The Next Phase of the Global Information War

Most people aren’t aware that a world war has been raging for decades.

It has been raging inside our homes, our offices, shopping centres, and out in the streets.

You carry the weapons.

Your mind is the target.

Your wallet and liberty are the prizes.

It’s the Global Information War.

Some of you are aware of this. The government, big corporations, academia, and lobby groups have been shaping how we live and think.

They prey on the ignorance of the masses and people’s desire to fit in. Ultimately, they enact policies that divide people, steal your wealth, and reduce public safety. Then they offer their solutions aimed at perpetuating the problem.

It’s not easy to fight back. Hold a different opinion or say the wrong thing, and they may censor you or even destroy your reputation.

For many years, this system has prevailed.

But I wrote late last year about how the tide is turning. And right now, it’s gaining momentum, thanks to a monumental event that occurred last week.

But first, let me introduce you to the Establishment…

Understanding the Establishment machine that shapes your reality

You may have heard of the World Economic Forum and its plans to bring The Fourth Industrial Revolution to fruition. This agenda aims to transform our world into a governing class of technical or knowledge field experts aided by artificial intelligence. It funds and provides a platform for managing the global virus outbreak, rolling out a green energy economy, re-educating and reshaping society to remove cultural norms and traditions, and introducing surveillance and monitoring systems to track how people live and travel.

On the surface, this sounds great. Centrally planned decision-making to create a safer society. Experts from different fields coming together to decide what the rest of the world does. They’ll replace the politicians that we continually vote for to disappoint us.

Then there are the mainstream media comprising the large and established news outlets that many see as the official sources of information. For many years, the Establishment has dominated the airwaves by putting a thumb on the scales. It owned the major TV channels, radio stations, and billboards.

It’s a formidable force. They make the decisions, keep the score, and dictate your reality.

The challenger to the Establishment that grows stronger by the day

A growing force of alternative media companies, citizen journalists, and individuals have banded together to offer an alternative perspective to reality. They have gradually gained a significant readership and have scored political, legal, and cultural victories against the Establishment.

We’re seeing the public gradually becoming more proactive in seeking different sources to help them make decisions.

The internet played a part in breaking the Establishment’s stranglehold as dissenting views found a flatter playing field. The dam began to burst in 2016 with the Brexit vote in the UK and the US presidential election. This escalated the war further as the fight took to social media platforms.

Public opinion has turned against the Establishment and is gaining momentum, even causing governments and businesses to change direction when the voices get loud enough, and it eats into their coffers. Just look at how companies like Disney and Bed Bath & Beyond have bowed to wokeism and are shedding profits as consumers shop elsewhere in protest. Not to mention the resignation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Sri Lankan president fleeing the country as people rose against their government.

Now we’re at the point where people have realised that the best way to spread their information is to seize the outlets that act as the gatekeepers.

What better place is there than Twitter, the de facto town square?

Twitter — an operation to expose and destroy

In April, Elon Musk bought a substantial stake in Twitter [NYSE:TWTR], then launched a bid a week later to buy it outright for US$43 billion.

He then spent more than two months investigating to what extent Twitter engages in questionable practices, informing the public of his progress via his Twitter account.

He expressed outrage at how the media deliberately gaslit the public on many news stories that were proven to be true, including the truth behind Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal. He also brought to light Twitter’s attempts at astroturfing by allowing bot accounts to create the illusion of a popular opinion or view. He requested the board provide him with vital information but found the board uncooperative.

And so, last Friday, Elon announced he was dropping his bid.

Personally, I think this was his plan all along. I believe Elon never really intended to buy Twitter. Rather, it was an elaborate strategy to blow up Twitter’s market value while exposing their nefarious practices to the world.

Check out his recent tweet:



Source: Elon Musk’s Twitter account [Click to open in a new window]

The Twitter board is now suing Elon to force him to follow through with the deal. The problem is, doing so may force the directors to reveal the truth behind its deceptive strategy. What they sought to hide; they may end up revealing with their own hand.

Twitter shares have dropped since the announcement. Many analysts have downgraded their valuation of Twitter to less than US$30.

A great tech unbundling

I expect that other social media companies could face their day of reckoning via this strategy. This means Meta Platforms [NASDAQ:META] and Alphabet [NASDAQ:GOOGL], the parent companies of Facebook and YouTube, respectively, are now in the firing line.

That is why I believe technology stocks are going to facing a double-whammy, with a hawkish Federal Reserve on deck and the fallout of Elon walking out of the Twitter deal.

There are ways to play this to your advantage.

Brian Chu,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia