Will YOU be on the right side of it?

URGENT UPDATE ON THIS BREAKING STORY: The 2021 Davos World Economic Forum summit, titled ‘The Great Reset’, has just been delayed . It was supposed to happen next January. But it has been put back to ‘sometime early next summer’. Coronavirus is the official excuse. But is there something more at play here…? Jim Rickards has been one step ahead of this story since we broke it back in February. Read on for a fascinating — and vitally important — update…

Dear Reader,

Change creates winners and losers.

When the change is massive…historic…those wins and losses are magnified.

Jim Rickards, as you know if you’re familiar with his research, has been on the right side of many sweeping historic and economic changes.

Even when general mainstream consensus has leant overwhelmingly the other way.

I believe his prediction for a ‘Great Reset’ in 2021 will be the next example of Jim’s predictive powers in action.

This event…which the organisers themselves have called the ‘Great Reset’, WAS supposed to take place on 26 January in Davos, Switzerland.

But news has just broken that they’re delaying it to sometime in the Northern Hemisphere summer.

The official line is: ‘The advice from experts is that we cannot [host the event] safely in January.’

But is that the true reason…?

Up until that point, they seemed happy to make it a virtual event.

What might REALLY be behind this decision?

It’s an important question to ask.

Because, whenever it takes place next year, Jim and I believe ‘Reset 2021’ will shape the world in the decades to come more than you can possibly imagine…

It’s an event where the ‘masters of the universe’ are set on pulling off one of the most audacious monetary moves of the last 50 years, according to Jim Rickards.

Bill Gates, George Soros, Chancellor Angela Merkel…and whoever wins the White House in November…are about to lay the groundwork of wealth creation (and wealth confiscation) to take the world through to 2050.

You’d best understand it.

And prepare for it.

Anticipating huge historic changes can be extremely valuable…even to the lone private investor.

It means you have an advantage over the masses. You have time to figure out how to protect yourself from the downsides while profiting from the upsides. That’s what the report that follows is about.

The pandemic has brought about a profound level of change.

Amid all this, it has created a unique opportunity for the financial elites.

One that doesn’t come about very often.

And…in 2021…they’re going to seize it.

Next year’s Davos conference is going to be very different to the normal one…where celebrities eat canapes with the world’s smartest economists, richest investors and most powerful politicians.

They’re even admitting their plans, with the stated title of the 51st annual meeting being ‘The Great Reset’.

As the World Economic Forum website blatantly puts it, its plan is to ‘‘use this unique moment in history provided by the disruption to economics, politics and our everyday life to catalyze a new approach to how our societies are run.’

As I’ll show below, this plan should ring alarm bells .

You’ve a matter of months to take the actions Jim suggests, or this time next year you could find yourself on the wrong side of what is likely the biggest global monetary event in 50 years.

Let me explain what I mean, and posit a potential TRUE reason they’ve just pushed the 2021 Davos Accord back six months…

Pandemic, depression, social unrest…RESET

Last December, Jim and I sat down with our publisher to outline our 2020 editorial goals for our service, Jim Rickards’ Strategic Intelligence Australia.

It seemed like the easiest task in the world at the time.

Locally, we would likely cover in depth Australia’s increasingly souring relationship with its biggest trading partner, China.

But, on the whole, there would be ‘only one story in town’ for 2020.

To paraphrase James Carville, ‘It’s the election, stupid.’ The American one.

We would start with the primary season and televised debates on the Democratic side. As the Democratic nominee became clear, we would cover the conventions.

Then it would be on to the debates between Trump and the Democrat, any ‘October surprises’, then the election itself. In the aftermath, we’d look at the wider impacts for the world, the markets and Australia.

It all seemed straightforward. Or so we thought.

By late January, our plan was in pieces.

First came the pandemic from the SARS-CoV-2 virus that had originated in China and spread out of control around the world.

Already, by February, the concept of a ‘monetary reset’ using this global crisis as cover was on our radar.

Jim and I put out a detailed warning report, saying:

‘What do you do when your computer gets this mucked up? You restart it. ‘Hit Control-Alt-Delete. ‘Begin again from scratch. ‘The elites have done this five times in the last hundred years. ‘I believe it’s about to happen again.’

Then the case for it got stronger by the month.

By March, we were in the new great depression, caused not by the virus itself but by the policy response to the virus.

Practically the entire global economy was shut down in stages to fight the pandemic; something that had never happened in the history of the world.

Then, on 25 May, we saw the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

This touched off a wave of violent riots in over 750 locations around the world, prominently in Seattle, Portland, New York City, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, DC.

A global health crisis…and new great depression…and social upheaval.

The perfect incubation conditions for a reset

So, that quickly become our central topic for 2020; we’ve been screaming about it from the rafters.

Telling our own readers what the stakes are if what we predict for this reset event actually happens.

And how to prepare their portfolios for it.

We explained why the current global economic situation is not just a technical recession but a new depression — the worst since the Great Depression of 1929–40.

We forecasted that global output would not recover the 2019 level until 2023.

We also said that violent social unrest would derail the reopening process in America, and diminish what little growth might otherwise be expected.

All of these forecasts are playing out exactly as we described to readers.

And, all the while, we’ve said you should be preparing now for a coming ‘wipe the slate’ of the global monetary system.

Finally, in June, we were vindicated in that regard.

The ‘reset’ plan went public.

And they’re now OPENLY ADMITTING that ‘all aspects of our societies and economies’ must be ‘revamped’, ‘from education to social contracts and working conditions.’

As you will see below, it will likely be the most radical rearranging of the monetary world order in a generation.

The initial plan was to roll out this reset between 26 January and 29 January next year.

But that’s changed.

Why the delay?

As the WEF states on its website: ‘This innovative summit will be a very different Annual Meeting, reflecting the spirit of the Great Reset.’

As such, the group has said its decision to delay ‘was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the “Great Reset” in the post-COVID-19 era is so urgent.’

Hmmm…

If it’s so urgent, why not just do it?

Everything is being done digitally these days.

Up until now, they’ve been calling it a ‘virtual summit’.

Why the sudden safety fears over what was supposed to be a set of ‘digital dialogues’ anyway?

Well, there’s one possibility to consider.

As you’ll see below, global monetary reset events have historically taken place at times of maximum chaos and economic upheaval.

So, you could posit that a calculation has been made that conditions will be riper for this event in the middle of 2021…as opposed to the start of it.

You need to remember this current crisis is not like 2008 or even 1929.

Jim is convinced that what is emerging from the COVID pandemic is perhaps the worst economic crisis in modern history.

Mass unemployment everywhere. Bankruptcies everywhere.

Banks will buckle under the weight of bad debts.

Deflation, debt and demography will wreck any chance of recovery, and social disorder will follow closely on the heels of market chaos.

The happy talk from Wall Street and the White House is an illusion.

The worst is yet to come.

But this is not going to play out quickly.

There’s every chance the elites have decided they want to let more time pass for things to get worse…before they enact their plan.

And remember, whenever it occurs in 2021, they’re actually ANNOUNCING it to you!

This is from the article that made it official on the World Economic Forum’s own website…

You can’t really be more explicit than that!

It’s almost like they’ve been ripping headlines from Jim’s work and decided they very much liked his terminology.

Ignoring the fact that we believe this ‘Great Reset’ is going to be absolutely TERRIBLE for vast swathes of the world population!

Prince Charles, the ultimate ‘elite’, has announced that the present pandemic is a ‘golden opportunity’ for radical change.

It is.

But it’s golden for them.

NOT for you.

Historically, resets never end well for the little guy. What’s about to unfold next year will likely be no different.

We first broke this story with a simple question:

‘What if the “elites” use this crisis for their own ends?’

Wikipedia defines the elites as follows:

‘In political and sociological theory, the elite (French élite, from Latin eligere, to select or to sort out) are a small group of powerful people who hold a disproportionate amount of wealth, privilege, political power, or skill in a society.’

This is no conspiracy theory.

These people exist.

They hang out with each other. And they plan.

Their last meeting was a virtual one, hosted in June by the World Economic Forum. It was here that titans of industry, oligarchs, world leaders, lobbyists and ‘Deep Staters’ went public with what Jim Rickards says they’ve been planning for decades.

A plan to RESET the global economy.

See, these people know they stuffed up the financial system royally even before this virus crisis hit.

And they don’t believe ‘traditional capitalism’ is working anymore.

Not for them, anyway.

Instead, what they need is a form of global socialism. Sweeping new government programs…capital restrictions…far-reaching new policies and regulations…new wealth taxes…maybe even a new global currency.

The Great Reset Initiative says it seeks to ‘use this unique moment in history’ to ‘catalyze a new approach to how our societies run’.

And they’re saying it’s to ‘rebalance’ the global economy.

What they DIDN’T say in their June announcement is that they’ll be rebalancing it in THEIR favour.

As we wrote in our initial report:

‘Things have moved so fast they haven’t had time to put a full response together yet. ‘But it’s coming. And it’s going to be the biggest financial intervention in all of history.’

These reset events have happened five times before in the last 97 years.

Our contention was that it was perhaps a matter of months before we would see a historic sixth reset event.

We just didn’t know when.

And we didn’t know where.

Well, reader, now we do…

The World Economic Forum — the crew that sets up the annual Davos meetings attended by the rich, powerful, and Greta Thunberg — just finished hosting a twin-summit in Geneva.

And the name of that summit?

Like I say: The Great Reset.

I’m not making that up.

They’re not even trying to mask it.

As Justin Haskins reported for Fox Business…

‘Powerful officials from nonprofits, government, business, academia, labor unions and activist groups announced their plan for a “Great Reset” of global capitalism. ‘It’s a proposal they acknowledged has only been made possible because of the “opportunity” provided by the economic destruction caused by the novel coronavirus.’

Well, what Jim and I have been predicting all along is sure as heck out in the open now!

Attendees in Geneva included a roll call of elites: Prince Charles; António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; Ajay Banga, CEO of Mastercard; Bernard Looney, CEO of BP; and Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund.

In an article published on the World Economic Forum’s website, the WEF wrote of the Great Reset:

‘Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a “Great Reset” of capitalism.’

Some time in 2021, our monetary system as you’ve known it for decades will very likely change forever

Think about it. It makes perfect sense.

This year, those in power all over the world have seen just how EASY it is to radically transform policy in the midst of a global crisis.

They’ve been planning this for years. They just needed a crisis for cover.

And boy, did they get one.

Historically, currency resets have been moments when the global monetary system changed, often in or directly after a time of great turmoil.

Things like the end of the gold standard, changing from fixed to floating exchange rates, the selection of the US dollar as the global reserve currency, and plenty more examples.

These moments are usually forgotten…because they establish a new normal, which quickly feels like the normal.

And the subtle effects of the new system become so ordinary so quickly that we take them for granted too. And assume it’s how things always were.

But, within the lifetime of some of our readers, money was backed by gold.

Currency exchange rates were fixed.

And the British pound was a major player in international trade.

These days, the US dollar is so dominant that former European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker explained, ‘European companies buy European planes in dollars instead of euros.’

The thing is, all international currency systems have an in-built bias in them. That bias creates trends. And those trends eventually max out.

At some point, the problem becomes a crisis as the trend reaches absurd levels. Then the currency system is at breaking point. And at that point, it must either fail, triggering chaos, or it must be reset.

You can guess what the elites historically go for…

But this also gives them a chance to redesign the system, as they think it should look. As Haskins writes:

‘The purpose of the Great Reset isn’t merely to enact policies that would lead to additional wealth redistribution, but rather to completely overhaul the world’s existing structures and institutions.’

Create something new, with a new framework, and new rules.

You could argue we were reaching that breaking point even BEFORE COVID-19.

Well, we’re well and truly there now.

And we have two things.

We have the elites OPENINGLY ADMITTING what they plan to do.

And we have an approximate time: Midway through 2021.

Meaning you now have a limited time to make the necessary portfolio preparation. If you do that, you could potentially profit quite substantially as this reset kicks into motion next year. More on those moves shortly.

For now, just know this:

The Davos, Switzerland conference, whenever it happens in 2021, is being entirely devoted to the Great Reset

Al Gore and a cadre of other elitists, who believe they ‘know better’, are really going ahead with this. This is not speculation. These ‘smarter than thou’ oligarchs are about to actually pull this off .

Think what you’ve seen so far this year has been sheer madness?

Wait until you see the direct aftermath of Reset 2021.

When we first broke this story, Jim speculated it might even be hosted by Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Turns out the reset will take place in the traditional home of the elites: Davos.

The ‘official’ goal of this event is to ‘rebalance economies’, promote ‘fairness’ and create ‘greater equity’ within nations.

But the actual goal will simply be to remake the rules so the elites STAY elite .

The questions for you, as an investor and steward of your wealth, are:

How will the new system look?

What shape will it take?

What bias will be built into it?

What trends will that bias create?

What further economic turmoil will it cause, and for how long?

Those last two questions are crucial. Because they hold the key to protecting yourself — and even potentially profiting — from what’s about to happen.

Having looked over the WEF microsite about the Great Reset, Jim Rickards and I are a little more concerned with protecting your wealth than about profiting from this coming reset.

Because the plan isn’t just to reset ‘financial and monetary systems’.

They’re going after just about everything. The environment, social relations, healthcare, leisure, technology, and plenty more.

It’s an attempt to redesign the future entirely

As an alarmed Everett Piper warned on 4 July 2020:

‘These elites are calling for the complete destruction of the entire world’s economic, social and political structures. ‘And they are shamelessly using the subterfuge and distraction of present instabilities to foist their Orwellian dreams (aka nightmares) on you.’

Reader, DO NOT be distracted.

If you don’t set about redesigning your wealth setup for this future — starting NOW — I fear you may pay for it down the track.

The idea that everything we interact with has been designed by empowered people at the top is absurd.

But that is how the game is played, unfortunately.

As Piper continues…

‘Under the ruse of “justice,” “equality,” “fairness,” and “tolerance,” they seek to take from you and give unto themselves. ‘Every time you hear the word “redistribution” know this, it means nothing other than the complete and total consolidation of all privilege, property and power into the hands of a few. ‘If you think your home, your savings account, your retirement assets are safe, think again. ‘Everything you have. Everything for which you’ve worked. Everything you’ve fought and sacrificed for — all of your freedoms, all of your rights, all of your property — everything will be taken from you. ‘This is the Great Reset.’

Now, let’s be clear. I think that’s being overly hyperbolic.

I don’t think ‘everything’ will be taken from you.

Jim is also convinced that there will be prime opportunities to GROW wealth after next year’s reset, if you can spot them early.

But this is serious. This will be history in the making. And there ARE certain ways you could lose out in a big way if you’re caught unawares.

What will this new future look like?

And, perhaps more intriguingly:

Will Donald Trump be a part of it…?

As you probably know, Jim Rickards was one of the few analysts around who picked Trump’s victory in 2016.

As we hurtle towards the next election, things are moving rapidly.

At the time I write this, American celebrity statistician Nate Silver is predicting Biden has a 71% chance to win the White House.

The problem is that in 2016, Nate Silver gave Hillary Clinton a 71.4% chance of winning .

Silver was wildly wrong in 2016…and is using the same methodology today.

So, Jim believes, he is wildly wrong again.

His models correctly predicted Trump would win in 2016.

At the time of writing, they give Trump a slight edge today (although this election will be close, says Jim).

The point, Jim wants to stress to you now, is this:

Whether Trump wins OR loses in November, you can expect more unrest and chaos — right in time for the RESET

You’ve seen how extreme people are on both sides.

Trump’s base will not go gently into the night should he lose (nor, most likely, will Trump himself…).

Equally, if Trump does pull off a second term, certain elements will go absolutely CRAZY!

The danger is not that a losing Trump will have to be removed by force (Jim does not see that realistically happening, despite some hysterical predictions to the contrary).

The danger is that a victorious Trump may well cause his opponents to engage in radical and illegal efforts to prevent him from staying in office.

Let’s hope things don’t come do that.

The simple point is this: No matter what the result:

Chaos, change and upheaval will likely be the direct backdrop to Davos 2021

Again, that’s a possible REAL reason a cynical person might give for the delay from January to later in the year.

Give it a little more time for the chaos to ferment…

The perfect cover to push through The Great Reset’s topics of ‘taxation’, ‘civic participation’ and ‘internet governance’.

These and many others sound to me like the imposition of more control.

How will those be reset? What will they be reset to?

And what should you do?

Getting some of your money off the grid is probably a good idea, if you don’t want to be around to find out. But we’ve got to be careful how we write about that sort of thing.

Another option is to bet on the Great Reset plans being a bit of a shemozzle.

As most government programs are.

Especially amid the madness of COVID-19.

Remember pink batts? Imagine that on a global scale, in all sorts of contexts. Actually, you don’t have to. There are plenty of past examples of failed experiments.

The euro has wreaked havoc on its economies. It engineered booms, busts, and persistent underperformance in different countries’ economies. As did the ERM before that, of course.

The Kyoto Protocol’s emissions trading system was enough of a mess that it even overshadowed the attempt to replace it.

Each time politicians and powerbrokers get together to dream up something new and equally harebrained as ever, something goes badly wrong.

So how do you prepare for — and potentially profit from — an event with so many unknowns?

Well, first and foremost, Jim Rickards has been formulating a strategy for just such an event for some time now.

He’s even written his latest book on it.

It’s called Aftermath: Seven Secrets of Wealth Preservation in the Coming Chaos.

If you’ve not read it yet, then GET IT!

Everything you need is in there to get your head around what a post-reset world might look like. And how you could formulate an investment portfolio for it.

Look, Jim was RIGHT on this.

Google ‘Jim Rickards reset’.

He’s one of the only ones who has openly predicted this for many years.

Years that have given him time to formulate a ‘what to do’ strategy for the average investor in such a circumstance.

You’ll find it outlined in Aftermath.

While the mainstream media was providing wall-to-wall coverage of the virus and its economic fallout, Jim was warning:

‘Whatever new system they choose to make things “coherent” again, you need to be ready . ‘Because the shift will be swift and firm. ‘It will come amid the noise and distraction of COVID-19. ‘Those not paying attention…those who have not read ‘this report…may not even notice it. ‘It’ll be an article that appears about three quarters down the front page of a newspaper.’

Well, that’s just happened. We were right.

And if Jim is even half right on the investment strategies outlined in Aftermath, then this book, and the recommendations contained within, could provide you with cover during a period of financial chaos that could be unlike anything you’ve seen in your life .

Think what you’re seeing now is completely crazy?

Just wait and see what comes as a result of it…

This book is an absolute must-read, right now.

The clock is ticking.

We have a date.

For that reason, if you give the go-ahead, I’ve arranged to mail you a physical copy immediately (provided you have an Australian mailing address).

Aftermath digs into what Reset 2021 might look like.

You’ll discover a horrible endgame of control and wealth extraction. One that will make the bank bailouts of the GFC look positively ethical by comparison.

Says Jim:

‘They’ll come after every penny they can, through taxation, penalties, regulatory schemes, bank levies, trumped up criminal prosecutions, good old-fashioned thievery. ‘In the end, we’ll see the rise of neo-fascism around the world, along with massive redistribution of wealth. The elites will come out the big winners. Everyone else, including the middle class, will come out devastated.’

As will become very clear as you work your way through this book, things won’t ‘go back to normal’ after COVID-19 dies down. There will be a new normal.

After Davos 2021, we go through a one-way door. There is no turning back.

This won’t be about fixing the capitalist system. It will be about RESETTING it.

But how does a lone private investor shield themselves…and potentially profit… from events like this?

As you’ll see in Aftermath, according to Jim, the answer is simple.

Gold and gold stocks boom during the chaos of central planning.

And the Great Reset is central planning on a whole new scale.

If you believe they’ll get it right, there’s no need to buy gold and gold stocks.

If you have doubts, gold exposure should be your very first course of action.

But what else should you be doing?

What will the reset look like?

What other investment strategies might work as leaders try to scare people into thinking these changes MUST be made in 2021? That they need to save the world. Not just from COVID-19…not just from climate change…but from the implosion of the financial system itself.

Aftermath will walk you through what we think will happen now that we have a set date etched in stone…

‘History is a hard mistress…’Aftermath will start by giving you the absolutely crucial historical context for the coming reset event. The more you take in, the harder it will be to deny what’s coming. You’ll journey through geopolitical rivalries, nationalism and trade wars, debt and deficits, behavioural economics, robo-investing, income inequality, systemic risk, and the rise of a new international monetary system.

will start by giving you the absolutely crucial historical context for the coming reset event. The more you take in, the harder it will be to deny what’s coming. You’ll journey through geopolitical rivalries, nationalism and trade wars, debt and deficits, behavioural economics, robo-investing, income inequality, systemic risk, and the rise of a new international monetary system. It may seem dense but DO NOT skip through this to the recommendations. Knowledge of context is power. Especially when so many are ignorant on these matters. Some of the content of this book will shock the most seasoned investors. However, you can take comfort knowing that once prepared, you’ll not be shocked as events unfold in the years ahead.

In a section from page 12, you’ll discover the horrifying potential scope of the coming reset. According to Jim, every bank, brokerage and business will ‘go dark’ for a period.

According to Jim, every bank, brokerage and business will ‘go dark’ for a period. ‘A house in Langley Woods…’ Beginning in 2003, Jim was on the frontlines of global financial warfare, working at CIA headquarters and in the field. His projects involved insider trading in advance of terror attacks, predictive analytics using market data, and national security implications of foreign investment in the US, among others.

Beginning in 2003, Jim was on the frontlines of global financial warfare, working at CIA headquarters and in the field. His projects involved insider trading in advance of terror attacks, predictive analytics using market data, and national security implications of foreign investment in the US, among others. In Aftermath , Jim reveals what happened in the secure Virginia compound…which ‘higher ups’ wanted to shut his project down in 2013…and how his years at the heart of the intelligence community helped him develop the ‘threat detector’ that’s screaming right now.

, Jim reveals what happened in the secure Virginia compound…which ‘higher ups’ wanted to shut his project down in 2013…and how his years at the heart of the intelligence community helped him develop the ‘threat detector’ that’s screaming right now. Vision of a post-reset world. What will it look like? And which four key industries could rise from the ashes? You’ll find out from page 44 onwards…

What will it look like? And which four key industries could rise from the ashes? You’ll find out from page 44 onwards… The US debt death-spiral that almost makes the coming reset a fait accompli. Physicists call what’s coming a phase transition. Mathematicians call it hyper-synchronicity. Wall Street analysts call it a black swan, without necessarily understanding the dynamics behind it. Jim and I call it ‘inevitable’…

Physicists call what’s coming a phase transition. Mathematicians call it hyper-synchronicity. Wall Street analysts call it a black swan, without necessarily understanding the dynamics behind it. Jim and I call it ‘inevitable’… Three strategies to prepare and preserve wealth for a possible ‘lost decade’… This alone, from page 69, is worth reading the book immediately for. How should you prepare…and in some cases even potentially profit…while everyone else is struggling in what could be the longest period of low growth you will have seen in your lifetime?

This alone, from page 69, is worth reading the book immediately for. How should you prepare…and in some cases even potentially profit…while everyone else is struggling in what could be the longest period of low growth you will have seen in your lifetime? Jim gives you three strategies to put in place for a ‘slow growth portfolio’, which provides steady yields, hedges inflation, and offers the chance to ‘bottom fish’ when the timing is right. Says Jim in the book: ‘Patient investors can wait out the debt denouement and avoid pitfalls that will ensnare others.’

It’s important to point out that Jim has a proven knack for being on the right side of history with momentous events.

In 1980, he helped the Carter administration negotiate an end to the Iran hostage crisis, saving 53 American lives.

In the 1990s, Jim helped the Fed wind down Long-Term Capital Management, averting a collapse of the global financial system.

After 9/11, Jim was tapped by the CIA to assist on a counter-terrorism project called Project Prophesy. He created a system to detect terrorist attacks before they happened by decoding complex financial signals.

On 7 August 2006, Prophesy’s system uncovered warning signs of an impending terrorist attack. Three days later in London, a plot to blow up 10 US passenger jets was thwarted. Twenty-four Pakistani extremists were arrested.

In 2005 and 2006, Jim went on a lecture tour, warning of a new looming financial crisis. In an interview with Business Insider, he later explained:

‘I went down to the Treasury and said “look, this crisis is going to get worse, here’s what you need to do: call all the hedge funds, tell them to give you all their positions in machine readable form, put it into a matrix, hire IBM Global Services.” ‘I was completely ignored…’

We all know what happened next.

The result was the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

And now Jim’s latest call looks about to become reality…

What will be the excuse for this reset?

Honestly, it doesn’t really matter.

It might be something virus-related if COVID-19 is still in the world and wreaking havoc.

It might be a ‘Green New Deal’.

Most likely, they’ll muddle both together.

As Al Gore said at the recent reset ‘launch party’:

‘The climate crisis is an opportunity to … reduce the death rate from pandemics, by the way … So, this is a time for a reset to fix a bunch of challenges…’

At the World Economic Forum’s June meeting, speaker after speaker cited climate change and environmental sustainability as key reasons for radical economic change.

New regulations. New restrictions on economic activity. New wealth taxes and expansive government programs.

For example, Haskins writes:

‘Sharan Burrow, the general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), said, “We want an end to the profit-at-all-costs mentality, because if we don’t build an economic future within a sustainable framework in which we are respectful of our planetary boundaries, and the need to change our energy and technology systems, then we will not have a living planet for human beings.”’

UN Secretary-General António Guterres continued:

‘The Great Reset is a welcome recognition that this human tragedy must be a wake-up call. We must build more equal, inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient in the face of pandemics, climate change and the many other global changes we face.’

And the king of climate change, Al Gore, recently used the term ‘Great Reset’ in an interview on NBC’s Today television show.

‘So, I think this is a time for a “Great Reset”. We’ve got to fix a lot of these problems that have been allowed to fester for way too long.’

If these comments don’t freak the hell out of you, THEY SHOULD!

At the start of the year, this was a lone prediction from Jim Rickards and myself.

As we head to the end of 2020, it’s being shouted from the rooftops by the elites themselves!

THE FIRST RESET? The Rosetta Stone records the achievements of Egyptian pharaoh Ptolemy V Epiphanes. These include something called a ‘debt jubilee’. It records how Ptolemy declared all debts, then known as ‘slates’, to be ‘wiped clean’. And all debt slaves, known as ‘peons’, were freed.

It’s on.

It’s happening.

It’s time to prepare while you still can.

Ever wondered what ‘wiping the slates clean’ really means?

Ever bothered to find out what’s written on the Rosetta Stone — the key that allowed us to unlock the secrets of ancient languages?

These refer to ancient financial resets.

The world used to know them as debt jubilees — when all the debt record slates were wiped clean and all debt slaves were released from their bondage.

These resets occurred for the same reason as those last century — to prevent a crisis and the uproar that goes with it. To create a new workable system.

And…most importantly…to ensure the elites that make the rules STAY elite.

They’re ADMITTING to you…in plain language…that the next one is coming

We won’t know the full details until the reset is rolled out at Davos in January.

But we know a general framework. And it looks scary.

Haskins concludes:

‘By combining many of the money-printing strategies endorsed by Modern Monetary Theory economists with global Green New Deal-like policies and corporate cronyism, the elites at the World Economic Forum can effectively control economic activity on a scale that has never been achieved.’

As Jim details in his latest book, Aftermath, Reset 1922 was the first really effective reset that the elites pulled off last century. Just like Reset 2021, it came in the wake of a great global crisis — the worst war so far in human history.

It was the Genoa Economic and Financial Conference.

Thirty-four nations participated in the conclave, held in the Palazzo di San Giorgio in Genoa, Italy.

In the wake of the First World War, this reset featured the economic reconstruction of Europe…and the status of reparations and relations with the relatively new Soviet Russian regime.

Happy men, after carrying out Reset 1922

at the Genoa Conference.

The next reset was the biggest of the 20th century.

The Second World War was used as cover for Reset 1944. That was at the United Nations Monetary and Financial Conference of 44 nations, better known as Bretton Woods.

You’ll probably recognise the name. It was held at the Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

To say the Bretton Woods system established a new monetary order is an understatement.

This was where the elites ensured everything would stay in their favour for the next 70 years.

In one meeting, they set up a new system of rules, regulations and procedures for all the major economies of the world.

The aim stated in the press was ‘economic stability’.

It always is!

But Bretton Woods established the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank…and in doing so created the actual institutions that could formally carry out the next reset when needed.

And now we get the Davos Accord 2021

I don’t know it’ll be called that for certain, but I’d bet money on it.

The thing to know about these momentous events, when the rules of the game of economics are rewritten, is that they create financial trends which cost some people their entire wealth, while enriching others.

The Great Depression gives you a good picture.

That truly was a life or death financial calamity.

As economist JK Galbraith put it: ‘Some people were hungry in 1930 and 1931 and 1932. Others were tortured by the fear that they might go hungry.’

A mammoth 90% was wiped from the New York stock market.

At one point, 32 million Americans alone had no income at all!

By 1933, one in three breadwinners were unemployed in Australia.

Income from Australian exports cratered. Local industries came to a standstill.

Government slashed spending by 20%.

‘Should men now go without the necessities of life in order that the international money ring should have its pound of flesh?’ Labor premier Jack Lang asked at the time.

This is the wealth destruction that occurs when the elites come for their pound of flesh.

But…

There are things you can do to give yourself a good chance of that not happening to YOU. To protect yourself…even as the bread lines and dole queues grow…

These are outlined in Aftermath.

Also…

You can potentially enhance your personal portfolio to a great degree…even as others are having their wealth eroded.

But you’ve GOT to make sure you’re on the right side of this…

Jim Rickards wrote Aftermath to show you exactly how to do this.

What you’ll see pretty early on is that they’ve been preparing for this for years.

‘“Incoherent” is the exact word used by both Ben Bernanke, former Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and John Lipsky, former acting Managing Director of the IMF, in separate conversations with me,’ says Jim.

‘I spoke to Bernanke in Seoul, South Korea on May 27, 2015 and to Lipsky just a few months later in New York City. Each used the world “incoherent” to describe the international monetary system. I’ve never heard either one of them use that word publicly.’

The point is this…

When they try and make things ‘coherent’ again next year, you need to be ready .

Aftermath: Seven Secrets of Wealth Preservation in the Coming Chaos shows you how.

I’ve read hundreds of investment books. In 2018 I wrote my own, called How the Euro Dies.

But I’ve never seen anything quite as prescient as this.

Jim and former

Congressman Ron Paul Jim with former Fed chair

Ben Bernanke in Korea Jim with former Treasury secretary

Tim Geithner

Remember: Jim’s history and connections get him into the same room as some of the biggest elites on the planet.

‘I set up a one-on-one meeting with another member of the network,’ says Jim in his book. ‘His name is Zhu Min, the former Deputy Governor of China’s Central Bank. Until recently, he served as Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.’

That doesn’t mean they spill their guts to him. Far from it. But, according to Jim, in many cases it’s more about what they DON’T say than what they do.

According to Jim, Zhu is a brilliant guy. He’s pleasant and comes across as well-meaning.

But there’s no doubt in Jim’s mind that he’s also a member of the elite network preparing to impose the imminent reset.

Jim’s quest in writing Aftermath also led to another, frankly, incredible meeting.

You don’t get much higher in the elite echelons than a face-to-face summit with the head of Bilderberg.

‘We met at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, and he was very eager to get my take on the euro as a currency. I was happy to provide it, of course, in exchange for some valuable intelligence,’ says Jim.

Jim insists he did not have horns.

Or a sinister cape. Or a white cat purring on his lap.

He even gave Jim a nice gift when they parted ways — a blue Swedish vase.

But Jim stresses this…

‘My point is, I came away from all three meetings convinced of one thing. When the next crisis hits, the elites are planning to freeze the financial system, and they’ll replace it with a new system, one not based on the US dollar. ‘When that happens, we’ll wake up to a very strange and disturbing new reality.’

What might that reality look like?

It’s all in Aftermath: Seven Secrets of Wealth Preservation in the Coming Chaos.

Now, it should be pointed out that Jim Rickards is not licensed to give direct investment advice here in Australia.

But I am. My name is Nick Hubble, and I’m the Australian co-editor of Jim Rickards’ Strategic Intelligence Australia. I can tell you there’s not a single piece of advice in Aftermath I wouldn’t wholeheartedly give to my own readers, friends and family. Like:

Why you should avoid less liquid ETFs and those with exotic features, such as inverse performance or leverage. These products will not find ready buyers in a market crash.

These products will not find ready buyers in a market crash. Why you should maintain a specific, and quite high, cash allocation at all times. Hint: It reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio and gives you ‘dry powder’ to shop for bargains in the aftermath of a crash.

Hint: It reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio and gives you ‘dry powder’ to shop for bargains in the aftermath of a crash. How to best use gold in the event that a futures market meltdown results in account freezes or exchange closures.

in the event that a futures market meltdown results in account freezes or exchange closures. How much — if ANY — should you have invested in private equity right now?

Why you should build a mini ‘barbell portfolio’. I’ve also written a fair bit on this strategy. How does an investor prepare for a world that could be inflationary or deflationary? Find out on page 151.

I’ve also written a fair bit on this strategy. How does an investor prepare for a world that could be inflationary or deflationary? Find out on page 151. How to prepare your portfolio for a new breed of ‘asset-backed currencies’.

Investment secret #3 on page 97 is VITAL: How to put on your ‘reset glasses’ so you see when it’s happening…and WHAT’S happening…before everyone else.

How to put on your ‘reset glasses’ so you see when it’s happening…and WHAT’S happening…before everyone else. ‘Don’t worry! The market will come back!’ How a range of cognitive biases lumped under the heading of ‘denial’ — including the ostrich effect, post-purchase rationalisation, and selective perception — will cause professional AND ordinary investors to ignore the next crisis until it’s far too late. DON’T MAKE THE SAME MISTAKE!

How a range of cognitive biases lumped under the heading of ‘denial’ — including the ostrich effect, post-purchase rationalisation, and selective perception — will cause professional AND ordinary investors to ignore the next crisis until it’s far too late. DON’T MAKE THE SAME MISTAKE! How to ‘bank run-proof’ your wealth. We’re all familiar with the so-called ‘run on the bank’. Runs begin quietly, with a few depositors getting nervous about the solvency of the bank. They line up to get their cash before the bank closes its doors. Soon word spreads and the line gets longer.

We’re all familiar with the so-called ‘run on the bank’. Runs begin quietly, with a few depositors getting nervous about the solvency of the bank. They line up to get their cash before the bank closes its doors. Soon word spreads and the line gets longer. The bank projects an air of confidence and gives cash to depositors, who request it as long as they can, but soon the cash runs out.

Aftermath’s most shocking reveal is that a certain kind of stealth bank run is ALREADY UNDERWAY. And it shows you what you should be doing right now before it becomes mainstream news. Prepare to have your mind blown on page 195…

Overall, some may come away from Aftermath a bit shaken.

Especially given what was still conjecture while the book was written has just been CONFIRMED

But big news events since 2007 will start to make a whole lot more sense to you.

For instance, Jim believes the elites have been conducting a series of dry runs for the coming reset for years.

Look at Cyprus, for example.

Mass panic at the banks in Cyprus.

You’ll remember that in 2012 and 2013, the Cypriot economy was in complete financial chaos. Its banks were reeling.

The IMF stepped in and loaned Cyprus $10 billion, but the loan came with strings.

Says Jim…

‘Now pay attention, because this is precisely what they’re going to do, but imagine it on a global scale.’

In exchange for the capital injection, the IMF demanded control over the Cypriot banking system.

More specifically, the IMF froze the entire system.

Literally every bank in the country.

It did that to ensure the IMF’s demands were met, including strict capital controls.

How did all this impact regular citizens?

Their local ATMs went dark.

Even the bank branches closed, permanently in some cases. Citizens could not withdraw cash. They couldn’t even transfer funds from one account to the other.

What came next? Wealth extraction on a grand scale.

The IMF basically stole billions in cash from the Cypriot bank accounts.

At the time, a Daily Mail headline called it ‘bank robbery’.

How did the elites justify this? They called it a levy.

The price citizens had to pay for their government’s missteps.

Keep in mind these asset confiscations were done at the balance sheet level with the institutions themselves.

They never had to confiscate individual accounts. They froze every account by controlling a handful of the country’s biggest banks.

I want you to imagine that on a GLOBAL SCALE

Because that’s what Jim and I believe is about to happen when this reset gets rolled out.

And, as Aftermath will show you in grisly detail, it will be a highly coordinated global attack on the entire system simultaneously.

You’ll get a vivid picture of how it could start to play out in 2021…

Specific ways to protect yourself…

And what the world could look like when the dust settles.

I can think of no other more vital book to have in your hands right now.

I’d like to personally mail you a physical copy of Aftermath: Seven Secrets of Wealth Preservation in the Coming Chaos.

All I ask in return is that you take a subscription — with a no-obligation, 30-day trial period — of our newsletter, Jim Rickards’ Strategic Intelligence Australia.

This is absolutely a ‘try before you fully commit to a subscription’ deal.

We don’t want you locked into anything before you’ve had time to go over the entire archive and live recommendation portfolio.

You’ll have 30 days to do that. Then, if you don’t wish to stay with us, simply let us know and we will cancel your subscription for a full refund.

Even if you do that, you can keep your personal physical copy of Aftermath, with Jim’s and my compliments.

I really think you’ll stick with us though.

The official subscription price is just $149 a year.

Given everything I’ve shown you about Jim, the contacts he has, and the controversial calls he’s got spot on, $149 is a paltry sum to have his ongoing guidance in 2020 and beyond.

Especially when it gets you Aftermath.

But, with Australian publication of this vital book, we’re going to cut that first-year price to just $69

Just $69 will get you Aftermath, and a full 12 months of Jim Rickards’ Strategic Intelligence Australia.

Should you stay on for year two, you’ll be renewed at the official price of $149, unless we hear from you.

Think about that price.

$69.

That’s virtually nothing.

Think about the stakes here.

As Jim says in the book, ‘the coming crisis is as predictable as spring rain.’

You know it’s coming.

You just might not realise the magnitude of it. Or what you should be doing now to protect yourself.

Aftermath will educate you on that.

Strategic Intelligence will be your guide to turn to as it all unfolds.

With our guarantee that you can read and keep the book, scour the archive for every current Strategic Intelligence Australia recommendation, and STILL receive a refund of the $69 subscription price if you’re so inclined…

…I would say this should be a fairly easy decision for you.

There’s one more essential add-on you’ll receive if you take up a subscription with the 30-day trial period right now.

Something you cannot buy on Amazon, Booktopia or in Dymocks…

EXCLUSIVE BONUS CHAPTER Aftermath Australia

The coming reset will bring to a catastrophic end the biggest and longest bull market in American stock market history.

Check this chart out…

Source: Deutsch Bank

In the bulk of Aftermath, Jim examines what the end of this bull market might look like on a global scale.

But when it comes to analysing the implications of this new global downturn…and potential reset…Australia is by far the most interesting country in the world. And I can’t wait to explain why.

That’s why I’ve contributed a bonus chapter to Aftermath, designed to bring Jim’s message home to Australia specifically.

To start, very simply, we happen to have a whole load of very good gold mining companies. Miners who produce gold here in Australia and sell their production at the Aussie dollar gold price.

At the time of writing, gold looks set to be touching an 8.6-year high. Average total costs for well-run miners are around $1,300 an ounce (although they obviously differ individually). Margins could soon be stratospheric if gold goes as high post-reset as Jim predicts in Aftermath.

Even more favourable for gold miners now is the plunging oil price. Energy makes up a large proportion of costs for gold miners. A combination of declining costs and rising revenue works wonders on profit margins.

While gold mining stocks can be highly volatile and risky, we believe they could be one of the very best sectors in the market mid-reset. I would guess that the Aussie gold sector could be one of the most successful on the planet in the early 2020s.

But what about the wider economy?

How would our economy react in a global reset scenario?

And what kind of seat might we have at the bargaining table at Davos in January?

Today, Australia’s fate is determined by three things when it comes to a future currency reset. Our geopolitical position as allies of the UK and US. Our economic ties to Asia. And, most importantly, our commodity-driven economy.

You probably noticed those also happen to be the three most important factors in determining Australia’s general welfare, regardless of any currency reset.

That’s why I say Australia is the most interesting nation to think about when it comes to a currency reset. More is at stake here than just about anywhere, because currency resets specifically affect those things, which Australia relies on for its prosperity and security.

Do we have the same protections that allowed us to avoid a recession in 2008?

Would our government have a seat at the table when Reset 2021 is hashed out?

How would our Big Four banks…already under siege…hold up during a global monetary reset event? (I’ll even let you in on something very few Aussies know…that the Fed actually ‘rescued’ some of our banks during the last GFC…)

Will our economic ties to China be a help or a hindrance as this all plays out?

What are some Australia-specific ways to protect yourself?

And what are some Australia-specific investments that could actually thrive when everything else is falling? (You’ll see I’ve identified five.)

I answer those questions in BONUS CHAPTER: Aftermath Australia.

You could even posit that THIS CHAPTER ALONE is worth $69, let alone the whole book and 12 months of Strategic Intelligence.

EPILOGUE ‘Excuse me sir, may I MUG you?’

The time to speculate is over.

We now know this is happening.

The recent publicity barrage has been like a criminal giving you a polite phone call, telling you he’s going to mug you in one week’s time.

The World Economic Forum (sponsor of the Davos conference in Switzerland every January) has decided to devote its January 2021 conference to the Great Reset.

This will be a globalist reset.

The people and institutions behind it are Al Gore, the United Nations, the IMF, and CEOs of major globalist firms.

They are promoting what they call greater ‘equity’ and ‘fairness’.

That’s elite code for transferring wealth from developed-market economies to developing economies, many of which are quite corrupt.

It’s also code for the climate change agenda and new ‘social contracts’ in areas such as education, labour regulation, and world taxation.

As you’ll see in Aftermath, a new form of world money controlled by the IMF will not be far behind.

This reset will be the end of capitalism and personal freedom as you’ve known it…and the beginning of an elite top-down system that taxes your wealth and limits your opportunities.

The elites are using the COVID-19 pandemic as a cover for pushing this all through.

Just as they have done during great crises since the beginning of time.

They are pushing fear.

When people are fearful, they are more open to radical change without fully understanding what those changes mean.

The clichéd quote to use is from globalist Rahm Emanuel, who once said, ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste.’

I’d prefer to finish with a line from Orwell’s Animal Farm:

‘All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.’

Don’t be mugged.

Arm yourself with the right knowledge. Click on the link below. And be ready for Reset 2021.

Thanks for reading.

Nick Hubble,

Managing Editor, Strategic Intelligence Australia

