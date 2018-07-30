The Oil Price Spike: Tanker Attacks and Drone Strikes

Right now I don’t know whether to be sad about leaving the sunshine in Spain or pleased that the Aussie stock market hit another 10-year high last week.

I’ve said all year the outlook for the ASX is good. Hopefully you’ve been able to take advantage of it.

My general thesis seems to be playing out: The miners are lifting the bourse. This is not something I expect to slow down anytime soon, either.

Of course, we’re always hostage to China when it comes to commodities. They’re such a massive buyer it can’t be any other way.

Naturally, the outlook there is mixed. It’s been that way for as long as I can remember.

Sales of French handbags and bubbly soaring

But cynics, please don’t tell the Europeans. Some of them are having a wonderful time selling to the Chinese.

For example, French luxury goods are flying off the shelves.

The French stock market is currently outpacing its German, Spanish and Italian rivals for the year. Moet and Chandon bubbly and Louis Vuitton handbags remain in vogue.

The Swiss are happy too. The Financial Times reports that millennials love authentic brands like the Swiss labels that dominate the watch industry. The brand Swatch is cashing in on sales to China in particular.

Now we have news that a private equity group is raising €8 billion to go shopping for European infrastructure assets.

There’s a lot of pension money looking for a home. Certainly, government bond yields are so pathetic these days that asset managers have little choice but to look for returns elsewhere.

They can thank European Central Bank president Mario Draghi for that. He’s pinned interest rates to the floor for years. And they’re not expected to go up until the middle of next year.

That’s unless an oil price spike heats up inflation more than the ECB would like.

The Middle East could erupt at any time

An oil price spike is certainly a possibility judging by events unfolding in the Middle East.

Yemeni ‘rebels’ attacked two giant Saudi oil tankers last week.

It was enough for the country’s energy minister to temporarily suspend shipments through the Red Sea.

The Yemenis are also said to have launched a drone attack on the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The United Arab Emirates is part of the Saudi coalition conducting a war in Yemen with the help of the United States.

Amnesty International is reporting evidence of torture and war crimes.

I don’t remember Donald Trump tweeting about this. Do you?

Regardless, our brief is the markets here at the Daily Reckoning Australia. Saudi Arabia is one of the few countries with spare capacity to supply the global market should a crude oil shortage develop elsewhere.

The latent potential for the Middle East to flare up is right before us. The US administration seems keen to pick a bone with Iran for some reason.

You may know that the CIA destabilised Iran to oust its democratically elected leader Mohammad Mosaddegh in 1953. This led, in part, to the Iranian revolution in 1979 that caused one of the greatest oil market disruptions in history.

Of course, the Americans denied their involvement for years until their lies were eventually exposed.

Such is the way of governments.

Anyway, it’s not as if the Middle East is a hotbed of peace, prosperity and joy. There have been protests in Iraq recently as the population riots over high unemployment, water shortages and power blackouts.

The US sanctions on Iran means Iraq can’t even pay to import power from their neighbour.

This is the kind of environment that can translate into a higher risk premium built into the price of every barrel of oil.

Brent crude finished last week at about US$74 a barrel. You’d have to say that’s a steady performance. The trade war fears rolling around the world have battered the copper and zinc price. Oil is holding up under pressure.

It’s another reason to stay long Aussie stocks, in my view. A strong oil price is going to keep pumping money into Aussie companies with exposure to the energy sector.

Certainly, it primes the environment for lucrative buying opportunities.

Carnarvon Petroleum, for example, is an oil stock that announced a significant oil discovery recently in offshore Western Australia.

The stock is up over 200% since the beginning of July.

Those are the kinds of returns you could potentially make if you’re prepared to back companies looking for oil.

As you can see, the payoffs can be large, and they can come fast.