The Asteroid Rush and the March to War…

In 2020, NASA disclosed that it’s tapping Nokia to build the first cellular communications network on the Moon.

The aim:

‘“Reliable, resilient and high-capacity communications networks will be key to supporting sustainable human presence on the lunar surface,” Nokia’s chief technology officer Marcus Weldon said.’

What you won’t find much discussion of, however, is the motivation behind it. It’s all about securing access to land’s commodities.

This is the main reason why humans fight each other — and the reason our wars will eventually be taken into space.

The nations that monopolise the commodities of land, wield the greatest power and wealth.

Here’s one example…

Currently, 90% of the world’s rare earth metals (REM) are produced in China.

Between 2004 and 2017, China accounted for 80% of US rare earth imports.

It’s one reason the US Department of Defense worked to bolster domestic production. And why Australia recently announced an investment of $240 million to critical minerals projects.

All a bid to end reliance on China as global tensions intensify.

Both Russia and Ukraine are also rare earth mineral powerhouses — the war is hitting the global supply chain hard.

The Moon, however, is said to have a treasure trove of REMs.

Hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth.

All waiting to be claimed…by force if necessary.

Helium, silicon, iron, magnesium, calcium, aluminium, manganese, and titanium are all in abundance on the Moon.

With a mass of 73sq tonnes, removal of one metric tonne of material each day would barely make a dent.

At that rate, it would take 220 million years to deplete 1% of the Moon’s mass.

Moon mining would be controversial, sure. But no more so than mines on Earth.

It could be argued as a safer ‘environmentally friendly’ option.

Further, Psyche — a giant asteroid three times farther away from the Sun than the Earth — is also abundant in minerals.

It’s one of the largest asteroids flying in the asteroid belt, and it’s a monster — some 200km (120 miles) in diameter.

Psyche is spruiked to be worth a potential US$700 quintillion and abundant in gold, iron, and nickel.

If you’re struggling to work out what a quintillion is (I know I am), US$700 quintillion can be divvied up between everyone alive on Earth today, and everyone would be US$93 billion richer.

In August 2022, NASA’s Psyche spacecraft will start its long journey to Psyche. The estimated date of arrival is some time in 2026.

The spacecraft will map and study the asteroid to assess if the asteroid is the core of a planetesimal — (basically, the first building block of a planet).

But clearly the motivation is more akin to a 21st century gold rush:

‘Mitch Hunter-Scullion, founder of the UK-based Asteroid Mining Company, tells the BBC that this is definitively the next industry “boom”. ‘“Once you set up the infrastructure then the possibilities are almost infinite,” he said. “There’s an astronomical amount of money to be made by those bold enough to rise to the challenge of the asteroid rush.”’

In 1966 an outer space treaty was created, giving a basic framework on international space law. Evidently foreseeing future scenarios for war.

This included limits on any one country declaring ownership of a celestial body.

However, when Trump was in power, he signed an executive order stating the US has the right to explore and use resources from outer space.

The order also said the US did not see space as a common area for resources and didn’t need permission of international agreements to ‘get started’.

This fits with everything we know about the real estate cycle and the longer Kondratieff Wave (K-wave).

K-waves are long commodity cycles — technology waves.

It’s all about raw materials that fall under increasing demand from innovation and population growth.

These cycles last 50–60 years (three real estate cycles).

Around 25 years of inflationary prices, and 25 years of deflation.

Think the Industrial Revolution of the 1770s.

Steam engine and railroads in the 1820s.

The birth of the steel industry and manufacturing in the 1870s.

The age of oil, electricity, and cars in the 1900s.

And the wave of computers, information technology, and robotics — which we are currently living with — is a move towards the future age of ‘technocracy’.

Securing the recourses for the rollout of the new technology brings rising prices, increased investment, and jobs.

Once the technology has been completed, however, the deflationary part of the cycle kicks in.

Numerous studies have uncovered a correlation between the K-wave peaks and war.

We’re on the upswing of a K-wave currently — set to peak later this decade (between 2025 and 2027).

This coincides with the peak of the current real estate cycle in 2026.

It also sets the stage for a spectacular build-up of global tensions and wealth creation.

If you have the knowledge, you can take advantage of it.

