Terrorists, Blowhards, and an Oil Price Spike

2018 is setting up to be an incredible year for oil.

Last week the price of oil hit its highest level since 2014.

West Texas Intermediate crude reached US$69.56 a barrel. This time last year it was trading at around US$50.

Naturally, US petrol prices are heading up, causing headaches for consumers.

In response, US President Donald Trump jumped on Twitter to say:

‘Oil prices are [sic] Very High! No good and will not be accepted!’

But even the US president can’t control the price of oil. No one can over the long term.

That’s what makes oil so fascinating…and potentially profitable…right now.

I’ll explain…

Saudi Arabia and Russia tighten the screws

The Saudis and Russians are colluding to limit oil production and run down global inventory levels. They’ve mostly done what they need to do in order to achieve this.

But the Wall Street Journal reports that they’re not going to ease off the brakes.

Last week officials from some of the major crude producers met in Jeddah and agreed to keep a tight grip on output for the rest of 2018.

However, OPEC and Russia can’t control oil any more than the US president.

There are too many producers outside the club, such as Norway and the UK, to allow for this.

And, of course, there’s the United States.

Theoretically the US can ramp up production and address any shortfall that develops to limit the oil price.

But is this true in practice?

I noted last week that there may be bottlenecks and resource shortages developing in Texas that could crimp oil production.

Still, we can never be too sure of anything in such a massive market like oil — there are just so many players and factors involved.

So, where else can we look for clues as to where oil is heading?

The world’s largest oilfield services companies is a good place to start…

Oil is at risk of a supply crunch

Schlumberger Ltd [NYSE:SLB] is one of the largest oil service companies in the world. It’s been in business for nearly a century.

Having just released its latest earnings report, management at the company has flagged the same point I’ve made recently: The dramatic underinvestment in oil production since 2014 is going to bite hard.

That day appears to be getting closer. Schlumberger says Angola, Norway, Mexico, Malaysia and China have seen noticeable production declines over the last year. And it puts Libya and Nigeria at full capacity.

This is especially interesting because Reuters reported yesterday that a terrorist group has attacked a pipeline in Libya.

The state oil firm says between 70,000–100,000 barrels of oil a day were knocked out. It doesn’t say how long it’ll be before production is back at full capacity.

Regardless, this not only leaves a big question mark over the stability of Libya and its oil exports, it worsens the supply issue too.

Yet Libya is not the only producer under pressure.

Around the oil world and back to the starting point

Venezuela is another example of how bad things can get. The regime there has ruined the economy.

The situation in Venezuela has sent oil output into ‘freefall’ according to Schlumberger.

Meanwhile, Iran may come under international sanctions next month too, curbing oil exports in turn.

Schlumberger says that leaves only five places that can relieve any short-term supply issues right now: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Russia, and the US.

So we’re back to OPEC and Russia versus the US.

OPEC and Russia want to hold production down. But US shale drillers can take advantage of the high price this creates.

That means the world, largely unwittingly, has made an all-in bet on US oil companies to keep the price of oil down and supply flowing.

To date, US producers have proven they’re up for the challenge, with US production booming.

But with global inventories going lower, the margin for error is not high here.

In my view, this makes oil stocks a compelling trade to study right now.

I believe a strong global economy will keep oil demand robust. That should, all else being equal, limit the downside of energy stocks.

But the upside could be huge if oil moves into a sustained and sharp break higher.

This scenario is very possible; the ingredients for this to happen are already present.

In fact, it may only take the perception that oil is at risk of a severe supply problem to see some form of panic buying and/or hoarding taking place.

Oil is the lifeblood of the modern economy.

Even at current prices a lot of producers will have very good margins. That can give the big players good cash flow to go out and buy small, promising projects and assets.

An increase in merger and acquisition activity here would not surprise me either.

That said, this situation won’t last indefinitely. As I see it, the time to be buying oil stocks is now.

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia