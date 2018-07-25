The Coming Chaos in Energy

The summer days are coming to an end for me in Spain. I fly back home later this week. But for now I’m still scoping out the feel of Spain and Europe in general.

I can tell you there are plenty of trucks moving about through the village. Some of them are transporting pigs. The local paper reports that Spanish exports of ham are doing well of late.

Castilla is one of the regions that produces jamón. It’s a prized delicacy. The jamón you can buy in Australia is generally never as good as what you can get here. It’s delicious, and I have eaten far too much.

It’s always interesting the small observations you make as you travel.

I was in the café up the road the other day and read how the local authority here is replacing the ageing bus fleet with electric models.

Yet this is not only happening here in Spain.

California is rolling out electric school buses, electric garbage trucks and electric charging infrastructure.

The Golden State wants to lead the way on climate change.

They are not, however, getting much help from the US president.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump administration is doing everything it can to prevent tightening fuel emission standards for vehicles due to be released in the years 2022–25.

The federal government also wants to prevent California’s ability to set its own (higher) standards.

California is prepared to go to court with the federal government to fight over this.

You could call Trump’s position a victory for the fossil fuel industry in the short term.

But it will probably be part of the story of the industry’s decline. The economics up to now have meant most ‘green’ solutions have been higher cost, requiring subsidies.

But the forces slowly forming in oil could push gasoline and diesel prices to very high levels soon that will accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.

For example, the Environmental Protection Agency is about to review new rules around shipping that could drive diesel prices in the US much higher.

That’s going to cause a problem for truckers the world over that use the same fuel.

The global shipping fleet is about to enter the market in a big way because traditional — and high-polluting — maritime ‘bunker’ fuel no longer meets environmental standards due to take effect in 2020.

This is a problem the global refining industry must address. But there’s not much evidence of that happening.

The global oil business is not as simple as it’s often perceived to be. Different grades of crude oil are more suitable for the different refined products that reach consumers.

That’s partly why tankers full of Iranian oil sat idle and unsold in 2008 when the oil price spiked to over US$140 a barrel.

Refiners were bidding for the light, sweet grades.

We might be setting up for a similar dynamic fairly soon.

Not to mention the fact that the discoveries of conventional crude oil continue to fall to record lows.

But who’s going to spend the billions needed to find it?

After all, the debate is not if but when oil demand peaks.

The only private firms able to fund the really big offshore projects are the major oil companies like Chevron.

But even with Brent crude still over US$70, Chevron’s chief executive told the Financial Times recently that he’s not going to spend more money on exploration than already budgeted. His focus is on dividends for shareholders.

That’s leaving the onus on US shale producers to keep hitting production targets and finding more oil — most of which is exported.

However, there are two sets of crosshairs on US oil exports right now. They’re coming from Europe and China.

Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policy invites a retaliation from both Europe and China. Both are buyers of US crude.

A retaliatory tariff on US oil exports is a possibility. That could see Brent, the international oil benchmark, go up while the US West Texas Intermediate goes down.

That would hurt the very same American oil firms Donald Trump says he’s protecting from unfair trade. And, what’s more, the US oil industry will already see higher costs from more expensive steel that’s needed for the pipelines.

A lot of shale producers are not profitable, either. If their crude sells for less, it makes it harder for them to justify the ongoing capital spending that shale wells demand because they deplete so fast. That could stymie the projected US production numbers.

We also have the ongoing collapse of Venezuela and a US economic war on Iran. That’s two major producers under heavy pressure.

All told, the world’s oil industry looks increasing chaotic.

Volatility will be high.

But it appears the world is marching toward much higher crude prices next year and in 2020.

It may be the thing that finally kills the US bull market.