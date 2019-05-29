Shae Russell

By Shae Russell
New Posted 13 hours ago

The other victims in the trade war

The other victims in the trade war

Unintended consequences.

That’s what happens when you pick a fight.

It’s not always your target that suffers.

As the US-China trade war enters its second year, unexpected casualties are beginning to pile up.

Last week, I explained to you that China may cut off the US from the supply of rare earths.

And now today, Jim will show you how the South Korean economy may be the first to fall behind as a result of the trade war.

The problem is, a slowing South Korean economy could have disastrous consequences for the rest of the global economy. Oh, and while we’re at it, as China and the US are busy in their tit-for-tat spat, North Korea is getting back to testing nuclear missiles once again.

Unintended consequences indeed.

Read on for more.

Until next time,

Shae Russell Signature

Shae Russell,
Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia

The Best Way to Buy, Sell and Store Gold in Australia

Read this report before you buy a single ounce of gold or silver

In this comprehensive guide by our gold expert, Shae Russell, you’ll learn:

  • How to decide on what type of gold to buy
  • The gold dealers to trust in Australia
  • The pros and cons of buying gold bullion v gold ETFs
  • The best and cheapest way to store gold in Australia

Simply enter your email address in the box below and click ‘Send Me My FREE Report’.

Privacy Statement: We will collect and handle your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can cancel your subscription at any time. Read our FAQ