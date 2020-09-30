The 5 Benefactors of the New Gold Boom

It’s no secret gold is soaring. It’s up 16% since March. In the same time, certain Australian gold stocks have jumped 101%, 89% and even 137%.

But this run up could be the start of something much bigger. In fact, this could be the last time in decades you’ll see gold trading this cheap…

‘The conditions we’re seeing right now are a perfect storm for gold. ‘If I’m right, we could be looking at one of the biggest gold booms OF ALL TIME. ‘The kind of boom that goes down in history… ‘Helps early investors who select the right stocks make a fortune… ‘And could send certain gold investments to the Moon.’

I shared that prediction on 6 April 2020.

Since then, almost everything I predicted is happening…

Gold recently made a seven-year high — hitting US$1,700 for the first time since 2012.

Here in Australia, the gains are even bigger.

The gold price recently hit AU$2,600 — an all-time high in Australian dollars.

And some gold stocks are flying as a result. Just look:

Newcrest — up 50% since 13 March

Northern Star Resources — up 70% since 16 March

Alacer Gold Corp — up 129% since 23 March

Oz Minerals — up 67% since 23 March

St Barbara — up 101% since 13 March

Ramelius Resources — up 137% since 13 March

Also consider this… 2020 has seen a record-breaking amount of money flow into gold ETFs. In the first five months of this year alone, gold ETFs saw inflows of US$33.7 billion.

That beats the record for any single calendar year in history — in just five months.

All over the world, it seems investors are turning to gold. I’ll go into why in detail below. For now, you just need to know it’s happening.

The bigger question is: What happens next?

Well, if you ask analysts at Bank of America, this is just the start of a much bigger and sustained move higher. They forecast gold could hit US$3,000 by October 2021.

That’d be a roughly 80% gain from here, in a little under 18 months.

Frank Holmes, the CEO of US Global Investors, sees gold going even higher.

‘It’s much easier for central banks to print money,’ he said in late 2019. ‘And as long as that takes place with no checks and controls, then it could go to US$10,000.’

$10,000 gold?

It’s not as crazy as it sounds…

My friend, colleague and former Pentagon adviser Jim Rickards sees gold going to $14,000 before the end of this bull market. (I’ll show you how he came to this figure in a second.)

Gold at $14,000 would be — roughly speaking — a 700% gain from here.

What do you think will happen to gold stocks in that scenario?

Why gold is rising rapidly now… And how I predicted this back in March…

Let me explain.

The #1 insight you need to understand about today’s crazy markets

To understand the gold market today, you need to know this:

Put simply, we’re living through the most extreme government intervention in the financial markets in history. Just consider:

According to Reuters, central banks and governments globally have unveiled an estimated $15 TRILLION in ‘stimulus’ packages to shield their economies from the economic fallout of COVID-19.

That includes tax cuts…extra government spending…new loan guarantees…special ‘furlough’ schemes…even cheques in the mail.

It equates to roughly 17% of the world’s GDP last year.

Be clear: This is government and state intervention on a scale we’ve never seen before.

And it comes on top of interest rates plunging to 0.25% here in Australia…and even lower abroad.

No one quite knows where all this money will come from.

But given that world debt stood at $250 TRILLION in 2019, we can have a good guess.

Most of it will be borrowed.

Failing that, it’ll simply be created out of thin air by central banks.

That’s already happening in the UK. According to the Financial Times, the British government isn’t even bothering to borrow money any more. The Bank of England is simply creating money on demand for the government to spend.

These measures are designed to be ‘temporary and short-term’, according to the BoE.

We’ll see about that.

But right now, here’s the #1 most important insight you need to understand at times like this:

Though we’ve never seen intervention on this scale before… We HAVE seen three distinct times in history when something like this has occurred… When social and financial panics such as this were met with money printing and interference in the economy… And they’ve always led to the same thing: A huge bull market in gold and gold stocks.

I think history is repeating itself.

That’s why gold has been rising since March.

It’s why gold stocks are starting to jump higher.

And it’s why right now could be your last chance to position yourself before gold gets A LOT more expensive.

My guess is, if you play this right, you could benefit greatly in the years to come.

In some rare cases in the past, we’ve seen gains of 474% to 900% in a little under two years from the types of gold stocks we’re looking at.

Could we see similar moves again this time?

Of course, I can’t promise anything. History doesn’t necessarily guarantee a similar result. But I’m not betting against it, given the circumstances.

Here’s why:

History could be about to repeat itself…

As I said, there have been three times in the past when we’ve seen anything to compare to this.

First, in the Great Depression…

Second, in the chaos of the 1970s following the Vietnam War…

And third, immediately after the banking crisis in 2008.

Each panic varied in size and severity. But they were all met with a similar response:

A huge intervention in the economy — in the form of stimulus, money printing and large-scale bailouts…

More than that, those interventions forced governments to rewrite the rules of the financial system in order to adjust to the new reality.

All of which ultimately sent the price of gold (and other critical commodities) through the roof.

Don’t believe me?

Just take a look at this chart of gold (inflation adjusted) exploding higher after the 1930s…in the 1970s…and after 2008…

Source: Macro Trends

Understanding why that is might just be the single most important thing you can do for yourself, your family and your savings right now.

Because all the signs point to history repeating itself in the coming months. I’ll show you how in a second.

But first, we need to take a closer look at the three historical gold bull markets with direct parallels to today…

Gold Bull Market #1:

The Great Depression’s Greatest Secret

October 1929…

The Great Depression began with ‘Black Thursday’ — as the stock market in the US lost 11% of its value at the opening bell.

The selling intensified…and quickly spread around the world.

Sound familiar?

Soon every economy in the world was staring down the barrel of a brutal economic downturn…followed by mass unemployment…civil unrest…and huge social instability.

Faced with economic Armageddon, the Australian authorities did what governments always do…

They sacrificed the currency.

Back then, we used Australian pounds — which were ‘pegged’ to the British pound, which in turn was tied to gold.

The Great Depression broke that peg.

The Aussie pound left the gold standard…and almost overnight dropped in value by 30% against the pound.

But the panic didn’t stop there.

And nor did the devaluations…

Soon, foreign institutions were demanding their gold back from British gold vaults.

The outflows of gold forced the UK government to take action. It took Britain off the gold standard and devalued its currency.

It’s a little-known side story of the Great Depression.

Most people only understand the Depression in very general terms: The crash, the banking failures, unemployment, strike action, the rise of the Nazis, the Second World War.

They don’t understand perhaps the most important part of what happened: The sudden re-ordering of the financial system and the spike in the price of gold.

Between 1931 and 1934, virtually every major nation on the planet sought to manipulate the value of its currency down.

Britain was first. The US followed. Then the rest of the world…

In 1931, an ounce of gold would have set you back US$20. After the war, it was $35. In other words, the dollar dropped off a cliff.

The same was true in France…

Source: New World Economics

In China…

Source: New World Economics

And even in Chile…

Source: New World Economics

In other words: Governments intervened to fight the crisis…devalued their currencies…a new currency system emerged…and gold soared.

Not only that, certain gold stocks went to the Moon — even as other stocks crashed.

Just take a look at this chart:

Source: Gold Speculator, Southbank Investment Research

It shows what happened in the US markets in the aftermath of the Wall Street Crash of 1929.

The red line tracks the Dow. As you can see, it collapsed in late 1929. But just check out the black line.

It shows what happened to the share price of Homestake, then America’s premier gold miner.

When the crash devastated the markets, Homestake did get momentarily dragged down with everything else.

But as the Dow continued its decline in 1930, Homestake went through the roof.

Between 1929 and 1933, shares in Homestake rose 474%. That would have turned a 10,000 pound stake into more than 50,000 pounds (excluding trading costs) — during the worst economic downturn in history.

And Homestake was not the only mining stock to jump. If you were willing to speculate and put a little capital into higher risk gold miners…you could have made tens of thousands of pounds in profit.

This graph compares the performance of the two outstanding gold miners, Homestake and Dome Mines, against regular stocks between 1929 and 1933…

Source: Casey Research

As you can see, the Dow got pummelled by a collapsing credit bubble — losing 73% of its value. Meanwhile, ‘supply kings’ Homestake and Dome Mines rose 474% and 558% respectively.

Now, those stocks were both listed in the US, not Australia. We didn’t even have an official stock market until 1938.

But that’s the beauty of gold. It’s the same everywhere. It’s ‘God’s currency’, as they say. An ounce of gold in the US is the same as an ounce of gold right here.

And while there are never any guarantees of a repeat — looking at the data available to us — history indicates that there’s a very simple recurring pattern…

A crisis strikes. Governments respond with devaluations, bailouts and money printing. Gold soars in response. And certain gold stocks go to the Moon.

It wasn’t the first time. And I’m sure it won’t be the last…

Gold Bull Market #2:

Stocks down, gold UP

‘To create a new prosperity without war…’

That’s how Richard Nixon described his decision to take the US dollar off the gold standard in 1971.

It’s now known as the Nixon Shock.

It was the same story as the 1930s…

The Vietnam War had put the US under huge financial strain.

And so Nixon was forced to take the global financial system off the dollar.

That unleashed a huge binge of government spending…borrowing…and money printing.

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel called it ‘the greatest failure of American macroeconomic policy in the post-war period’.

And it led to a wave of instability…volatility…social disorder…and inflation.

We got our own taste of this right here in Australia.

Between 1970 and 1981, inflation soared — crushing savers and wiping out billions of dollars in real wealth.

For much of that period, stocks were crushed.

Between 1969 and 1976, the All Ordinaries crashed by 34%.

But what happened to the dollar in your pocket was even worse…

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, inflation in the 1970s sent the price of everyday goods soaring a staggering 194%!

That means what cost you $10 in the 1970s set you back $29.50 by the end of 1981.

What does that do to the real value of your savings?

If you can bear to look, just consider this chart of the true value of a dollar through the 1970s and beyond…

Source: in2013dollars.com

Inflation was rampant.

It seemed like every time you turned your back, bank savings lost more of their value.

Every single day, you became a little poorer.

Unless you understood history. Unless you knew what was really happening. Unless you owned enough gold to offset the damage.

As a Business Insider piece from 2016 put it (emphasis added):

‘The world didn’t end in the 1970s, but double-digit inflation, oil price shocks, a weak dollar, and political instability made investors fearful and nervous. With rising fear and uncertainty investors bought more gold, since it is a tangible store of wealth. As the ’70s drew to a close, people stampeded to own it. ‘It happened once – and it could happen again.’

Between 1970 and 1980, gold prices soared by 1,607%.

And gold stocks?

Some of them soared.

Here’s a sample of the performance of some overseas gold stocks between the end of 1978 and the peak of the mania in September 1980 (excluding trading costs).

Source: BullionVault

Look at smaller gold and silver stocks around the world, and you’ll see just how profitable the mania was for some speculators willing to take a risk, and who bought and sold at the right time.

In fact, for some very small stocks — and many in the list below are American and Canadian — we can only roughly calculate the gains, since they were so volatile.

Stock & Ticker Percentage

Gains NRD Mining – NMN 38,200% Silverstack Mines – SVR 36,000% Banner Resources – BSS 32,000% Carolin Mines – CLL 28,250% United Hearne Resources – UHR 23,300% Consolidated Cinola Mines – CSZ 22,000% Cusac Industries – CQC 21,200% Copper Lake Explorations – CKX 21,000% Balmoral Mines – BME 20,000% New Cinch Uranium – NCU 19,667% Joutel Copper Mines – JTL 18,800% Page Petroleum – PGE 17,600% United Westland Resources – UWR 17,500% Twin Richfield Oils – TWR 16,800% Bearcat Explorations – BEA 14,500% Futurity Oils – FTY 14,000% Canadian Bashaw – CNB 14,000% Arizona Silver Corp – ARZ 13,500% Dumagami Mines – DM1 13,300% QMG Holdings – QMG 13,267%

Source: Gold Charts R Us

Keep in mind: Not all gold stocks performed like these. Gains like that are extraordinary. And you would’ve had to brave some extremely high volatility — and take a high-risk punt — to generate gains like that.

But at times like this, everything is volatile.

Just stepping out the door feels risky.

Yet the perfect mix of runaway inflation, loose money and political unrest sent some gold stocks to the Moon — rewarding speculators and risk takers.

While there’s no guarantee that we’ll see similar results from gold miners in Australia now, you can certainly see that this followed the same pattern again.

A panic. Intervention on a huge scale. Money printing. A new financial system. And a massive gold and gold stocks bull market.

And it happened again in 2008.

Gold Bull Market #3:

Banks crash, gold soars

I’ll keep this short because by now you can see my point, I’m sure.

In 2008, Lehman Brothers went to the wall.

The US authorities responded with a monetary bazooka…the biggest round of bailouts in history.

In the space of a few short months, central banks around the world pumped trillions into the financial system, led by the US Federal Reserve.

Just as in the 1930s and 1970s, that sent gold and other commodities on a tear.

Here’s what happened to the gold price (in US dollars) post 2008:

Source: GoldPrice.org

And certain gold stocks shot up even quicker.

Not all, but take US gold miner Royal Gold, for instance. It soared four times in the next decade.

And some Australian mining stocks got in on the party this time around!

Alkane Resources traded at just 27 cents on 18 June 2010. Yet less than a year later on 21 April, it had gone vertical — up to $2.51. That’s more than 900% in less than a year.

Or take Saracen Minerals. On 19 September 2008, it traded at just nine cents… By 18 November 2011, it had soared more than eightfold.

Now, given what you’ve just seen…consider what is happening in the financial system right now.

The Federal Reserve has committed to unlimited money printing in a new QE program…and committed $1 trillion every day in emergency ‘repo’ funding…

in a new QE program…and committed $1 trillion in emergency ‘repo’ funding… Our own government is already pumping an enormous volume of cash into the economy…with $200 billion in new spending and borrowing. (That’s equal to 10% of the entire economy…in one shot.)

The ECB has launched a mammoth 750 billion euro money-printing program.

Germany has freed its state bank to lend out an additional $610 billion to ‘cushion’ the impact.

China has pumped $79 billion of extra stimulus into its economy.

The US government has created a $2 trillion ‘rescue package’ for Americans…which may involve mailing cheques to everyone in the post.

The UK government has begun pumping taxpayer money into the economy…with a total of 330 billion pounds committed so far.

All of this has happened in 2020 alone.

New measures are being announced all the time.

It’s hard to add up the total cost, because there’s just so much ‘stimulus’ happening. But as I showed you earlier, Reuters has recorded a sum of at least $15 trillion.

To put that into perspective, in today’s dollar terms, fighting the Second World War cost America $4 trillion.

In other words: The COVID-19 ‘stimulus’ packages are nearly four times more expensive than the costliest war in history.

And we’re only five months in!

Now ask yourself:

Exactly where is all that money going to come from?

It won’t come from tax receipts…which are likely to fall off a cliff too.

And thanks to the policies implemented after the financial crisis, the world is already awash in debt.

So it’ll simply be ‘created’.

Globally, the bill will run into the tens of trillions of dollars.

Anyone who tells you that it won’t have serious consequences is either a liar or a madman.

We’re witnessing the death of the old monetary system…and the rapid emergence of something new and dangerous.

Ask yourself:

Can things really go back to ‘normal’ after this?

Can things really go back to the way they were?

Can we really expect no CONSEQUENCES of what we’re seeing?

We both know the answers to those questions.

And as I’ve just shown you, the lessons of history are clear:

The conditions we’re seeing right now are a perfect storm for gold.

I’m not talking about a short-term rally. Or a 10% ‘pop’ higher over a few months.

If I’m right, we could be looking at one of the biggest gold booms OF ALL TIME.

And you know what?

It has already begun

Look at gold any way you like and you see it’s ALREADY at all-time highs:

In Aussie dollars…all-time highs:

Source: Trading View

In British pounds…all-time highs:

Source: Trading View

In euros…all-time highs:

Source: Trading View

How long before gold hits all-time highs in US dollars?

Well, after the last crisis, it took around three years — from 2009 to 2012 — before gold had smashed through its all-time high…

Source: Trading View

This time, with the chaos we’re seeing in the markets and the rampant money printing from just about every central bank in the world…it could be a hell of a lot quicker.

In fact, gold is already up 16% in USD terms since its March lows.

I’m ready to capitalise on that.

Are you?

Given what I’ve just shown you…you should be.

In fact, I can’t remember a better time than right now to load up on gold and a handful of specific speculative gold investments.

Now, I know that lots of people will say that the best way to capitalise on a gold bull market is to buy physical gold , in the form of bullion or coins.

After all, it seems like the logical thing to do when the gold price is going up.

And it makes sense.

Though I believe it means you could miss some of the bigger, faster gains of the bull market.

To capture them, history tells us you have to look beyond bullion…and consider swiftly building a portfolio of other gold investments, particularly certain gold miners primed to explode higher…

And that’s not easy. Nor is it risk-free. Gold mining stocks are speculative and can be highly risky. There’s no guarantee that the historical examples will be repeated. You should not speculate on these types of stocks with money you can’t afford to lose.

My research aims to guide you through how best to manage your risk.

Now, I know full well that not everyone can do this kind of specific research. They don’t have the time, the knowledge, the expertise or the confidence, for that matter.

But I do.

And I’ve put it all into a brand-new report called:

A small-cap gold explorer on the verge of turning an old 500,000-ounce site into a 1.8 million-ounce site in WA. Mining legend Eric Sprott recently dumped nearly two million bucks of his own money into this firm, such is its awesome potential… A mid-cap producer that just started pouring gold — also out in WA. This company is sitting on a confirmed 3.9 million-ounce resource — so its growth prospects look great in a bull market. But it also happens to be one of Australia's cheapest gold miners, currently… A big gold producer that's actually EXPLORING. This is a big deal. Most big gold miners leave the exploring to the little guys these days. But this Kalgoorlie-based miner has big plans…and already its gold reserves are up 32% after last year through exploration. If this continues, the company's share price could rise very nicely in the next two years… A well-known large-cap Aussie gold miner that pays a DIVIDEND… It's one of the few that does, which is noteworthy enough. But I love this stock because not only is it one of the biggest gold miners in the world, it's currently cashed up, has low costs, is on the lookout for takeover targets, and its share price has been beaten down recently, making it an absolute bargain right now, in my book… An ETF that tracks the gold price in Aussie dollars… Why not US dollars, you ask? Because the AUD has been so weak recently, any rise is likely to be higher and faster in response to the underlying asset price than a USD-based ETF. If you're just looking to get quick exposure to a rising Aussie dollar gold price, this is the ETF you want.

I don’t just want to help you make a lot of money.

I want to help you take your gold investing to the next level — and bring you into my circle of gold insiders…

See, while the coronavirus IS a ‘black swan’, it’s incorrect to say that no one anticipated the market meltdown or the authorities’ response to it.

Plenty of people did.

Most of them are financial insiders you don’t often hear from in the mainstream press.

The good news?

I’ve spent the last 18 months meeting them in a private intelligence-gathering operation. I’m glad I did. Because right now, getting their views on the markets is critical…

Gold: The Insiders' View

As I said, my name is Shae Russell.

I’m Editor of The Daily Reckoning Australia.

I’m a fully accredited Australian investment analyst. A writer, speaker and trader.

Here I am speaking recently at the Gold & Alternative Investments Conference in Sydney.

My keynote speech at Sydney’s 2019 Gold & Alternative Investments Conference.

(Source: Fat Tail Media)

I used to be a derivatives consultant for a major Australian financial institution.

Then, about 10 years ago, I got into company and stock analysis, which I found way more interesting.

Now, you might think that looking at a balance sheet is boring. Fair comment. But I happen to love it.

I like to get a forensic read on the companies I analyse. Especially if I’m going to recommend them to ‘mum and dad’ investors.

That’s just part of what I do, though.

The other part — the biggest part — of what I do is network.

I’ve been active in the Australian mining industry for the best part of a decade now.

I’m on first-name terms with miners. Geologists. CEOs. Economists. Journalists. Dealers. Financial analysts. Market analysts. Drillers. Experts. (And more than a few industry ‘A-listers’.)

I’m not showing off here.

In the investment world, and in the mining industry specifically , being able to tap into this kind of network is absolutely priceless.

Here I am sharing a joke in Vancouver with Nomi Prins…

Source: Fat Tail Media

Quite aside from her distinguished career on Wall Street, Nomi has written for The New York Times, Fortune, the New York Daily News, The Guardian and more.

She’s spoken at the Federal Reserve…the IMF…the World Bank… She’s even briefed the US Congress on Federal Reserve reform…

And she’s programmed into my phone!

Later on the day this picture was taken, Nomi and I had dinner together and sipped a few (deceptively strong) Canadian cocktails before meeting up with Jim Rickards.

Jim is another of my close contacts…

I’ve known him for almost five years now. And we’re not just contacts. We’re mates .

I find it SO surreal to think that this guy…whose quick thinking and deft negotiating skills practically saved the global economy from the effects of the 1997 Asian financial crisis…is someone who calls me up for a glass of Shiraz and a game of pool whenever he’s in Australia.

If you told me that 10 years ago, I’d have laughed you out of it!

Jim Rickards and I continuing a long-held tradition at Crown Casino in Melbourne, back in September.

(Source: Fat Tail Media)

Now, as is typical for a man with his level of access, Jim’s pretty discreet.

By that, I mean he chooses his confidants carefully.

But he rarely holds back with me.

I’m not talking about the kind of cable news fare you’ll hear from Jim on CNBC, Fox News, Bloomberg or TheStreet.com.

This is powerful information, usually just between him and me, to help me with my research.

Remember, Jim is an economist and a lawyer. So, he can see these things in a different dimension to you and me.

He has access to the kind of contacts — and insights — most people would pay tens of thousands of dollars for.

In Jim’s words:

‘It makes forecasting easy when the central bankers tell you privately what they’re going to do.’

Rick Rule is another of my contacts…

Rick has been in the resource investing business for 45 years. He’s Senior Managing Director at Sprott Inc. — which has more than US$11.5 billion under management.

The bloke is A-list. We’ve met twice now. And I would say that Rick is among the top five smartest people I have ever spoken to.

He’s the kind of guy who can pull killer numbers from God knows where when he’s making an argument.

And his most arresting argument right now is for a BOOMING GOLD PRICE

Main reason?

Global debt going into this crisis stood at US$100 trillion. A number so colossal, you can’t really wrap your head around it.

Practically speaking, this debt is never getting repaid.

At least, not in real terms.

And remember: Global debt is going to EXPLODE higher on the back of the coronavirus crisis.

Governments know this but won’t acknowledge it. They think it’s okay to borrow more and more because ‘we all owe it to each other and it’s fine’.

But the market will wake up to reality sooner or later. And when it does, Rick says gold will attain a much greater market share relative to the US dollar.

What does that mean, exactly?

According to Rick, it means that gold should revert to its ‘three-decade mean’ of about 1.5% of all investable assets in the United States.

This may not mean a lot to you, so let me just say that if that happens, demand for gold could quadruple or even quintuple in fairly short order, says Rick.

All it would take is for confidence in the US dollar to slide…and not by much.

Me with Rick Rule and Nomi Prins.

(Source: Fat Tail Media)

Here I am chatting with Rick at the Sprott Natural Resource Symposium in Vancouver last year.

In this picture, Rick is in the process of telling me how bullish he is on the Australian mining industry right now.

Former investment banker Grant Williams is another of my contacts.

Grant is a 30-year veteran of the finance industry and the author of the awesome Aussie newsletter Things That Make You Go Hmmm.

Like me, he’s expecting a rush into gold, in response to what he calls ‘craziness’ in the bond market.

Gold stands for everything this ‘craziness’ is not, Grant told me. ‘It represents prudence, it represents independence, it represents responsibility…’

In other words: All the things the authorities have thrown out the window to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Grant told me he’s always being accused of ‘blowing hot air’.

This is because he talks about the kinds of economic scenarios that are unpopular to many people.

Because of this, he says, most investors don’t have a plan in the event that he’s right.

What Grant’s saying is this: Even if physical gold ownership goes up by fractions of a percent, the effect on the gold price could be huge (I believe that too).

Here I am chatting to financial industry veteran Grant Williams.

(Source: Fat Tail Media)

Are you starting to see a common thread?

Whether you look at the lessons of history…

Or speak to internationally respected investors…

Or focus on today’s price action…

All roads lead back to gold.

And I’m not the only one who believes a much higher gold price is coming…

Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones said in June last year that gold was his favourite trade for the next 12 to 24 months. Jones says ‘gold has everything going for it’ right now. And if interest rates in the US continue their trajectory towards zero, ‘gold in that situation is going to scream…’

said in June last year that gold was his favourite trade for the next 12 to 24 months. Jones says ‘gold has everything going for it’ right now. And if interest rates in the US continue their trajectory towards zero, ‘gold in that situation is going to scream…’ Billionaire investor Sam Zell announced last January: ‘For the first time in my life, I bought gold because it is a good hedge… Supply is shrinking, and that is going to have a positive impact on the price.’

announced last January: ‘For the first time in my life, I bought gold because it is a good hedge… Supply is shrinking, and that is going to have a positive impact on the price.’ Then last July, billionaire investor Ray Dalio told investors in a LinkedIn post: ‘I believe that it would be both risk-reducing and return-enhancing to consider adding gold to one’s portfolio…’

told investors in a LinkedIn post: ‘I believe that it would be both risk-reducing and return-enhancing to consider adding gold to one’s portfolio…’ Last August, renowned gold market strategist Jim Rickards said a ‘$10,000 gold price is coming.’

My warning to you today is very simple: Do NOT ignore this.

Wake up to what’s happening.

And take decisive action to not only protect yourself if we see another huge round of devaluations…but potentially make a killing from the anticipated gold boom.

The report I told you about earlier — ‘5 Gold Investments to Make Now’ — is a great starting point for that.

But it’s just that.

A start.

I’d also like you to take a look at my gold and mining focused newsletter…

Rock Stock Insider

If you’re into gold…and want to know how to potentially make money from it…you really are in exactly the right place.

Not only is Australia the world’s second largest gold producer, we also have more known gold resources than any other country in the world.

Around 16% of all the gold on the planet is buried under our beautiful red Aussie earth.

Suffice it to say that the gold industry here is HUGE.

But not just that.

It’s teeming with smart people, innovation, state-of-the-art technology and more.

Some of our world-class miners are worthy of investment, even when the market conditions for gold aren’t all that favourable.

But in a market that looks like it’s getting ready to soar?

Believe me, there’s no better place to invest in gold than right here in Australia, right now.

And that’s what I want to help you do.

Or at least, that’s part of it.

There are around 200 gold-related stocks listed on the ASX.

And if gold hits a new high as I expect it to, some of these companies are surely going to explode in value over the coming months.

Which ones?

Good question.

Trouble is, when you’re staring at a long list of juniors or mid-term producers, they all start to look the same.

You need a critical eye. More than that. You need to know what you’re looking for on a balance sheet.

Even more than that, you need to be able to interpret geological surveys…ore-grade analyses…preliminary drilling reports and more.

And even more than that…you need to know you can pick up the phone and call a trusted industry contact…someone in the know…someone who’ll give you that one key piece of insight that tells you this one’s a ‘go’ and that one isn’t.

That’s what I can do for you.

And if you want to know which gold stocks look good right now, well, several candidates leap to mind (aside from the ones I’ll send you in your ‘mini portfolio’ report).

Some of our near-term producers look ripe for the picking.

And on the more speculative side, there’s a handful of small-cap explorers over in WA that could make you piles of money — IF they’re able to pull out what they say they’re sitting on.

Point is, it’s a super exciting time to be an Australian gold investor. Especially now. As I’ve shown you, gold is the one asset people flock to — and cling to — in a depression.

We’re already starting to see that. The Perth Mint has had to divert resources and add extra shifts to its daily schedule in order to meet skyrocketing demand.

‘We’re as busy we can possibly be, and we’re seeing a lot of this stock going both into the US and into Europe, where demand has just gone through the roof,’ Perth Mint CEO Richard Hayes said in an interview.

Given what I’ve shown you today, that should be no surprise.

It’s happened time and again…

Right after a crisis, the authorities are forced to devalue paper currencies…and gold soars.

The fact that people are rushing to buy physical gold now tells you that’s happening once again.

And that’s one of the reasons why I’ve launched a monthly investment newsletter, called Rock Stock Insider.

If you’re interested in gold…or thinking of diversifying…

…or you just want to know how to seed your money in what could be the biggest gold bull market of all time.

…then I’d urge you to make Rock Stock Insider part of your regular reading.

The beauty of what I’m offering to you today is that it gives you the chance to trial my work for the next 30 days.

Trial it. Review my ideas…recommendations…my insights.

See if I’m full of hot air. If you don’t like what you see, just walk away. We’ll part as friends.

Of course, I’m confident that won’t happen…

In fact, I’m certain that once you’ve seen what an ‘edge’ my work brings you…you’ll want to stick with me long term.

That’s why I’m happy to give you a 30-day test run.

See, so far I’ve just focused on what happened to gold at times like this in the past.

As you’ve seen, in the 1930s, 1970s and post 2008, a financial crisis very quickly led to currency devaluation and an epic gold boom.

But it also triggered a major commodity bull market.

The exact same conditions that sent gold soaring — money printing, low interest rates, monetary stimulus and central banks’ intent on ‘reflating’ asset prices — sent the price of a whole slew of other commodities to the Moon.

I’m talking about metals like gold, silver, platinum, palladium, nickel, iron, tin and copper…

One way or another, they all soared between 2009 and 2012.

The rally was short, sharp — and extremely lucrative for some.

For many mining companies (and anyone who held stock in them), it was one of the most profitable times in history.

That should have your eyes lighting up and your heart beating that bit faster. Why?

Because Australia is blessed with one of the greatest mining industries in the world.

I’m not just talking about gold. It goes much further than that.

And in the post-2008 boom, some of those ASX-listed stocks made an absolute killing.

Have you ever made 17,144% in less than two years?

There was Mount Gibson Iron, which soared 1,052%.

Rio Tinto gapped 246% higher.

IMDEX popped 1,182% in the blink of an eye.

Fortescue Metals Group soared 467%.

And Dragon Mining rocketed 1,163%.

Now, of course, not all mining stocks performed like these.

But these are all real gains delivered by some Australian mining stocks — the last time we saw conditions like this.

Then you have perhaps the most lucrative example of all…

Most people have never heard of Sandfire Resources.

But right after the 2008 bust…it was one of the best stocks in the world to own.

Just look at what happened to its share price starting in 2009…

Source: Optuma

It went vertical .

It soared a frankly ridiculous 17,144%.

That’s enough to turn a $2k speculative stake into $342,000.

Those gains were extraordinary. And you would’ve had to time your move perfectly to capture all of the move up — which is hard to do.

And while I’m not suggesting my stock tips will necessarily perform like these, they perfectly illustrate the point I’m making.

Make the right move at the right time and you can make a killing from a select group of Aussie mining stocks.

And in case I’m not being blunt enough: THAT TIME IS COMING VERY SOON

That’s why my recommendations to you won’t be restricted to purely gold or silver miners.

We have a world-class mining industry here in Australia.

It’s something we should all be proud of.

And in my book, certain parts of it could be about to start delivering returns similar to what we saw post 2009.

Note: I said ‘certain’ parts. There are no guarantees.

Not all of it will boom.

Just a few select pockets of the industry that I’ve been tracking for nearly a year now (while helping Rock Stock Insider readers position their cash ahead of the boom).

