The Fed Just Increased Rates on Aussie Mortgages…

Hear that? That’s the sound of the US market adjusting to the idea of higher interest rates much sooner than it thought.

Normally the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting is a two-day affair. Given that a 0.25% increase to 1.75% was considered a certainty by the market, the Fed made the announcement overnight.

The Dow Jones closed down 0.18%. The S&P 500 did the same. The price of gold finished US$10 higher at US$1,332 (AU$1,713).

The Aussie dollar also moved higher, going from 76.92 US cents to 77.66 US cents this morning.

The minuscule decline in the US market overnight confirms that it was well prepared for the rate hike.

The 0.96% gain in the Aussie dollar, however, is a little surprising. Especially as Australia’s loss of its interest rate advantage (explained here in detail) normally pushes the Aussie dollar down.

For Aussie investors, though, I strongly suggest you get used to living in a world where our interest rate advantage is gone. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) setting a lower cash rate than the Federal Reserve’s fund rate is likely to be the ‘new normal’ for the next couple of years.

Fed chair Jerome Powell ‘confirmed’ that the Fed is likely to carry out a total of three rate hikes this year. So that’s one down, two to go.

Furthermore, based on the ‘dot plot’ market analysts like to use, the assumption was that, on top of three hikes in 2018, there’d be two more in 2019.

Assuming a 0.25% rise each time, that would bring the US cash rate to 3% by the end of next year.

However, Powell implied that the US is in for a much longer ‘tightening cycle’ than many think.

Using forward guidance — the Fed’s way of telling the market what to expect — Powell floated the idea of what the ‘neutral’ rate for the US would look like today. The neutral rate is the sweet spot for central bankers. It’s the magic number where rates are low enough to encourage gross domestic product growth but not so low as to push inflation higher. Perhaps the Fed would be better off unicorn hunting…

Based on the policy meeting overnight, there’s every chance the Fed will continue to raise rates into 2020. In other words, rather than another two years of interest rate up-moves, there are probably another three years of increases on the way. All this policy tightening is likely to lead the Fed to a neutral rate of 3.4–3.5% by the end of 2020.

Now, the neutral rate is something the Fed rarely discussed under the leadership of Janet Yellen. But it’s clear that, under the economic management of Powell, markets will need to prepare for higher rates.

Of course, these collective moves higher will have consequences for the US economy, as Jim explains in his article below.

Fed hikes, RBA won’t

Where does Australia’s tiny $1.5 trillion economy fit into the Fed’s decision?

Make no mistake, the RBA isn’t about to follow the Fed in bumping up rates anytime soon.

In both the February and March RBA policy meetings, Governor Philip Lowe emphasised that there would be no rate increase until consumer spending, wage growth and inflation all rose. All improvements which Lowe rather optimistically says will be ‘gradual’.

For the past three years, the Fed has been increasing rates. Over that same time, the RBA has lowered rates. In tightening, it appears as if the Fed is rushing the US economy towards recession. But that’s not likely to spur the RBA to lift rates.

The trend of the RBA following in the footsteps of the Fed was broken in 2009. This coincides with China’s spending boom, which helped prop up the Aussie economy.

Regardless, there are long-term implications of the Fed raising rates for Australians.

As the Fed increases rates, international funding for our banking system is likely to become more expensive.

In 2017, Aussie banks collectively held a total of $750 billion in offshore debt — debt from international lenders to fund the lending activities of Aussie banks. Given that 60% of assets on Aussie banks’ balance sheets is mortgage debt, depending on which country the banks are sourcing their funding from, overseas central banks increasing rates will ultimately make funding more expensive for Aussie banks.

Furthermore, there’s something that isn’t being discussed by the mainstream media: How rising rates in the US will impact emerging economies’ US dollar-denominated debt, especially in the case of China.

China is sitting on around US$1.2 trillion in US dollar-denominated loans. Each rate increase from the Fed starts to make these loans more expensive for China.

