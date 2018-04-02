The Hidden Flaw in the US Shale Boom

One of the bigger oil and gas companies operating in the Permian Basin in the US announced that it was buying out a smaller competitor.

We’re talking pretty big money here…a US$9.5 billion deal. It’s the biggest takeover in the exploration and production sector since 2012, according to the Financial Times.

What piqued my interest is that the acquiring firm suggests it’s looking to gain efficiency from becoming a bigger firm.

Why am I pointing this out?

Because it’s suggesting shale companies in the US might be turning their focus to profitability rather than pure production numbers.

This is extremely important because it could affect the oil market…the most traded commodity in the world.

You do need some background on this to see why it’s worth paying attention to.

Here’s the story…

Much has been written about the huge increase in oil and gas production from the shale basins in the US, especially in Texas.

It’s been a massive boom for the country, and has kept oil and natural gas prices very low. You know this, I’m sure.

What’s less discussed is that many of these shale companies are not profitable.

For years, they’ve been consuming huge amounts of capital to produce this oil and gas. But their actual investors haven’t seen much benefit from it.

In December, the Wall Street Journal cited a report that said US energy companies had spent US$280 BILLION more than they generated from operations over a 10-year period.

They made up for this massive deficit originally by raising money in the equity market. When investors got fed up with the poor profitability of these companies, the shale operators started raising money in the bond market.

One quirk of this business is that the management running these companies often has incentives to increase production rather than make money.

Big investors in these firms spent 2017 pressing for the shale companies to change this.

If the shale companies spend less on rigs and drilling, they can begin to pay down their debt and start paying dividends or undertaking stock buybacks.

This is very important to watch…

If shale companies produce less oil over the next 12 months than the US government forecasts, it could put upward pressure on the price of oil.

Of course, there’s no guarantee here that shale companies will honour this idea of prioritising profits over production.

Some may have no choice to bring in whatever cash they can — to pay debt for example — or because of the leases they’re operating under.

But it’s no given that US shale will produce oil at the rate many firms and forecasters are assuming will keep oil around the US$50–60 mark, as is the case now.

We also have very good demand numbers coming in…

2017: Best year in a decade for the Eurozone

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last week that both diesel and gasoline stockpiles dropped more than expected by significant margins.

That’s not all…

Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman made headlines around the world last week when he suggested the current alliance between oil cartel OPEC and Russia could last 10–20 years.

These two currently have a deal to hold down production to keep the oil price higher.

Is such a suggestion ridiculous? Probably. Even the history of OPEC shows members stealing market share off one another fairly regularly or exceeding their quotas.

Still, it does make you wonder what the motivation behind the comment was.

There’s no doubt tracking the oil market is always going to be bumpy ride. All commodities are volatile but, overall, I see the energy market heading up over the next two years.

That’s because I expect global demand to keep strengthening.

We got another hint of that last week too.

The Eurozone had its best year in a decade in 2017, according to recent numbers.

I expect that to continue this year as real estate development and bank lending finally recovers strongly after the disaster of 2008.

It’s another reason I expect energy prices to trend higher. The big three economies of the US, Europe and China continue to fire at the same time.

