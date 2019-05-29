The other victims in the trade war
Unintended consequences.
That’s what happens when you pick a fight.
It’s not always your target that suffers.
As the US-China trade war enters its second year, unexpected casualties are beginning to pile up.
Last week, I explained to you that China may cut off the US from the supply of rare earths.
And now today, Jim will show you how the South Korean economy may be the first to fall behind as a result of the trade war.
The problem is, a slowing South Korean economy could have disastrous consequences for the rest of the global economy. Oh, and while we’re at it, as China and the US are busy in their tit-for-tat spat, North Korea is getting back to testing nuclear missiles once again.
Unintended consequences indeed.
Until next time,
Shae Russell,
