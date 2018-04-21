The Great Income Tax Swindle

You’ve probably never heard of Gregor MacGregor.

Yet he carried out what might be the biggest investment fraud in history.

A Scottish solider and adventurer, he travelled to England in 1820 seeking settlers for Poyais, a new island colony he’d established in Central America.

As MacGregor detailed in an elaborate sales guidebook to woo investors, Poyais was a land rich in natural resources and beauty.

Situated in waters off the coast of Honduras, MacGregor pitched it as home to a flourishing British settlement.

With the promise of fortune in their eyes, hundreds of Britons spent their life savings on buying up Poyaisian government bonds and land certificates.

But that was nothing compared to what happened next…

Some 250 British nobles became so enamoured with Poyais that they packed up and set sail to forge a new life on the resource-abundant island.

Yet, upon their arrival, they were met with the most unexpected twist.

They made land only to find no trace of civilised life. There was no burgeoning settlement. And no pickaxes hacking away at the ground.

The fabled Poyais, to their horror, was nothing more than thick, dark forest.

Stuck in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by jungle as far as the eye can see, MacGregor’s swashbuckling pioneers were left stranded.

Most cruelly, more than half who set sail for the promise of a better life lost their lives on this expedition to nowhere.

Those that were fortunate to survive returned to Britain where, upon their arrival, they alerted authorities as to MacGregor’s deception.

But while word got around of MacGregor’s deceit, the state was powerless to do anything.

MacGregor had already emigrated to France, where he was hard at work seeking his next batch of victims to swindle.

History is littered with dodgy tricksters who fleeced people of their life savings.

From Charles Ponzi to Bernie Madoff, the temptation of easy riches has proven irresistible time and again.

When the ruse comes unstuck, as it always does, prison cells beckon.

Yet while this provides some comfort to unwitting victims, cherished life savings never return.

But even those who see their nest egg go up in smoke can count themselves lucky. Not everyone is so fortunate.

Most of us believe we’re too smart to fall for such trickery.

But can you be sure of that?

Can you even be sure you’re not being conned rightnow?

In fact, we’d argue that you’re part of the biggest pyramid scheme in history. One that’s fleeced you of hundreds of thousands of dollars in your lifetime.

And the worst thing about it?

It’s run by the very people who we entrust to keep us safe…

You won’t remember it, but you signed up to become part of this pyramid scheme before you were even born.

In 1915, the Australian federal government imposed a new tax on individuals and corporations.

This levy, the income tax, was unlike any other government duty.

It’s the only tax that directly steals from workers’ productivity.

While the government would find a way to tax breathing if it could, the story of the income tax goes beyond mere greed.

It is, as you’ll learn, a tool for enslavement.

Strange bedfellows

It may surprise you to learn that the income tax came into being shortly after the creation of central banks.

In Australia, the Commonwealth Bank Act of 1911 precipitated the arrival of the income tax some four years later. While the Reserve Bank of Australia didn’t come into being until 1960, the Commonwealth Bank held central banking powers up to that time.

Similarly, the US Federal Reserve Bank’s creation in 1913 gave way to an income tax that same year. While there were previous experiments with income taxes in the US, these were often short-lived and administered by governments.

This relationship between the income tax and central banks is one of the most important factors keeping the banking pyramid scheme afloat.

As you know, a pyramid scheme is where each paying participant recruits further participants, with returns divided among early contributors using money paid by later ones.

Similarly to asset bubbles, the winners in any pyramid scheme are the early investors, and the losers are inevitably the latecomers.

So let’s look at how this applies to the banking sector.

When central banks expand currency supply through monetary policy, it’s never through a direct injection of money. They simply loan out the currency they create, which they can do in a variety of ways. One way they do this, for example, is by buying government bonds.

So when the US government raises the debt ceiling for instance, what it’s actually doing is borrowing money from the Fed.

This loan, of course, will never be repaid.

We know this because, if you’ve been following developments in the US, public debt has never been higher. The US government is adding trillions to public debt every year. At last count, public debt stood at US$19 trillion.

How sustainable is this?

Well, would your bank reward you with even bigger loans if your debt kept ballooning?

Ours wouldn’t either. And yet the Fed continues to lend to the US government.

Why?

Well, as a matter of fact, governments do make payments on their debt. But they’re mostly paying interest.

Unfortunately for you, the way they’ve chosen to do this is by taxing your productivity.

This is the real reason why central banks don’t care about the monstrous expansion of public debt. To them, the income tax is a return of real value on a loan backed by nothing .

What proof do we have that governments allocate income tax for interest payments to central banks?

Well, the timing is the biggest giveaway. It is no coincidence that incomes taxes closely followed the creation of central banks.

But just as important is the fact that the income tax is a toll on workers — the most tangible asset of all. In creating debt out of nothing, bankers want to ensure they still get something of value in return.

It is no different to banks doling out mortgages to risky borrowers who put down small deposits. The bank won’t care if the mortgagor can’t make good on their repayments as it gets to keep the property.

Death, taxes and slavery

Governments can never repay central banks under an arrangement that amounts to no less than slavery.

After all, debt can only be repaid through the creation of more debt. And because all debt comes laden with interest, the only way the interest can be repaid is through the creation of even more debt.

That’s why, by stealing productive capacity from the people, the income tax makes slaves of us all.

Ultimately, this will end the same way all debt bubbles and pyramid schemes do — with a pop.

But there’s no telling when that day will come. Like pyramid schemes, the ruse can go on indefinitely as long as new members are recruited into the fold.

Unfortunately, these unwitting participants are invariably your children. But your grandchildren will be next in line.

Until next week.

Regards,

Mat Spasic,

For The Daily Reckoning Australia