of online bullion dealers in the world that Jim will personally do business with. These are the most trusted names in the industry, with long and reputable track records. You may never have heard of these dealers before. But if reputation and peace of mind are important to you, stick with one of these firms. (Page 152)

The Chinese gold warfare plan and its impact on every Australian who doesn’t hold any gold. Jim visited us in Australia in August 2012 to speak at a private investor gathering in Sydney. It was there that he told a small audience that the US was the Saudi Arabia of gold reserves and China was a gold pygmy. That’s no longer the case. China now has a large amount of chips in a very important poker game. The outcome of this game could dramatically affect your savings and your retirement if you own any traditional investments like stocks and bonds — and especially if you’re dependent on a fixed income. (Page 115)

Should you store your gold overseas? Overseas storage will definitely make sense for a lot of people, especially those with large amounts of gold, but there are two crucial factors you must take into account before considering this option. Plus, Jim reveals his favourite jurisdiction in the world for overseas storage. This country has a good rule of law, political stability and a well-trained military, and has not been successfully invaded in more than 500 years. (Page 153)

Are you making the number one gold-buying mistake? This is without doubt the biggest danger for private gold investors. According to Jim, you should never — EVER — buy gold this way. If you do, you could be putting yourself and your finances at serious risk. (Page 165)

A step-by-step walkthrough of one of Jim’s most powerful CIA prediction techniques. Not only can this powerful technique be applied to issues of national security, it can also be used to predict currency fluctuations, interest rates and the stock market. EVERYONE should know how to do this, including investors and portfolio managers, to assist in getting an edge on future market movements. (Page 132)

That’s just some of what you’ll learn in Jim’s The New Case for Gold.

And, like I say…

You can get a complimentary copy today…

Search online and you’ll find copies of The New Case for Gold going for anywhere from $24 to as high as $40.

Source: Google Shopping

Even at these prices, with gold taking centre stage right now, you’d be getting an absolute bargain.

Take what you learn in The New Case for Gold, and you’ll be better prepared to survive and thrive during the upcoming financial reset…while most of the population isn’t even aware of what’s being discussed behind the scenes.

But while everyone else pays up to $40 for a copy of Jim’s The New Case for Gold, I’ll ship a complimentary copy to your door…

All I ask is that you try out a subscription – with a no-obligation, 30-day trial period – of our newsletter Strategic Intelligence Australia

The goal of our monthly investment letter is simple…

To help everyday folks like you avoid ‘unthinkable’ market events and possibly even profit from financial crises.

If you’ve ever suspected there was more going on in global financial markets and politics than you were being told by mainstream media, well, you’re right.

In Strategic Intelligence Australia, Jim and I cut through the deception that political figures, economists and journalists are feeding you…to bring you the truth about how big-picture events can — and will — affect your investments.

You’ll begin to see what most people will never understand, or even know, about financial markets, currency wars, and other decisions made at the highest levels of government.

But more importantly, you’ll know what these decisions mean for your wealth, your life and your future…and why you can’t afford to be complacent — about any of it.

As a former adviser to the US intelligence community, Jim’s in a unique position to warn you about the potential triggers that may set off what we both believe is a growing financial crisis.

Jim has used his insight and skills to create early warning systems for the CIA, the Pentagon — and even the White House.

He helped save the financial system from collapse in 1998 by helping the Fed wind down Long-Term Capital Management…

He warned Washington officials in 2006 of the coming $12.6 trillion mortgage meltdown…

And he confidently forecast Trump and Brexit when all the polls pointed the other way.

Today, you can tap into Jim’s insight via a subscription to Strategic Intelligence Australia,with a no-obligation, 30-day trial period.

You’ll also be hearing from me, too.

See, Jim is based in Connecticut. But I’m an Aussie.

Jim and I on Zoom recently, discussing the upcoming monetary reset with

James Woodburn, the publisher of Strategic Intelligence Australia.

I’ve been an investment and market analyst for more than 10 years. So, I’m well placed to translate Jim’s perspective on events into actionable investment advice you can put into practice right away.

These won’t always be ‘defensive’ investment recommendations.

I’ll show you how I believe you could make money in both good and bad markets.

Within a few minutes of joining Strategic Intelligence Australia, you’ll see how I’ve built a portfolio that does just that.

And you’ll have a full 30 days to test out those recommendations, with no obligation to remain a subscriber.

And even if you decide our investment newsletter isn’t for you, you can still keep your copy of The New Case for Gold as thanks for giving it a try.

It essentially means that for the next 30 days, you’ll gain two new friends on the ‘inside’, feeding you specific advice on how to prepare for — and potentially even profit from — this upcoming financial reset.

Here’s another thing to keep in mind…

When the reset I’m talking about happens…it’s probably going to happen quickly.

You may not see it coming.

And there might not be enough time to run out and buy gold before the price jumps up.

It may not even be available — not readily so, in any case – just like we saw during the first stages of the coronavirus.

Bullion prices could potentially skyrocket again.

Local dealers could completely run out of stock.

You’ll desperately want to shift some of your wealth into gold, but you may have a hard time getting your hands on any.

That’s what a gold buying panic could look like.

We’ve already seen this happen months ago. It could very well happen again.

As I’ve said, we are in a unique — but precarious — position when it comes to gold reserves.

We’ve got a wealth of gold in the ground, and extensive and sophisticated mining operations getting it out.

But it’s OFFICIAL gold that counts in an international monetary system reordering.

And we’re in a pretty weak position when it comes to ‘official’ gold reserves…making us vulnerable to the whim of other countries when another economic reset comes.

The Reserve Bank of Australia should be INCREASING its gold reserves, like many other nations.

But it isn’t.

And many Australian private investors are NOT holding gold as part of their portfolios.

That’s a mistake.

As Jim says…

It’s time to go onto your own personal gold standard…BEFORE the price is out of your reach.

Think of gold like insurance on your house.

Nobody wants their house to burn down. But if it does (heaven forbid), you’re glad you had insurance.

That’s also why I don’t pay too much attention to the day-to-day price fluctuations in the gold price.

You wouldn’t call your insurance broker every day and say, ‘Is my insurance more expensive or less expensive?’

You don’t cancel your policy for a week and say, ‘I’m going to buy it next week a little cheaper,’ because you’re exposed for that week.

You just hold on to it, with peace of mind knowing that you’re prepared in the case of a financial storm…knowing that your wealth will be preserved, even under dire circumstances, which we may soon experience.

I truly believe most Aussies can protect themselves from financial disaster if they just have a little guidance…and a little gold.

In fact, I believe so strongly that my readers should hear Jim’s message, I want to rush a copy of Jim’s book to your doorstep immediately.

I will do that today — at no additional charge to you — if you decide to try out a Strategic Intelligence Australia subscription for the next 30 days.

But that’s not all I want to send you…

Order today and you’ll get ANOTHER one of Jim’s books, posted out to you at no additional cost.

It’s called Aftermath: Seven Secrets of Wealth Preservation in the Coming Chaos.

Jim says: We’re about to go through a one-way door. There is no turning back.

Aftermath digs into what the upcoming monetary reset might look like.

You’ll discover a horrible endgame of control and wealth extraction. One that will make the bank bailouts of the GFC look positively ethical by comparison.

This won’t be about fixing the capitalist system. It will be about RESETTING it.

As will become very clear as you work your way through this book, things won’t ‘go back to normal’ after the next crisis. There will be a new normal.

Inside your physical copy of Aftermath, you’ll learn…

Why you should avoid less liquid ETFs and those with exotic features, such as inverse performance or leverage. These products will not find ready buyers in a market crash.

Why you should maintain a specific, and quite high, cash allocation at all times. Hint: It reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio and gives you ‘dry powder’ to shop for bargains in the aftermath of a crash.

How to best use gold in the event that a futures market meltdown results in account freezes or exchange closures.

How much — if ANY — should you have invested in private equity right now?

Why you should build a mini ‘barbell portfolio’. I’ve also written a fair bit on this strategy. How does an investor prepare for a world that could be inflationary or deflationary? Find out on page 151.

How to prepare your portfolio for a new breed of ‘asset-backed currencies’.

Investment secret #3 on page 97 is VITAL: How to put on your ‘reset glasses’ so you see when it’s happening…and WHAT’S happening…before everyone else.

How to ‘bank run-proof’ your wealth. Aftermath’s most shocking reveal is that a certain kind of stealth bank run is ALREADY UNDERWAY. And it shows you what you should be doing right now before it becomes mainstream news. Prepare to have your mind blown on page 195…

Look, I know I’m biased, but you really have to read this book.

I’ve read hundreds of investment books. Last year I wrote my own, called How the Euro Dies.

But I’ve never seen a book put the pieces together quite like this one.

Aftermath retails for between $26 and $40 online.

Source: Google Shopping

But this second book will be rushed to your door at no extra cost today when you take out a subscription — with a no-obligation, 30-day trial period — of our newsletter Strategic Intelligence Australia.

That’s around $80 of extra value. But we’re not done yet.

I also want to send you…

SPECIAL BONUS : The Australian’s Guide to Gold’s New Bull Market

I want to show you how, as an Australian, you’re uniquely positioned to benefit from a new gold bull market.

Yes, more so than anyone else in the world…

And how you could leverage gold’s potential run up past $4,000 — or higher as Jim expects — for your personal protection and gain.

That’s why I’ve created a special report, called ‘The Australian’s Guide to Gold’s New Bull Market’.

This bonus report reveals a gold-based investment strategy specifically for Australian investors…

A strategy that could actually see you come out ahead during one of the most severe monetary resets of the last 150 years.

Inside this guide, you’ll discover…

The four gold quadrants: These are the four possible outcomes Aussies have when investing in gold. Once you understand these, you’ll realise just how beneficial gold is to the Aussie investor.

The three-step process to ‘golden gains’ (once you understand the unique advantage Australians have investing in gold, I’ll show you how to get started on what Jim calls ‘your own personal gold standard’).

Why the Aussie dollar going down is the ‘perfect storm’ for gold buyers (and how you can make money even if the Aussie dollar falls in value).

The one type of coin you must steer clear of. (These coins have little value and can be considered a rip-off. You’ll find out which coins hold more intrinsic value.)

The secret to importing gold so it doesn’t get confiscated at customs…

PLUS…why you should consider buying gold overseas (including a personal story of how I avoided getting stung by $500 brokerage fees when bringing gold through customs).

This report is the perfect complement to your copy of Jim’s The New Case for Gold (and Aftermath) because it gives you specific advice as an Australian gold buyer.

And it’s not available through bookstores — only if you accept this invitation today.

Remember, if you want to claim complimentary physical copies of TWO Jim Rickards books…

You need a valid Australian mailing address

To repeat: I’ve only got a limited number of copies of The New Case for Gold and Aftermath in our office in Albert Park.

That’s why Jim’s books will only be available through this special offer on a first-come, first-served basis.

We don’t expect them to last very long.

To recap, here’s everything you’ll get when you act today:

A complimentary physical copy of Jim Rickards’ excellent book, The New Case for Gold, shipped to your door.

A physical copy of Aftermath: Seven Secrets of Wealth Preservation in the Coming Chaos shipped to your door — also complimentary.

A subscription with a 30-day, no-obligation trial to my and Jim’s Strategic Intelligence Australia newsletter, including full access to our ‘all-weather’ buy list of investments.

SPECIAL BONUS: ‘The Australian’s Guide to Gold’s New Bull Market’,with Aussie-specific advice on how to leverage gold’s potential run up to $4,000.

But before you make your decision, there are more valuable resources I also want to give you, at no extra charge.

Within the Strategic Intelligence Australia members-only website, you’ll get complete access to our archive of special situation reports.

Inside, you’ll find a report we wrote early last year, called: ‘SELL AUSTRALIA! How To Get Your Money “Off-Grid” Ahead of the Greatest Australian Financial Crisis Since the 1930s’.

In this report, we predicted how this upcoming financial crisis would likely play out, and what you can do to prepare yourself.

While our predictions are already coming true, the most valuable part of this special report discusses the exact steps you can take today to get some of your money ‘off-grid’ before the upcoming financial reset.

This is more relevant than ever.

This report could help protect you and your family from financial chaos. It could also help you secure and grow your wealth in the years to come.

The ‘under the radar’ assets that we reveal in this report aren’t gold…or silver…or any type of jewellery. They’re far less conspicuous.

But wealthy families have used them for generations to protect themselves…preserve their wealth…and to build financial dynasties.

You’ll get immediate access to this report, plus several others, when you join Strategic Intelligence Australia today.

They’re all yours at NO EXTRA CHARGE.

So, to sum up:

Take out a subscription to Strategic Intelligence Australia with a 30-day, no-obligation trial period, and you’ll receive:

A physical copy of Jim’s latest and most relevant book to date…The New Case for Gold…shipped to your door.

A physical copy of Aftermath: Seven Secrets of Wealth Preservation in the Coming Chaos shipped to your door — also complimentary.

A subscription to Jim’s and my monthly investment newsletter…Strategic Intelligence Australia.

SPECIAL BONUS: ‘The Australian’s Guide to Gold’s New Bull Market’,with Aussie-specific advice on how to leverage gold’s run up to $4,000.

Complete access to our archive of ‘special situation’ reports that could help you secure and grow your wealth in the years to come.

All this is yours for just $99 today

The usual price for a one-year subscription to Jim’s and my newsletter is $149.

But today, you can get 12 months’ access to our insight, plus physical copies of The New Case for Gold and Aftermath shipped to your door, at a $50 discount.

Why so cheap?

Well, I figure this package is the perfect way to introduce you to the research Jim and I do.

If you like our work as much as I think you will, my hope is that you’ll want to do business with us again in the future.

But of course, that will be totally up to you to decide. There’s no obligation to commit for the next 30 days.

In short, Jim and I are confident our work will speak for itself.

That’s why we’re thrilled to send you this valuable research package — including complimentary copies of two of Jim’s books — for the ultra-low price of $99.

If you don’t think Strategic Intelligence Australia is incredible value, simply let me know by phone or email within the first 30 days and you’ll be given a full refund of the $99 you’ll pay today — no questions asked.

Your copy of The New Case for Gold, Aftermath, and all the special reports you receive will be yours to keep.

But if you like what you see, DO NOTHING.

At the end of 12 months, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to Strategic Intelligence Australia at the regular price of $149 and another 12 months will be added to your subscription.

Don’t worry — we’ll notify you before any further payment is taken out of your account.

Ready to do this?

Then don’t delay.

As I’ve explained, we only have a limited number of copies of The New Case for Gold and Aftermath to give away through this special offer.

They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis only.

Right now, gold is still hovering around all-time highs of AU$2,700.

Any contraction in price gives you the perfect opportunity to start building your personal gold reserve now.

But as I described above, the day-to-day price fluctuations aren’t as important as your peace of mind, knowing that your wealth is better protected in the case of a financial storm.

When the market finally catches up to the economic realities of COVID, I believe you could see stocks plummet again, and gold shoot out of your reach.

There’s no time to hesitate. You need to jump on this right now, before another panic sets in and you find it hard to get your hands on gold, just like some investors did earlier in the year.

The New Case for Gold will show you exactly how to do it…from which kind of gold to buy… to what to pay… and where to store it safely.

And Aftermath will give you a clear picture of what the financial world will look like after this upcoming reset — remember this could go down as soon as Q2 2021.

It’s time to prepare…and imprudent not to!

REMEMBER, this full package is not available on Amazon.com, Booktopia or at any other bookstore.

You can only get it right here.

Click below to get started today.

(You Can Review Your Order Before Committing To Buy)

Sincerely,

Nickolai Hubble,

Editor, Strategic Intelligence Australia

PS: Still have some questions about this offer?

Let me answer them now…

Q: ‘What am I actually getting?’

A: You’re getting what I believe are some of the most valuable books in Australia right now:

A physical copy of Jim Rickards’ acclaimed book…The New Case for Gold…shipped to your door.

A physical copy of Aftermath: Seven Secrets of Wealth Preservation in the Coming Chaos, also shipped to your door.

SPECIAL BONUS: ‘The Australian’s Guide to Gold’s New Bull Market’,with Aussie-specific advice on how to leverage gold’s run up to $4,000.

But alongside that, you also get a subscription to our global intelligence briefing, Strategic Intelligence Australia with a 30-day, no-obligation trial period.

This is the real benefit here.

Of course, there’s no commitment to stay on beyond 30 days.

I hope you do, of course.

But if you don’t see any value in it, just let us know within the 30-day trial period and you can have a full refund of the $99 you’ll pay today.

And, as I hope I’ve made clear, you get to keep your physical copies of The New Case for Gold and Aftermath, whatever you decide.

Q: ‘How much does it cost?’

A: The only upfront cost today is the $99.

That covers your first 12 months of Strategic Intelligence Australia, and we’ll post copies of The New Case for Gold and Aftermath to your doorstep at no extra cost.

That’s it.

The regular publisher’s price of Strategic Intelligence Australia — without copies of Jim’s books — is $149 a year.

But we’ve knocked $50 OFF your first 12 months just for this exclusive deal today.

If you like what you see in Strategic Intelligence Australia, you find value in our research and recommendations, and you’d like to continue receiving it…

Simply do nothing.

At the end of 12 months, you’ll automatically be renewed for another year of Strategic Intelligence Australia at the regular price of $149 a year.

Again, if you decide you don’t want to continue past your trial period, simply email us at: cs@fattailmedia.com.au or call us on 1300 029 501…and we’ll cancel everything, and you’ll get a full refund of the $99 you’ll pay today.

Once again, whatever the case, your physical copies of The New Case for Gold and Aftermath — plus all the special reports you’ll receive — are yours to keep.

Q: ‘How much money could I make with your recommendations?’

A: That’s an impossible question to answer.

The focus with Strategic Intelligence Australia’s buy list is to recommend strategic plays, with a greater emphasis on WEALTH PRESERVATION in an increasingly risky macro environment.

This is not about punting on small-cap growth stocks that have no earnings.

Of course, we hope our overall strategy pays off, and we believe it will do as the bigger picture plays out…especially in the gold market.

But nothing is guaranteed.

We could also be wrong about the bigger picture.

That’s why I make sure our recommendations are sufficiently diversified.

Right now, the portfolio of recommendations is going well.

Here’s a peek at the complete portfolio, ‘warts and all’, at time of writing:

As you can see, there’s just one recommendation with a small loss…

However, the entire portfolio is up around 35% on average at the time of writing, which shows you the strategy is working.

You’ll get access to the complete list once you start your subscription.

Q: ‘How much money could I LOSE with your recommendations?’

A: As any fund manager will tell you, the ultimate risk with any investment is that it could go to zero.

And that’s the view we take here at Strategic Intelligence Australia.

Of course, I believe it would take an extreme event for that to happen.

We tend to focus on mid- to large-cap stocks and strategic funds, like ETFs.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t go to zero.

And it certainly doesn’t mean they won’t fluctuate in price in the short term.

Remember, we have the long game in mind.

Governments and central banks only think and plan until the next election.

But economic and monetary forces don’t adhere to these pointless deadlines.

And neither should you.

Q: ‘Is Strategic Intelligence Australia worth it?’

A: Categorically, YES.

But of course, I’m biased.

The questions you really should ask are…

What will the next big financial crisis look like?

How can you chart a course through it?

Which investments will die in its duration?

And which could flourish?

I believe we can go some way to answering all these questions for you…and help you build a portfolio that can help protect your wealth in the event of a financial crisis.

And the only way you’ll know if our service is worth it is if you give it a go when you click through here .

Q: ‘I’m heavily in debt and/or don’t have money to risk in the stock market. Should I still claim a copy of The New Case for Gold and Aftermath anyway?’

A: No!

Please don’t even think about it if you’re stretching yourself thin.

There’s a number of decent (paid and free) personal finance advisers around who’ll be able to help you get out of a hard spot.

We’ll still be here when you’re ready to go.

Q: ‘I have more questions!’

That’s fine, but I hope you can appreciate there’s only so many things I can anticipate here.

So, if you’re still on the fence, take out a subscription to Strategic Intelligence Australia with a no-obligation, 30-day trial period today.

You have the next 30 days to make up your own mind as to whether or not you want to continue as a subscriber.

Plus you’ll get to keep your physical copies of The New Case for Gold and Aftermath, plus all the special reports you receive, no matter what you decide.

If you’re worried that you’ll forget to cancel in that time…just set a calendar reminder on your email account or phone for a few weeks from now to see if Strategic Intelligence Australia has been worth it.

If it hasn’t, no grudges!

Make one call to our Customer Service team on 1300 029 501 and you can have a full refund.

Click the link below to get started…

(You Can Review Your Order Before It’s Final)