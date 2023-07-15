The Green Fraud: How Climate Alarmists Are Scamming You (Part One)

Readers don’t need an introduction to the topic of climate change. It gets saturation coverage in the media and is impossible to avoid. What is needed is careful consideration of the claims and counterclaims combined with real scientific data — not the bogus data you hear so much about.

That’s what we will detail in this series of articles as we explore one of the most fraught and contentious issues of our time.

Of course, we are not the Journal of Climatology. Yet, the linkage between climate change and markets could not be more direct.

What the greenies want

Those yelling the loudest about climate change want to destroy the oil and natural gas industry, destroy nuclear power plant construction, shut-down coal-fired plants, end coal mining, mandate electric vehicles (EVs) on very short deadlines, eliminate gas stoves in your kitchen, fireplaces, and even outdoor barbecues.

They also want to build wind turbine arrays offshore and on deserts, plains, and even mountains near you. They want to install solar module fields on every rooftop and open space near a population centre.

The climate change radicals want to increase the mining of lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, rare earths, and other dangerous chemicals to feed their obsession with EV batteries.

They’re spending hundreds of billions of tax dollars to subsidise the EVs, battery manufacturing, and a coast-to-coast network of charging stations to keep the EVs moving (even if they do have to stop for a charge every 200 kilometres).

The greenies want to mandate ‘15-minute cities’ where you can walk everywhere in town within 15 minutes, which means you won’t need your car to visit a doctor, dry cleaner, grocery store, pharmacy, or any of the other locations we routinely visit for errands and necessities.

That may sound attractive if you choose it voluntarily. That’s not what the greenies have in mind.

They want 15-minute cities as Trojan horses to eliminate automobiles entirely and force you to ride bicycles or use public transportation.

In the end, you’ll need a permit to fly to another city. The permits will be rationed, and you’ll have to put yourself on a waiting list until your turn.

You can pay for your ticket with the new central bank digital currency (CBDC), assuming your social credit score is high enough and you didn’t vote for the wrong candidate in the last election.

In short, the climate change agenda is not about climate change. It’s about total political and economic control of the population.

So-called climate change is an elite scare tactic to get you to fall into line and obey government orders (as most people do).

Fear prompts obedience

The recent pandemic was a trial run to see if citizens would follow orders that made no sense based on fear. It worked.

Practically everything the government said about the pandemic was a lie. Yet, people obediently followed orders from frauds like Dr Anthony Fauci, who helped to finance the creation of the virus in a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan.

Children suffered worst of all because they lost two years of school and social interaction and development for no reason (children almost never get COVID or have mild cases if they do).

That lost development will never be made up. The educational and social development loss of children in the pandemic is permanent.

The climate change advocates were taking notes. They saw how fear can prompt obedience even when the fear factors were invented and had no scientific support. Now those techniques are being applied to the climate change debate.

Elites claim that if we don’t radically reduce CO2 (carbon dioxide) and CH4 (methane) emissions, global warming will melt the ice caps, raise sea levels, put island nations underwater, and flood the New York City subway system in 10 years or less.

They’ve been making similar claims for 40 years, and they’ve been wrong every time.

That doesn’t stop them. Fear works.

Regards,





Jim Rickards,

Strategist, The Daily Reckoning Australia

