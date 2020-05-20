Sultan Resources Finds Promising Rock Chips — SLZ Share Price Rises

Another day, another big find for a junior gold explorer!

Sultan Resources Ltd [ASX:SLZ] has surged 38% in early morning trade today. The rise in share price has come on the back of a significant soil sampling find.

Their Big Hill project has demonstrated promising gold and copper mineralisation. Granted, it’s still early days.

But it’s exactly the kind of result the company needs to push ahead.

Timely acquisition

Exploration is a tricky endeavour, especially at the early stages. So, seeing these strong results so early into their program is vital for Sultan.

Plus, it may just be the beginning of an even bigger find. The company is still awaiting results for two other nearby projects.

Not to mention the fact that Sultan only acquired the rights to these projects on 18 March…

A detail that was clearly front of mind for Chairman, Jeremy King, as he notes:

‘Receipt of such outstanding soil and rock chip results within weeks of shareholders approving the acquisition is a timely reward. To have such high grade gold and copper results returned from within new large scale soil anomalies, coincident with the right rock types, porphyry style alteration and mineralisation, all sitting above a large magnetic complex confirms the Big Hill area as one with significant potential.’

Now, the challenge will be to deliver on that potential with some drilling. A development that shareholders will be keenly awaiting in the near future.

All that glitters

Keep in mind though, in this market, Sultan is still a very risky play.

You’ve got to have fortitude to dabble with junior miners. They’re about as volatile as stocks can get. Especially when it comes to gold.

With that said, if you’re looking for simpler ways to invest in the yellow metal, we can help.

Editor of The Daily Reckoning Australia, Shae Russell, has written a comprehensive report on the matter. Detailing some of the easiest and arguably best ways to get involved in gold. And given its recent form, it’s hard to overlook it.

For all the details, get your copy of Shae’s report right here.

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For The Daily Reckoning Australia