The Advantage to Send the US Economy Soaring

Did you see the news?

Large copper miner OZ Minerals Ltd [ASX:OZL] has gone shopping. It’s announced a deal to buy smaller Brazilian copper play Avanco Resources Ltd [ASX:AVB].

Shareholders in AVB shouldn’t be complaining. The offer price represents a 118% premium to the last closing price.

Your Daily Reckoning Australia service has made the case several times over the last year that the bigger mining stocks would go looking for some juicy juniors to buy.

I don’t expect this trend to stop anytime soon. That’s one reason why I keep suggesting keeping your eyes out for the right sort of project that might appeal in the same way…

There’s no escaping the fact you have to do your homework here…and that you need a bit of luck.

I say that because there was nothing bullish about the chart of Avanco previous to the announcement…

Two commodities to be wary of…

The fact that this takeover bid took place in the copper sector should come as no surprise. The long-term outlook is very bullish — supply is dwindling worldwide.

If you’ve got the capital — and the patience — some strategic investments in this space now could potentially pay off in a big way over the next five years should everything go to plan.

Resource bull markets often run for years because nothing around mining happens fast. You can’t just switch on a mine.

You do need to get the fundamentals right, obviously. I’d say most commodities are worth a look at least, perhaps with the exception of two.

Iron ore is one of those.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd [ASX:FMG] is suffering on this front right now. The share price is falling into 52-week lows, in fact. Yesterday the company said it expects lower prices for its iron ore, having amended its full-year guidance.

Part of that is because of the price differential widening in the different grades. Fortescue’s is not the best.

In general, though, I’m wary of iron ore because there have been big investments in the commodity over the years.

The other exception is coal, which is a tricky proposition at present. Just yesterday, Rio Tinto Ltd [ASX:RIO] finalised its exit from the coal business.

This comes after it sold its remaining stake in an underground coal mine in Queensland for $2.25 billion.

There’s no doubt there’s still money to be made here, but is it worth the risk?

Environmental funds and concerns aren’t going away. There’s no guarantee that global coal reserves are capable of being fully monetised.

It might be less stressful to focus on the commodity with better environmental cred: natural gas.

The Truth behind Australia’s Trillion Dollar ‘Debt Bomb’… ...and the Hidden Opportunity You don’t need us to tell you about Australia’s debt. We’re at record levels in this country. Do you stay out of the market and keep your cash on the sidelines? Or do you get

in on the action? You will know exactly what to do by the end of this report… To download this FREE report right now — plus, to take out a subscription to the free e-letter Daily Reckoning Australia — simply enter your email address in the box below and click ‘Sign Me Up for Free’. Privacy Statement We will collect and handle your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

A tale of two countries

Rod Sims, the Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), was in Sydney yesterday saying that high energy costs were the biggest crisis facing Australia.

That would be consistent with what a lot of corporate managers are saying in regards to their cost base.

The one benefit of high prices is that it gives every gas explorer and producer incentive to go find more.

Australia’s high gas prices are in stark contrast to what’s happening in the US right now.

They’re producing so much natural gas that it’s driven prices well below $3 per million British thermal units. It’s down 27% from the high it hit in January at the peak of the North American winter.

This is hugely important.

Cheap natural gas is a huge boon for consumers. Obviously US citizens who pay for it to heat their homes get a cheaper deal. But just as important are the manufacturers who get cheap energy.

This gives the US a massive advantage over other countries.

It’s another reason why I don’t see the US economy or stock market getting derailed anytime soon.

Cheap energy will translate into higher profits.

It’s also going to help the US trade deficit as America exports more LNG.

That’s a strategic advantage many countries would love to have.

Take the UK at the moment. It’s dispelling Russian diplomats over the spy poisoning scandal.

However, at the same time, it’s been forced to import Russian gas to cover the brutal winter over there.

That may turn into a delicate balancing act in the future considering the latest news from the UK North Sea. A report cited in Reuters on Monday says oil production from the North Sea is highly likely to begin declining again from next year after a brief recovery over the last few years.

One wonders if the UK’s shale resources might have a bigger chance of getting extracted under this scenario…or if American LNG tankers start crossing the Atlantic.

Either way, you can see the advantage for an economy when it can supply its domestic market with low-cost energy.

The US gets a tick here. Australia and the UK…not so much.

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia