Why Tassal Group Shares Fell Today

What happened to the Tassal share price?

Shares of Tassal Group Limited [ASX: TGR] fell over 8% today. Tassal is a salmon farmer and related product distributor. It farms its salmon in Tasmania. The stock is still up over the last year, however

Why did TGR shares drop?

Tassal went into a trading halt yesterday. It later announced it was raising $80 million dollars via an institutional placement to fund a growth strategy. The company is trying to produce more salmon to meet a growing market for its products. Tassal is looking to raise a further $20 million from its existing shareholders.

What now for Tassal Group?

The stock is down largely because the company is issuing over 17 million new shares. This means future earnings from the company will be distributed across a larger base. A fall in the price often occurs after a company announces it is raising money by issuing stock because of this reason. Medium term, Tassal is an interesting stock to see how the market prices in the growth from the company’s expansion plans and how it progresses.

Regards

Callum Newman

Callum Newman

Callum Newman

Callum Newman is the editor of The Daily Reckoning and Associate Editor of Cycles, Trends and Forecasts. He also hosts The Daily Reckoning Podcast. Originally graduating with a degree in Communications, Callum decided financial markets were far more fascinating than anything Marshall McLuhan (the ‘medium is the message’) ever came up with. Today Callum spends his day reading and researching why currencies, commodities and stocks move like they do. So far he’s discovered it’s often in a way you least expect. To have Callum’s thoughts and insights on the current state of the currency, commodities and stock markets delivered straight to your inbox, take out a free subscription to The Daily Reckoning here.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
Letters will be edited for clarity, punctuation, spelling and length. Abusive or off-topic comments will not be posted. We will not post all comments.
If you would prefer to email the editor, you can do so by sending an email to letters@dailyreckoning.com.au