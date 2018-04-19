The Mainstream Media Is Lying about Interest Rates

Australia set a new record today.

It’s yet another notch to our growing tally of economic milestones. And there have been many of late.

In June, it will be 27 years since Australia last saw a recession.

What’s more, at the start of April, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the cash rate on hold, making it 20 months since the last policy change.

Earlier today, the Australian Bureau of Statistics released the latest jobs data for March. As expected, it was good news…although just.

The economy added 14,000 new jobs, although 13,000 of them were part time positions.

Nonetheless, it fell between the broader 10–30,000 new jobs forecast, making it the 18th consecutive month of jobs growth — the longest run since the ABS began tracking jobs data.

Does this suggest everything is rosy with the economy, and that a rate rise is around the corner?

Far from it.

Here’s why…

First, we need to backtrack to the middle of last week.

RBA governor Philip Lowe was in Western Australia giving a speech at the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce.

The mainstream media has chewed over the details of the speech. You probably saw the headlines over the weekend… ‘The next step for interest rates is up, not down’…and ‘It will be a shock’.

That’s good fodder for a headline. But it ignores two crucial points.

One is that central bankers don’t like to be wrong. In this digital age, an off-the-cuff comment can be pinned exactly to where and when it was said. Such a bombastic opinion from a central banker can come back to haunt them.

The second point is that such an affirmative statement on rate direction is at complete odds with the RBA’s policies.

You see, the RBA uses what’s called an inflation targeting policy. That is, the cash rate is adjusted to encourage inflation to sit between 2–3%.

In contrast, the US Federal Reserve Bank has a ‘forward guidance’ policy, mostly employed since the financial crisis. Forward guidance is where the Fed tells the market what to expect on interest rates in advance.

Take the December 2015 rate increase from the Fed…

In the lead up to that decision, the Fed had been telling the market that a rate hike was coming for over a year. So when then chairperson Janet Yellen increased rates, there was no shock to the market.

This is why the mainstream media’s take on Lowe’s speech should be carefully analysed.

Whether we like to admit it or not, central bankers are smart people. And Lowe isn’t about to deviate from the RBA’s monetary policy just to make Aussies feel good about the economy.

Like everything, the devil is in the detail. Here’s an extract from Lowe’s speech where he talks about rates going up:

‘The second point is that it is more likely that the next move in the cash rate will be up, not down, reflecting the improvement in the economy. The last increase in the cash rate was more than seven years ago, so an increase will come as a shock to some people. But it is worth remembering that the most likely scenario in which interest rates are increasing is one in which the economy is strengthening and income growth is also picking up.’

Notice the mention of ‘more likely’ and ‘most likely’?

I saw the same headlines as you. And I’ve read the same editorial around the ‘looming’ rate increase.

When you cherry-pick phrases, you can twist them to tell the story you want.

Given Australia’s record low interest rates, every analyst is forecasting when the next move up will be. With our cash rate sitting at 1.5%, the theory is that, when rates are this low, they can only go up.

Yet that’s not the case.

The Fed kept rates at zero for nine years. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank, parts of Scandinavia and the Bank of Japan all moved their base rate into negative territory.

The point is that the next move in rates doesn’t have to be ‘up’.

The Aussie cash rate might be at never-before-seen lows in Australia. Yet in the past decade, other countries have set a precedent for moving their base rate well below 1% to zero…and even -1%.

It can be done. There’s no rulebook that says the RBA needs to start increasing the cash rate. They can send rates much lower if they want.

Furthermore, Lowe’s speech has a similar tone to the monetary policy meeting minutes.

He emphasises the idea that the Aussie economy is ‘gradually’ improving. Adding that inflation and wage growth is also ‘gradually’ improving.

For central bankers, the use of the word ‘gradual’ is intentional. It sets out a vague timeframe, while still pretending to be optimistic about the long-term performance of the economy.

Yet, importantly, it leaves them wide open to alter their statements in the future.

All told, we likely need to see more positive economic numbers before the RBA considers raising rates.

Cherry-picked headlines won’t give you the full story.

Kind regards,

Shae Russell,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia