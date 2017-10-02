The Gold ‘Bridge’ Forming Now

The Western Australian gold industry is sure hogging the headlines at the moment.

First the state government over there is snatching at the miners to help prop up its budget. Instead of scaring everyone off, chance has it that the Pilbara is the next hotspot for gold exploration.

Or is it?

There’s been a billion dollars in market value created on the idea, at least. Except it’s only based off some nuggets found. There’s not yet one drill hole in any of the prospects.

Hmm.

I feel a bit out of what’s been happening. I had last week off – despite keeping an eye on things from a distance.

There’s no doubt some of the junior gold explorers here have taken off like a rocket. One is up as much as 300% since July. Another went up 150% last week alone.

The Pilbara is famous for iron ore, not gold. But what an incredible boon to Western Australia if it comes to pass that it’s full of gold as well.

Fortescue Metal’s Nev Power is in today’s Australian saying it’s not a major focus for the company. But the company holds such a massive amount of land in the Pilbara, it would love nothing more than the vison to be true.

Old mining journalist Barry Fitzgerald says we’ll need a good six months to find out what the Pilbara can offer in terms of gold.

Opportunity might come knocking again…

When investors stop caring…

It shows that no matter what the macro backdrop happens to be, there’s nothing like the thought of finding oil or gold to send inverstors into a frenzy.

For this reason alone it’s worth having at least a working knowledge of gold’s history and the industry.

When these shares decide to fire, they can really go nuts.

Not everybody understands lithium or rare earths, but everybody gets gold in an instant.

Another gold stock to keep an eye on is Okapi Resources [ASX: OKR]. It listed on Thursday last week.

Okapi is not for the faint of heart. It’s Mumbasa exploration project is in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It raised money at 20 cents a share. It hit as high as 39 cents a share on Friday, before settling at 33 cents. Let’s see how it goes from here.

It shows me there’s a bit of risk appetitie around. The DRC isn’t exactly known for stability.

But if Okapi delivers some good news – watch it fly.

Gold might be returning to mainstream discussion a lot more in the future, and it’s in part thanks to cryptocurrenices.

One of the main selling points of most cryptos is they’re limited in supply. It’s built into their code. Yes, they can divided to very narrow chunks. But the crypto community is directly basing this on gold’s original appeal.

I’m actually developing a more of a bullish view of gold. If we accept that the US (petro)dollar regime is dying, as my colleague Jim Rickards suggests, it could be a rocky transition.

That gives gold the potential to become a “bridge” between the system that we have now, to the new one when China’s currency, the yuan, plays a bigger role.

Jim keeps banging his drum to say only gold powers (countries with a lot of gold) will have a seat at the international table for any crisis or transtion that happens.

I’m a lot more sympathetic to this viewpoint after spending some of my time off reading Yanis Varoufakis’s book Adults in the Room.

What a read…

Greece martyred to the debt gods

You might know the name: he was the Greek Finance Minister that took on the troika in 2015.

It’s a ripping read, and exposes again that the original Greek bailout was never about helping Greece.

It was entirely designed to bail out the idiotic French and German banking systems that couldn’t afford to write off their Greek debt holdings.

These banks were toast unless the EU pretended those Greek bonds actually had value, instead of the worthless promises they actually were.

European, especially Greek, taxpayers got screwed over to bail out the EU banks.

Everything after that was a cover up for the original con job.

And the European elite did everything they can to keep Greece in debt and in a position of extreme weakness.

Varoufakis main contention – that Greece needed debt restructuring – was the right one, and his plan to make it happen was credible.

But the whole sorry saga was never about the economics, it was always politics – at its most dirtiest, too.

One of the most telling anecodotes is when Varoufakis explains how China was prepared to lend Greece over a billion euros and invest significantly more in exchange for equity in a Greek port. Everything was in place – until someone in Berlin told Beijing to back off.

You can never truly seperate politics from economics. The fact that this political hack job sent Greeks into desperate poverty is an enduring disgrace.

Things might have been very different if Greece had a significant alternative to fund the government.

In fact, one wonders what Greece might have done had cryptocurrencies been more established at the time. Varoufakis was forced to consider a quick alternative currency system if Greece left the euro.

Ceraintly, Greece would have had more bargaining power with a hoard of gold in reserve. It could have issued Greek bonds backed with gold to entice private investment. It could have propped up its ailing banks with it to restore confidence.

It could have told the EU to shove the euro, haircut every bondholder, and in the following carnage, launch a new drachma with gold backing.

Who knows? It’s an instructive example that if a government doesn’t control its money system, it governs in name only.

It also hints why Russia and China are accumulating gold: their diversifying away from the US dollar, and the leverage this gives the US over their economy.

Nobody wants to be Greece.

If you’d like to see why gold could play a major role in the world from today, see Jim’s latest analysis right here.

