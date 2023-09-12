The Irony of Net Zero…More Costly, More Energy-Intensive – Interview with Ian Plimer

Greg Canavan has been looking into the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to renewables from both an economic and political perspective. In this video, Greg interviews Professor Ian Plimer.

Ian is Australia’s pre-eminent geologist who has long been a critic of climate alarmism. To help counter the fear and emotional arguments, he has just published The Little Green Book trilogy, for ‘ankle biters’, ‘teens’, and ‘twenties and wrinklies’.

Greg agrees the climate debate is so one-sided in the mainstream media. Everyone is terrified of questioning the narrative for fear of being ‘cancelled’.

Here at Fat Tail, we are simply trying to get to the truth of the matter. And you generally only get there by asking tough questions.

Check out the interview below…